Roland Tops Its Summer Season With Tiffany Studios & More - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

GLEN COVE, N.Y. — Roland Auctions enjoyed its most successful auction of the summer season on September 19, and one of its highest-selling auctions of the year so far. The auction had top selling lots in several categories, including decorative arts, contemporary art and Midcentury furniture.

Also represented in the auction was an important museum-quality collection of over 240 Victorian hair combs, hair pins and ornaments, all from a private collector. The grouping did well, led by a Victorian brass Le Roi Soleil hair comb, French, late Nineteenth Century, the arched framed with foliate terminals depicting Louis XIV, the Sun God, which sold for $9,750, and a pair of Tiffany & Company late Belle Époque to early Art Deco diamond and platinum hairpins, circa 1910, selling for $6,175.

However, leading the auction as top sellers of the day were two lots that each attained $55,250. The first across the block was an antique Iznik pottery jug, possibly Ottoman Turkey, of baluster form resting on a short foot and with slight flaring lip and shaped handle, decorated with bands of clouds in blue, green and red. Two lots later came an antique maiolica shallow bowl, Italian, possibly Urbino, depicting a bust of Glasco as an illustrious ancient hero with helmet.

Also in the spotlight was a collection of Tiffany Studios lamps and Louis Comfort Tiffany decorative arts. Leading the group was a Tiffany Studios gilt bronze and glass Dragonfly table lamp, probably first quarter Twentieth Century, designed by Clara Driscoll, marked on the underside of the base “Tiffany Studios New York 532,” that went for $46,800. A Tiffany Studios bronze and glass table lamp, first quarter Twentieth Century, had a paneled baluster form base and green glass meandering leaf shade, and sold for $23,400, while a Tiffany Furnaces bronze and Favrile golden glass acorn shaped table lamp earned $22,100. Also crossing the block was a Tiffany Studios bronze and glass Pomegranate table lamp, circa 1905, having a mostly green shade with border of pomegranates ($20,800).

In the art arena was a Gevorg Zakharovich Bashinjaghian (Armenian, 1857-1925) oil on canvas, “Fortress Ani,” 1914, depicting a mountainous landscape with ruins and path, signed in Cyrillic, that sold for $45,500, while two Maurice Prendergast (Canada, 1858-1924) monotypes on Japan paper did well: “The Red Jacket,” 1901, went for $35,750 and “Lady with Ruffles” realized $22,100.

Midcentury furniture also did well, highlighted by a set of eight George Nakashima (American, 1905-1990) New dining chairs in black walnut and hickory, 1950-60s, comprising two armchairs and six side chairs, going for $39,000.

Also notable were a Regency carved and gilt console, early Nineteenth Century, with elaborately carved eagle base and wave carved apron, and a marble top, which sold for $22,100, and a Sheffield monumental silver plate and vermeil grand centerpiece, probably late Nineteenth Century/early Twentieth Century, in the Rococo style at $12,350.

Prices quoted include the buyer’s premium as reported by the auction house. Roland’s next auction will be October 17. For information, www.rolandantiques.com or 212-260-2000.