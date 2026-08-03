 Painted Ohio Cupboard Leads Amelia Jeffers - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

03 Aug 2026 / 0 Comment

Painted Ohio Cupboard Leads Amelia Jeffers

Published: August 3, 2026

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COLUMBUS, OHIO — An important Century Jackson, Ohio step-back cupboard with original paint decoration was the top lot overall in Amelia Jeffers’ three-day Great Estates auction July 30-August 1 when it attained $76,875, including buyer’s premium, well over its $25/45,000 estimate. The Nineteenth Century cupboard was made of poplar in two pieces with pegged construction and had exuberant paint decoration on every surface in ochre, mustard, green, red and black executed in a variety of styles, including grained, combed, dotted and sponged. A complete report on the auction will appear in an upcoming issue.



   
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