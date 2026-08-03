Bidders Chase Fox Hunt Scene At Litchfield - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

LITCHFIELD, CONN. — A circa 1792 oil on canvas by John Nost Sartorius (British, 1759-1828) titled “A Fox Hunt in Full Cry” sold above its high estimate to capture $17,550, including buyer’s premium. Once in the collection of the Yale University Art Gallery, this painting is markedly similar to another by the artist in the collection of the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts titled “Fox-Hunting: Full Cry.” A complete review on this auction will appear in an upcoming issue.