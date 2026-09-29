William Smith’s Milestone Auction Performs Well - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

JUNE 11-OCT. 3, 2026 lockwoodmathewsmansion.com lockwood_mathews_mansion CELEBRATING AMERICA'S 250th NEW EXHIBIT ♦ JUNE 11-OCT. 3, 2026 LOCKWOODMATHEWSMANSION.COM Portrait, Courtesy of Norwalk Historical Society
Upcoming Events35 events found.
Events
Calendar of EventsM MondayT TuesdayW WednesdayT ThursdayF FridayS SaturdayS Sunday
8 events,The Lockwood Mathews Mansion Museum – Revolutionary Roots: Generations Of Change ExhibitionBerkshire Botanical Garden – Indoor Gardening With Marian McEvoy
August 29 through Oct. 30 BerkshireBotanical.org 5 West Stockbridge Rd., Stockbridge, Mass. 01262 berkshire_botanical From the pages of the world's most influential design magazines to an extraordinary new body of […]James Cox Gallery – Garlock: An Artist’s Legacy Exhibition
SEPTEMBER 4 - OCTOBER 4, 2026 4666 State Route 212, Willow, NY 12495 james_cox The James Cox Gallery at Woodstock presents an extraordinary exhibition of Outsider artist Joseph Garlock (Russian-American, […]iGavel Auctions Fall 2026 – Asian Art & Jewelry
online at iGaveLAuctions.com September 17 - October 6, 2026 igavel Treasures of Imperial Japan and the Samurai - The Collection of Michael Quigley online at iGavelAuctions.com September 29 - October […]Neue Auctions – Fall 2026 Online Auction
9/18 - 10/2 23945 Mercantile Rd. Suite J Beachwood, OH 44122 Phone: 216-245-6707 Neueauctions.com License #2022000142 neueNathan Auction & Real Estate Inc. – Estate Collection Of Southern Vermont Artists Being Sold At AuctionNathan Auction & Real Estate Inc. – Estate Collection Of Southern Vermont Artists Being Sold At AuctionNathan Auction & Real Estate Inc. – Estate Collection Of Southern Vermont Artists Being Sold At Auction
Session 1: Online Auction Closes October 1 @ 1:00pm www.nathanre.com 370 West Rd, Manchester, Vermont 05254 nathan 2 Separate Auctions Session 1: Online only via Invaluable.com Online Auction Closes October […]Flannery’s – September Antiques & Estate Auction!
MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 28th, 2026 at 4pm www.flannerysestateservices.com 26 Recreation Park Rd, Pine Bush, NY flannery Preview: Friday September 25th 12pm-5pm and Day of Sale 12pm-4pm! Sale is Online at www.flannerysestateservices.com […]Bruce Gamage Jr. Antiques – Fresh Estates Auction
Monday, September 28th 2026 4:00 pm Rockland Elks Lodge, 210 Rankin St., Rockland, Maine gamageantiques.com bruce_gamage PREVIEW: DAY OF AUCTION 11AM- 4 PM Rockland Elks Lodge, 210 Rankin St Rockland, […]
8 events,iGavel Auctions Fall 2026 – Treasures of Imperial Japan and the Samurai
online at iGaveLAuctions.com September 29 - October 13, 2026 igavel Treasures of Imperial Japan and the Samurai - The Collection of Michael Quigley online at iGavelAuctions.com September 29 - October […]Sterling Auctions – Antique Estates Auction
Tuesday September 29 • 6:30pm • Preview 5-6:30pm First Church Hall, 6 Meeting House Hill Rd, Sterling, MA sterling Antiques and Collectibles fresh to the market from local estates. Partial […]
9 events,Eldred’s – Netsuke Auction
Sept 30 9:30am Cape Cod eldreds.com eldred Preview Sept. 29 Live online with phone + absentee bidding NEW ENGLAND + BEYOND 508-385-3116 VIEW ALL LOTS + BID AT ELDREDS.COMLitchfield – Modern Art & Design
September 30 | Modern Art & Design Now Accepting Consignments www.LitchfieldCountyAuctions.com PAGE 6 - Litchfield (2 x1½)
11 events,Richard Opfer Auctioneering – Timed Online-Only Auction
