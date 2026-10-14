Decoys Fly At American Sporting Auctions’ Biggest Sale - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

Review by Andrea Valluzzo

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — American Sporting Auctions’ Fall Feature Decoy & Sporting Auction on September 26 lived up to its billing and then some with a well-curated selection of “feature” examples bringing strong prices. Showing the strength of the sporting market overall, this auction drew much interest and competitive bidding, and set some records on its way to a $402,264 total.

“The rare and uncommon brought exceptional results across many regions with some new auction records in our biggest sale to date,” said owner Mike Martin. “Our Fall Feature Auction is an annual event with this event featuring our most diverse selection to date. The sale saw a few new duck call auction records with a call by James Yule (1922-2017) of Jena, La., achieving an outstanding $7,800; a virtually pristine checkered duck call by Clyde Hancock (1901-1960) of Stuttgart, Ark., also exceeded estimate to $6,300; and a call by the son of Claude Stone (1888-1973), Claude Jack Stone (1924-2024) of Hornersville, Mo., attained $2,520.

The top lot overall was a standing black duck in two-thirds size by Elmer Crowell, in a natural walking posture, that nearly doubled its $15/$25,000 estimate to realize $43,000. Crowell carved prolifically, especially black ducks, and this example was highly realistic. “Though sub full-size black ducks alone are not rare, for those who are familiar with what most look like, this example immediately stands out for its presence and posture,” Martin explained. “The left foot is slightly placed forward and, naturally fitting, the body cants leftward with the forward foot as would be naturally observed in walking ducks and the head is turned off dramatically to the right. It’s doing something, and that catches astute collectors’ eyes. For the condition-aware, buyers would come to realize this is one of the few that has not had a repaired neck or bill.”

Among the sale’s top performers were a harlequin drake by Mark McNair (b 1950) of Craddockville, Va., that was originally made for his mother-in-law in 1989, which achieved an outstanding $18,300, more than tripling its high estimate.

A record was set for Charles Joefrau’s (1913-1983) New Orleans miniatures when his greenwing teal drake achieved $15,900, more than six times the high estimate. “The Charles Joefrau miniature greenwing teal drake is an outstanding and truly rare piece,” Martin said. “It was entirely fresh to market with the family having it since their family patriarch, Bonner Bentley, bought it directly from Charles with his friend, artist and fellow collector Otis Dozier. Given a setting where the two final bidders were able to financially focus on this item with limited distractions, the sky became the limit, and it set an auction record for the maker as the highest price ever paid for one of his miniatures. However, the sentiment remains, find another!”

“I think as important as what we were selling is how we are selling it. Our focus is on providing ample coverage for items that are otherwise disappearing inside vast antique or similar market auctions,” he added. “When that approach combines with rare and unique items, those items are not only allowed to stand out but often have outsized spending power focused specifically on them. And I believe we saw that in action on Saturday [September 26]. The black duck is a great example, having surfaced at auction twice in the last 20 years. I am very pleased with the results!”

Rounding out the auction highlights were a one-of-a-kind standing Bluewing teal drake by Bob White (b 1939) of Tullytown, Penn., that bested its high estimate at $15,600, and a redhead hen from the Sam Dyke collection by Charles Jester (1876-1952) of Chincoteague, Va., which sold for a robust price of $8,700.

Prices quoted include the buyer’s premium as reported by the auction house. The firm’s Winter Feature Decoy & Sporting Art Auction will be February 6. For information, www.americansportingauctions.com or 315-576-6058.