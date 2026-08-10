 Krugerrands Cash Out At Sloans & Kenyon - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

10 Aug 2026 / 0 Comment

Krugerrands Cash Out At Sloans & Kenyon

Published: August 10, 2026

← Back

 

CHEVY CHASE, MD. — Sloans & Kenyon Auctioneers and Appraisers conducted a nearly 730-lot auction of fine art, furniture, decorative arts, jewelry and collectible antiques from various estates on August 6. Four South African gold Krugerrands, dated 1975 (two), 1977 and 1978, sold for $17,920, including buyer’s premium, to lead the diverse selection ($10/15,000). A future issue will feature additional highlights from this auction.



   
You might also like

    • Upcoming Events

      Events

      Calendar of Events

      Monday
      Tuesday
      Wednesday
      Thursday
      Friday
      Saturday
      Sunday

      5 events,

      The Lockwood Mathews Mansion Museum – Revolutionary Roots: Generations Of Change Exhibition
      The Lockwood Mathews Mansion Museum – Revolutionary Roots: Generations Of Change Exhibition
      Crocker Farm – America 250
      Crocker Farm – America 250
      Auction Barn
      Auction Barn

      4 events,

      7 events,

      William Smith – Annual French House Live Auction Featuring the Collection of Kathy Schoemer
      William Smith – Annual French House Live Auction Featuring the Collection of Kathy Schoemer

      7 events,

      7 events,

      10 events,

      Wooten & Wooten – Summer Collections at Auction Featuring The O’Shields Collection Part II
      Wooten & Wooten – Summer Collections at Auction Featuring The O’Shields Collection Part II

      6 events,

      Alameda Point Antiques Faire
      Alameda Point Antiques Faire

      2 events,

      3 events,

      The Concord Antique Show
      The Concord Antique Show
      John H. Rogers Antiques & Two Sides of a River Antiques Celebrate NH Antiques Week with a Special Sale
      John H. Rogers Antiques & Two Sides of a River Antiques Celebrate NH Antiques Week with a Special Sale

      4 events,

      Antiques in Manchester – The Collector’s Fair
      Antiques in Manchester – The Collector’s Fair
      Kodner – Estate Jewelry, Fine Art and Home Decor
      Kodner – Estate Jewelry, Fine Art and Home Decor

      7 events,

      Eldred’s – The Marine Sale
      Eldred’s – The Marine Sale
      The 69th Annual New Hampshire Antiques Show
      The 69th Annual New Hampshire Antiques Show

      10 events,

      Douglas – Large Estate Auction
      Douglas – Large Estate Auction
      Leone’s Auction Gallery
      Leone’s Auction Gallery
      D.L. Straight – Two-Day Online Americana Sale! Americana/Folk Art And Estate Items
      D.L. Straight – Two-Day Online Americana Sale! Americana/Folk Art And Estate Items
      New Hampshire Auctions And Appraisals – Summer Fine Art And Collectibles Auction
      New Hampshire Auctions And Appraisals – Summer Fine Art And Collectibles Auction

      11 events,

      6 events,

      2 events,

      4 events,

      7 events,

      7 events,

      SJD Auctions – Online Auction
      SJD Auctions – Online Auction

      8 events,

      10 events,

      7 events,

      3 events,

      Flying Pig Auctions – Estate Of Matthew J. King Phase III: Primitive, Country & Diverse Antiques
      Flying Pig Auctions – Estate Of Matthew J. King Phase III: Primitive, Country & Diverse Antiques

      4 events,

      3 events,

      Stair Galleries – Ornaments Of The Natural World: The Collection Of Joan Bogart
      Stair Galleries – Ornaments Of The Natural World: The Collection Of Joan Bogart

      3 events,

      4 events,

      Leone’s Auction Gallery
      Leone’s Auction Gallery

      7 events,

      Vero Beach Auction – Multi Estate Online Auction
      Vero Beach Auction – Multi Estate Online Auction
      + 1 More

      3 events,

      White’s Auctions – Black & White Auction
      White’s Auctions – Black & White Auction

      2 events,

      Bruce Gamage Jr. Antiques – Annual Maine Summer Auction
      Bruce Gamage Jr. Antiques – Annual Maine Summer Auction

      2 events,

      Taos Auction Co – August Auction
      Taos Auction Co – August Auction

      1 event,

      2 events,

      5th Avenue Auctions – Full Unreserved Bank Vault Auction II
      5th Avenue Auctions – Full Unreserved Bank Vault Auction II

      3 events,

      Bertoia Auctions – The Automobilia Sale
      Bertoia Auctions – The Automobilia Sale

      5 events,

      Marion Antique Auctions – Alfred J. Walker Estate Auction II
      Marion Antique Auctions – Alfred J. Walker Estate Auction II

      2 events,

      1 event,

      1 event,

      1 event,

      1 event,

      1 event,

      2 events,

      2 events,

      + 1 More
      View Calendar


Sign Up to Receive Email Updates!

Sign Up