Closing Thursday, October 1st starting at 5pm 13801 Jarrettsville Pike, Phoenix, MD 21131 bid.opferauction.com opfer Quality Jewelry, Estate Silver, Firearms Antique Porcelain, Lacquerware & Snuff Boxes, Steins, Coins, Artwork, Asian […]Legare Auctions – October 1, Online Auction
October 1st www.LegareAuctions.com legare Items from MA and NH homes combined for a diverse online auction Tavern Table FADA RADIO Portrait Rookwood $2-1/2 dollar gold Mourning jewelry Kazak Furniture includes […]PBA Galleries – Americana: World History Maps & Views
October 1, 2026 605 Addison Street Berkeley, CA 94710 www.pbagalleries.com pba_galleries Upcoming Auctions of Interest Fine Photography & Art Fine Press & Bindings October 15, 2026 Fine Pens Watches October […]Pook & Pook – Americana Auctions
OCTOBER 1 & 2, 2026 AT 9 AM 463 East Lancaster Avenue Downingtown, PA 19335 www.pookandpook.com pook Grandma Moses American sloop of war sailship Fritz G. Vogt Rufus Porter William […]
10 events,Thomaston Place – Home Furnishings And Decor
OCTOBER 2 11am 51 Atlantic Highway, Thomaston, Maine thomastonauction.com thomaston Presenting an Online Auction A specialty sale for the designer in you! Antique, Vintage, & Contemporary Furniture Including Fine Art […]Connecticut River Book Auction
OCTOBER 2nd, 2026 at 6pm 949 Main Street, South Glastonbury, CT 06073 www.ctriverbookauction.com ct_river_book will hold a LIVE and IN-PERSON BOOK AUCTION on OCTOBER 2nd, 2026 at the South Congregational […]Leone’s Auction Gallery
ESTATE AUCTIONS EVERY OTHER FRIDAY Oct 2 2 Wedgewood Dr, Jewett City, CT 860-376-3935 • 860-642-6248 www.leoneauctioneers.com FLEA MARKET Eastern CT’s Largest Indoor/Outdoor Flea Market College Mart Flea Market OPEN […]
10 events,Allentown Fall Antique Advertising, Book, Postcards, Comic Books, Photography & Paper Show
OCTOBER 3rd & 4th, 2026 Saturday, 9–5, Sunday, 9–3 Agricultural Hall, 1929 Chew St, Allentown Fairgrounds, Allentown, PA www.allentownpapershow.com allentown paper show (2 x 4.25) 09-18-26 BIG 2 DAY SHOW! […]Brimfield Antique Shows – Brimfield North!
October 3-4 Hopkinton State Fairgrounds Contoocook, NH www.brimfieldlive.com Brimfield Antique Show (1-4SQ) NH's Largest Antique Show, Flea Market, Food Truck Rally! Plus the Oddities, Curiosities & Haunted Antiques Show Featuring […]The Big Flea Antiques Event
Oct 3-4 Maryland State Fairground Cow Palace 2200 York Rd, Timonium, MD 21093 $10 Both Days Sat 9-6 Sun 11-4 757-430-4735 [email protected] dc_big_fleaSchillaci & Shultis – The J. Healy Historic Firearms Collection
Sat. - October 3rd, 2026 @ 11AM 710 Columbia Tpk.(Rte 9&20), East Greenbush, NY 12061 518-766-3865 schillaci_shultis ANTIQUE FIREARMS & ACCESSORIES * ANTIQUE SWORDS & BAYONETS * ANTIQUE POWER FLASKS […]
OPEN SATURDAYS APRIL-NOVEMBER 7:30 am - 2:30 pm • Rt. 6 & 64 Woodbury, CT Like and follow us on Facebook / Woodbury Antiques & Flea Market Free admission and […]
11 events,Alameda Point Antiques Faire
1st Sunday Of Every Month AlamedaPointAntiquesFaire.com alameda_point Calling All Treasure Hunters! Michaan’s Auctions Presents Alameda point ANTIQUES FAIRS SHOW HOURS & ADMISSION: 6 am to 7:30 am $20 7:30 am […]Clarke – Single Owner Estate Auction
SUNDAY, OCTOBER 4th • 10am est www.ClarkeNY.com 2372 Boston Post Rd, Larchmont, NY 10538 clarke From the estate of a 50+ year antique dealer specializing in decorative arts with an […]Elephant’s Trunk Flea Market Every Sunday
New Milford, CT Every Sunday • www.etflea.com We're Open April - December elephants_trunkMorphy Auctions – Automobilia & Petrolania
October 4, 2026 2000 N. Reading Rd, Denver, PA 17517 Morphyauctions.com 2026_OctGasOil_BEE Accepting Consignments For Our 2027 Auctions 2000 N. Reading Road I Denver, Pa 17517 I 877-968-8880 I [email protected] […]
