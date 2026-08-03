 ‘Blue Dog’ Takes Top-Lot Status At Case Antiques - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

03 Aug 2026 / 0 Comment

‘Blue Dog’ Takes Top-Lot Status At Case Antiques

Published: August 3, 2026

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KNOXVILLE, TENN. — Case Antiques’ August 1-2 auction of fine art and antiques with 1,300 diverse lots was deemed a very successful auction that exceeded its high estimate. The top seller was a George Rodrigue “Blue Dog” oil painting titled “Return of the Loupe-Garou,” which sold for $73,800, including buyer’s premium, to a private collector bidding online and going well over its $38/42,000 estimate. A compete report on the auction will appear in an upcoming issue.



   
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