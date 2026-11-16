BOSTON — Grogan & Company’s Fall Fine Art auction on November 15 realized more than $1.3 million, led by a strong demand for American paintings, including the overall top lot. The 1971 Helen Frankenthaler acrylic, titled “Study VIII (Towards Sanguine Mood II),” brought $100,000, including buyer’s premium, soaring past its $50/80,000 estimate. Having provenance to the André Emmerich Gallery in New York, 1980, and Boston’s Harcus Gallery in 1985, the painting came from a Boston family. More highlights to come in an upcoming issue.