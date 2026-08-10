British Maritime Scene Crashes To Success At Amero - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

SARASOTA, FLA. — August 9 brought 542 lots to the block in Amero Auctions’ first session of its Ocean Winds sale, which included nautical art and other property from lifelong collection on Catawba Island, Lake Erie, Ohio, and realized a total of $1.22 million. Sailing to the auction’s highest price was an oil on canvas painting of shipwreck survivors among the Death Rocks beneath Dunstanburgh Castle, Northumberland, England. Painted by John (James) Wilson Carmichael (British, 1800-1868), this maritime scene, measuring 37¾ by 65 inches framed, brought $28,125, including buyer’s premium ($15/20,000). Further results from the auction will be featured in an upcoming issue.