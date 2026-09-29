Clars Auctions Celebrates Strong September Results - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

OAKLAND, CALIF. — Clars Auctions concluded its September auction series with strong results across fine art, arts & crafts, Asian works of art and jewelry, highlighted by works of California and American art, important M.C. Escher prints and the highly anticipated sale of selections from the distinguished Roger Moss Collection of Dirk van Erp metalwork.

The September 17 Important Fine Art Auction was led by E. Charlton Fortune’s “Unloading the Catch, Monterey,” which sold for $113,400, followed by two important works by Dutch master M.C. Escher from the collection of Professor Kurt Servos of Menlo Park, Calif. “Möbius Strip II (Red Ants)” achieved $51,200, while “Ascending and Descending” sold for $41,600. Both Escher works had been purchased directly from the artist by Professor Servos, a friend of Escher.

Additional fine art highlights included three works by Paul Jenkins, led by “Phenomena Ground Swell,” which sold for $38,400. “Phenomena Measure of Royal Violet” achieved $32,000, while “Phenomena Plato Finger Trace, Anatomy of a Cloud” sold for $29,440.

Other notable results included Jessie Arms Botke’s Untitled (Egrets) at $37,800, Henrietta Berk’s “Racing the Tide” at $26,460, and Dorr Bothwell’s Untitled (Cat Emerging from Conch Shell) at $20,480.

The September 18 Gallery Auction featured a particularly significant offering: important Dirk van Erp works from the legendary Roger Moss collection.

Clars Auctions was privileged to represent the collection of Moss, an early and important collector Van Erp’s work and a recognized connoisseur and historian of the artist. Deric Torres, senior vice president of Clars Auctions, had a longstanding personal relationship with Moss and had previously represented select works from his early California art collection.

The Moss family ultimately entrusted Clars with the collection, and the offering generated significant pre-sale interest among collectors nationwide.

Among the most closely watched works were three exceptional Dirk van Erp pieces. A Dirk van Erp and McGraw copper pot sold for $37,800, another Van Erp and McGraw copper pot achieved $26,460 and a Dirk van Erp copper vase sold for $25,200.

Robert Kaplan of Robert Kaplan Collection, Maplewood, N.J., was present in the salesroom and acquired the Moss collection’s most important museum-quality pieces. Following the sale, Kaplan described the offering as “the largest important single-owner cache to have ever surfaced at auction up to the present time,” citing the rarity and quality of the works as exceptional examples of Van Erp’s historic metalwork.

Additional Arts & Crafts highlights included a Teco Pottery vase, which sold for $6,930; a cased presentation box of Nova Gems at $5,040; and a Philip Moulthrop spalted bowl at $3,840.

The September 18 Gallery Auction also featured a diverse selection of Asian works of art. Leading the category was a Chinese champlevé enamel tripod censer and cover, which sold for $13,860.

Jewelry highlights included a vintage Burle Marx 18K gold bracelet, which achieved $5,895, and a Costa Rican high-karat gold frog brooch, which sold for $4,725.

“The September auctions demonstrated the depth and diversity of the material entrusted to Clars,” said Rick Unruh, CEO and president. “From important California and American paintings to historically significant Arts & Crafts material and the remarkable Roger Moss Collection, we were pleased to see such strong engagement from collectors both in the salesroom and beyond.”

Prices quoted include the buyer’s premium as reported by the auction house. For information, www.clars.com or 510-428-0100.