4 events,Berkshire Botanical Garden – Indoor Gardening With Marian McEvoyiGavel Auctions Fall 2026 – Asian Art & JewelryiGavel Auctions Fall 2026 – Treasures of Imperial Japan and the SamuraiThe Auction Barn – October Auction
MONDAY, OCTOBER 5 @ 6 PM 99 Railroad Street, New Milford, CT www.auctionbarnct.com auction_barn The Auction Barn's Next Auction MONDAY, OCTOBER 5 @ 6 PM 99 Railroad Street, New Milford, […]
5 events,Heckler – Online Premier Auction of Early American Glass, Bottles & Flasks
October 7th - 14th, 2026 www.hecklerauction.com 860.974.1634 A Select Group from Several Noted Collections with New Discoveries! hecklerKodner – Estate Jewelry, Fine Art & Decoration
Wednesday, October 7, 2026 at 6pm 45 S. Federal Highway, Dania Beach, Florida 33004 www.Kodner.com kodner Buccellati "Empire" Sterling Silver Flatware Kodner Galleries 45 S. Federal Highway, Dania Beach, Florida […]Sandwich Auction – Discovery Online Auction
OCTOBER 7 I 9:30AM sandwichauction.com sandwich_eldred online-only with live Internet, phone and absentee bidding SANDWICHAUCTION.COM A SELECTION OF FOLK ART, MARITIME COLLECTIBLES, FURNITURE, GLASS, SPORTING ART AND MORE. 508-385-3116 I […]
6 events,Gemini – Single Owner Fashion Archive
Gemini - Single Owner Fashion Archive Thursday, October 8th & Saturday, October 10th at 12pm EST GeminiAuctionCompany.com gemini 1,300 Lots Over Two Days • Bidding via Live Auctioneers, telephone & […]Scott Antique Markets – Atlanta
scott_antique_markets Antiques, Interiors, and More! 2ND WEEKEND of Every Month in Atlanta! 3,500 Booths! Atlanta Expo Centers 2026 Shows Atlanta, GA 3,500 Exhibit Booths JUL 9 - 12 AUG 6 […]Auctions At Showplace – Important Fine Art & Design
THURSDAY OCT 8, 11AM 36-01 35th Street, Astoria, 11106 www.nyshowplace.com showplace Esteban Vicente "No. 3" Oil on Canvas, 1960 Theodoros Stamos Infinity Field Torino V #3, 1987 Fernand Leger "Les […]
6 events,Bertoia Auctions – Advertising
October 9th 2026 2141 Demarco Drive Vineland NJ 08360 BertoiaAuctions.com bertoia Bringing the best of antique collectibles to the best of collectors Hosting the finest specialized auctions since 1986. Accepting […]
9 events,Copake – 34th Annual Bicycles & Automobilia Auction
Saturday, October 10th at 9am 266 Rt. 7A - Copake, NY 12516 www.copakeauction.com copake COPAKE AUCTION INC. Michael & Seth Fallon 266 Rt. 7A - Copake, NY 12516 Ph: 518-641-1935 […]The Bruce – 45th Annual Outdoor Arts Festival
October 10 & 11, 2026 10 am to 5 pm Bruce Museum, Greenwich Connecticut BruceMuseum.org bruce_museum Original contemporary fine art, children's activities, and food 203.869.0376 BruceMuseum.org Admission: $15. includes Museum […]NJ Big Flea Antiques Event
Oct 10-11 The New Jersey Convention And Expo Center 97 Sunfield Ave. Edision, NJ 08337 $15 Both Days Sat 9-6 Sun 10-4 757-430-4735 [email protected] dc_big_fleaThe 52nd Annual Fall Fox Valley Antiques Show Online
Oct 10-11, 2026 Sat 10am - Sun 6pm Central FoxValleyAntiquesShow.com Fox Valley (1-6H) 09-25-26 The Chicago Suburban Antiques Dealers Association Visit booths online, dealers from across the US and Canada […]
OPEN SATURDAYS APRIL-NOVEMBER 7:30 am - 2:30 pm • Rt. 6 & 64 Woodbury, CT Like and follow us on Facebook / Woodbury Antiques & Flea Market Free admission and […]
10 events,Pegasus Antique & Estate Auctions – Columbus Day Weekend Auction
SUNDAY OCTOBER 11, 2026 at 1pm 3 Goodrich Road, Owego, NY 13827 www.pegasusauctionsny.com pegasus Invites you to join us for COLUMBUS DAY WEEKEND ON SUNDAY OCTOBER 11, 2026 at 1pm […]State Line Auctions & Estate Services – Wonderful Fall Auction
Sunday, October 11, 2026 at 11am 80 Main Street, Canaan, CT at the Intersection of Rt 44 & Rt 7S • 860-453-4370 • [email protected] State Line (½H) 10-02-26_v2 14 Clayton […]Elephant’s Trunk Flea Market Every Sunday
