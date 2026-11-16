PHILADELPHIA — An iconic Athenaeum-type portrait of George Washington by Gilbert Stuart, circa 1820, attained $1.02 million, including premium, at Freeman’s November 12 auction of American furniture, folk and decorative arts. Easily besting its conservative $100/200,000 estimate, the painting came out of the Rhode Island estate of Ambassador J. William Middendorf II. Stuart likely painted this in the final decade of his life, after he moved to Boston, during a time when there was high demand for portraits of the Founding Fathers. This and about 75 other examples are known as “Athenaeum Type” portraits, as Stuart painted them using his famous unfinished portrait done during Washington’s lifetime in 1796 as reference. More highlights will appear in an upcoming issue.