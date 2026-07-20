Colonial Currency Cashes In At Nadeau’s - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

WINDSOR, CONN. — Given all the recent and still ongoing America250 celebrations, it’s not surprising that Colonial currency is hitting a high note at several auction houses this summer. Nadeau’s Auction Gallery is no exception and leading its online-only Ephemera and Comics auction July 16 was a collection of 13 Colonial and Continental Revolutionary War currency notes, dates ranging from 1775-78. Estimated at $500/1,000, the grouping performed well at $3,300, including buyer’s premium. A complete report on this auction will appear in an upcoming issue.