New Milford, CT Every Sunday • www.etflea.com We're Open April - December elephants_trunk
3 events,Berkshire Botanical Garden – Indoor Gardening With Marian McEvoyiGavel Auctions Fall 2026 – Treasures of Imperial Japan and the SamuraiHeckler – Online Premier Auction of Early American Glass, Bottles & Flasks
3 events,DuMouchelles – The October 2026 Auctions
Hosted October 15, 16 & 17 409 East Jefferson Avenue, Detroit, Ml 48226 dumoart.com dumouchelle Montague Dawson (1890-1973) 'The Lofty Clipper 'Lightning" Edmund Henry Osthaus (1858-1928) 'Two Pointers In A […]PBA Galleries – Fine Photography & Art Fine Press & Bindings
October 15, 2026 605 Addison Street Berkeley, CA 94710 www.pbagalleries.com pba_galleries Upcoming Auctions of Interest Fine Photography & Art Fine Press & Bindings October 15, 2026 Fine Pens Watches October […]
5 events,Atlantic Coast Decoy Collector Show
OCTOBER 17, 2026 Opens at 9 a.m. Whites of Westport Westport, Massachusetts atlantic_coast_decoys Tables: $60 each Room Reservations Hampton Inn/Westport (508) 675-8500 For More Information: Tom Reiley: (860) 324-4001 Jim […]Woody Auction – Art Glass & Furniture Auction
Saturday October 17, 2026 9:30am CT Woody Auction Hall 130 E 3rd St, Douglass, KS 0% BP in person In person & online at & bid.woodyauction.com www.woodyauction.com I [email protected] 316-747-2694 […]
OPEN SATURDAYS APRIL-NOVEMBER 7:30 am - 2:30 pm • Rt. 6 & 64 Woodbury, CT Like and follow us on Facebook / Woodbury Antiques & Flea Market Free admission and […]
4 events,CRN Auctions – October Auction
Sunday, October 18th at 11 a.m 57 Bay State Road, Cambridge, MA 02138 www.crnauctions.com crn ADVANCE AUCTION NOTICE PREVIEW IN PERSON AT THE CRN GALLERY: Friday, October 16 from 10 […]Elephant’s Trunk Flea Market Every Sunday
New Milford, CT Every Sunday • www.etflea.com We're Open April - December elephants_trunkACES – Fall Gallery Auction
Sunday, October 18 12:00 PM EST Stamford, CT ACES.NET aces Royal Worcester Armorial Cat Platters $1,000-2,000 National Silver Company Neoclassical Wine Coolers $2,000-4,000 International Sterling Royal Danish Flatware $6,000-8,000 Los […]
1 event,Berkshire Botanical Garden – Indoor Gardening With Marian McEvoy
2 events,New York City Jewelry & Watch Show
October 22-25, 2026 Metropolitan Pavillion 125 West 18th Street, New York, NY 10011 NYCJAWS.com palm_beach ANTIQUE JEWELRY • ESTATE JEWELRY • FINE WATCHES • MODERN JEWELRY • ART DECO • […]
3 events,
OPEN SATURDAYS APRIL-NOVEMBER 7:30 am - 2:30 pm • Rt. 6 & 64 Woodbury, CT Like and follow us on Facebook / Woodbury Antiques & Flea Market Free admission and […]
3 events,Elephant’s Trunk Flea Market Every Sunday
New Milford, CT Every Sunday • www.etflea.com We're Open April - December elephants_trunk
1 event,Berkshire Botanical Garden – Indoor Gardening With Marian McEvoy
3 events,Heritage Auctions – Early 20th Century & Modern Design Signature Auction
October 29 & 30 HA.com/Design heritage EARLY 20th CENTURY DESIGN Signature® Auction | October 29 MODERN DESIGN Signature® Auction | October 30 Zsolnay Vase with Snail Motif, circa 1900 Sold […]Shannon’s – Fall Fine Art Auction
October 29th 6 PM ET www.shannons.com shannons The Fall Fine Art Auction features a curated selection ofhigh-quality original paintings, drawings, and sculptures. Offerings in the sale span diverse periods […]
1 event,
OPEN SATURDAYS APRIL-NOVEMBER 7:30 am - 2:30 pm • Rt. 6 & 64 Woodbury, CT Like and follow us on Facebook / Woodbury Antiques & Flea Market Free admission and […]
1 event,Elephant’s Trunk Flea Market Every Sunday
New Milford, CT Every Sunday • www.etflea.com We're Open April - December elephants_trunk