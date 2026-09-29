Across The Block - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

Couture and comics were both in fashion at auctions this week! Augusta sold a 1920s embroidered velvet evening coat from Babani for $12,500, and a gold, diamond-set Bulgari bracelet snaked its way to $182,040 with Morphy Auctions. On the other side, the art for a scarce edition of Detective Comics flew to $4750,000 at Heritage, and an original Rose O’Neill Kewpies illustration drove off at Soulis for $6,765. For these stories and more, read on.

Robinson Batman Cover Sees Super Result At Heritage

DALLAS — Jerry Robinson’s cover for Detective Comics No. 68 from 1942 drew a winning bid of $475,000 in Heritage Auctions’ September 24-26 Comic Books Signature Auction. The page features Batman, the iconic comic hero who makes up for his lack of superpowers with wits and wealth. This page is the first comic book cover to feature Two-Face, one of Batman’s greatest tragic villains. It accompanied only his second appearance, just two issues after his debut in Issue No. 66. Golden Age Batman covers, especially those by Robinson, are very scarce, with only four others previously offered. For information, www.ha.com.

Neo-Gothic Seating Goes The Distance For Doyle

BOSTON — Doyle’s September 25 Boston Collects auction, conducted at the firm’s gallery at The Vendome, saw spirited bidding drive notable results. Highlighting the sale was a rare set of four circa 1765 George III Neo-Gothic armchairs and settee (shown) that was consigned by the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston, for the benefit of the collection. Despite some signs of age, bidders competing on both sides of the Atlantic sent the walnut set soaring over their $4/6,000 estimate to achieve $57,600. For information, www.doyle.com or 617-894-8115.

Cabinet Arranges Top Bid At George Cole

RED HOOK, N.Y. — A vintage oak four-section file cabinet with 12 drawers, standing 55 inches tall, was the top lot at George Cole Auctions September 26 when it brought $1,100, more than doubling its $350/450 estimate. For information, www.georgecoleauctions.com or 845-758-9114.

Van Cleef & Arpels Set Sparkles At Litchfield

LITCHFIELD, CONN. — Leading Litchfield Auctions’ Fine Jewelry Auction September 23 was a signed Van Cleef and Arpels Chevalerie demi-parure comprising a textured 18K gold and diamond adorned necklace and a pair of earrings that sold to a phone bidder for $120,250, well over its $40/$60,000 estimate. The necklace was transformable to four bracelets or one bracelet and a short necklace, and the earrings had 31 round melee diamonds each, mounted in platinum. For information, www.litchfieldauctions.com or 860-567-4661.

Soulis Bidders Drive Up ‘Kewpies’ Art

LONE JACK, MO. — An untitled (“The Kewpies Thanksgiving”) original Rose O’Neill India ink illustration of Kewpies crowding into a car for Good Housekeeping magazine was the top lot at Soulis Auctions on September 20, selling to an Invaluable bidder for $6,765. The drawing came from the collection of Susan Wilson, St Louis, Mo. Many pieces in Wilson’s collection were included in an exhibition of O’Neill’s work at the Brandywine Museum in 1989, though this was not one of them. For information, www.soulisauctions.com or 816-697-3830.

Babani Coat Makes Statement At Augusta

BELLOWS FALLS, VT. — Hitting the runway at Augusta Auctions’ Autumn Elegance: Fashion & Textile Auction on September 23, the top lot was an early 1920s Babani (Paris) embroidered velvet evening coat, which sold for $12,500. “It was exhilarating to see this spectacular example of Vitaldi Babani’s work sweep to the top spot, above some of the better-known couturiers in this sale,” said studio director Dakota Clement Walsh. For more information, www.augusta-auction.com or 802-463-3333.

Chinese Silk Needlework Sews Up Bids At Eldred’s

EAST DENNIS, MASS. — The top seller in Eldred’s Asian Art auction September 24-25 came during the second session as a Chinese silk needlework panel sold for $21,760 against a $10/12,000 estimate. The Nineteenth Century piece depicted nine five-clawed dragons, fiery pearls and clouds on a gold ground, with a wave border at the lower edge. It came from a private Massachusetts collection and sold to an overseas buyer bidding online. There were also strong results on snuff bottles, which saw several online and phone bidders chase three interior-painted glass snuff bottles to a final sales price of $8,960. For information, www.eldreds.com or 508-385-3116.

Sarah McEneaney Portrait Poses At Top With The Fine Art Specialist

PHILADELPHIA — The Fine Art Specialist conducted its curated art, decorative objects and décor auction on September 24. Leading the 149-lot event was “Diagnosis / Surgery Cut” by Sarah McEneaney (American, b 1955). This 2005 egg tempera painting on wood, 15 by 12 inches framed, had provenance to Tibor de Nagy Gallery, New York City, and a private collection. It earned $1,125. For information, www.fineartspecialist.com or 215-287-0409.

Serpent Bracelet Charms Morphy’s Buyers

DENVER, PENN. — Charming bidders at Morphy Auctions’ Fine Jewelry & Watches Auction

September 24 was a Bulgari Serpenti Jaeger-Lecoultre 18K gold and diamond bracelet that attained $182,040. The important piece had a flexible three-coil design and boasted 341 natural colorless diamonds along with two cabochon rubies for eyes. The snake’s head hinged opened to reveal a hidden watch. For information, www.morphyauctions.com or 877-968-8880.