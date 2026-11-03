Distinguished Collections Demand Attention At New England Auctions - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

August 29 through Oct. 30 BerkshireBotanical.org 5 West Stockbridge Rd., Stockbridge, Mass. 01262 berkshire_botanical From the pages of the world's most influential design magazines to an extraordinary new body of botanical art. Indoor Gardening with Marian McEvoy August 29 through Oct. 30 Exhibition Hours — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m, daily. Visit BerkshireBotanical.org 5 West […]
Events Calendar42 events found.
Events
Calendar of EventsM MondayT TuesdayW WednesdayT ThursdayF FridayS SaturdayS Sunday
9 events,Berkshire Botanical Garden – Indoor Gardening With Marian McEvoyFairfield University Art Museum – Hieroglyphs To Hype: The Modern Afterlife of Ancient Egypt
September 18 - December 12, 2026 BELLARMINE HALL GALLERIES fairfield.edu/hieroglyphs-to-hype fairfield_university_art_museumFairfield University Art Museum – James Welling: Cento
September 25 - December 12, 2026 WALSH GALLERY fairfield.edu/james-welling-cento fairfield_university_art_museum Hieroglyphs To Hype: The Modern Afterlife of Ancient Egypt September 18 - December 12, 2026 BELLARMINE HALL GALLERIES fairfield.edu/hieroglyphs-to-hypeFlorence Griswold Museum – Patchwork: Connecticut Artists Consider 250
THROUGH NOV 8 FloGris.org Andrea Law! Manning, Spangler, 2026. Acrylic on canvas, 56 x 52 in. 96 Lyme Street Old Lyme, CT Exit 70 off of 1-95eHammer Auctions – October Americana Online Auction
ONLINE ONLY - CLOSES OCTOBER 29TH - 6PM 16 Business Park Drive, Branford, CT 06405 www.ehammerauctions.com ehammer eHammer Auctions is a new online only auction house under the umbrella of New England Auctions. Auctions For Everyone 16 Business Park Drive, Branford, CT 06405 203.208.1338 www.ehammerauctions.comZ and R Auction Co. – Upscale Antiques, Collectibles and Antiquarian Books
Starts: Fri. Oct. 16th @ 12 noon and Ends: Fri. Oct. 30th @12 noon zandrauctions.com 256 Clark St, Ext., Groton, NY z_and_r Timed Online Auction Only! For Details, Terms, Full listing and to Register to Bid: www.proxibid.com/zandrauctions Bidding Starts: Fri. Oct. 16th @12 noon and Ends: Fri. Oct. 30th @12 noon Attention: Always Read the […]Wolfs Gallery – Beyond The Third Dimension: Superrealistic Wood Carvings bv John T. Sharp
Opening Friday, October 16 On view through Saturday, January 30 www.wolfsgallery.com Cleveland, OH 44122 wolf_gallery Seven Pound Trout, 2016 Black Cherry, 21 x 25 x 16 inches Parakeets, 2005 Black Walnut, 36 x 40 x 15 inches Mallard, 2013 Black Walnut, 24 x 24 x 18 inches Hewn from a single log WWW.WOLFSGALLERY.COM • [email protected] […]Kodner – Estate Jewelry, Fine Art & Home Decor
Monday, October 26, 2026 at 6 pm 45 S. Federal Highway, Dania Beach, Florida 33004 www.Kodner.com kodner English Victorian Sterling Silver Tea Service with Tray. Approx weight: 209.06 ozt. Kodner Galleries 45 S. Federal Highway, Dania Beach, Florida 33004 954-925-2550 www.Kodner.com 21%bp*ab355*au2440* Have a QR Code App on Your Mobile Phone? Scan the Code to […]Hudson Valley Auctioneers – Antique and Estate Auction
Monday October 26th • 5:00 PM 432 Main Street, Beacon, NY 12508 www.hudsonvalleyauctioneers.com hudson_valley Previews: Sunday, 10/25, 1-Spm; Monday, day of sale, 2-4:30pm or by appointment M-F 9-3:30 Featuring unreserved 500 lots fresh to the market estate contents, ex collection Martin Potter, fine jewelry and silver, large selection artwork, MCM and other interesting furniture lots, […]
8 events,Coyles Auction Inc. – Two-Session October Estates Auction
Tuesday, October 27, 2026 Regency Ballroom at the DoubleTree Hilton 11 Beaver St,, Milford, MA 01757 www.coylesauction.com coyles Regency Ballroom at the Double Tree Hilton 11 Beaver St., Milford, MA 01757 Session 1 - 2:30pm Rugs and Curiosities Session 2 - 5:00pm Estates Auction NOTE: PREVIEW DAY OF AUCTION ONLY 9:00am to each Auction Times […]
11 events,Cottone Auctions – Fine & Decorative Arts, Antiques & Americana
Wednesday, October 28, 2026 & Thursday, October 29, 2026 | Live & Online 120 Court Street, Geneseo, NY 14454 cottoneauctions.com cottone Handel Birds of Paradise Table Lamp French Empire Bronze Candelabras Fine Art-Nouveau-Style Mirror Antoine Blanchard (1910-1988) Large collection of fine estate jewelry, including Van Cleef & Arpels Emile A. Gruppe (1896-1978) Attributed to James […]Kingston Auctions – Important Jewelry & Art Estate Auction
October 28th at 6pm est 3704 Kennett Pike, Suite 450, Greenville, DE 19807 www.kingstonauctionhouse.com kingston Preview: October 22, 23, 24, 26, 27 Online bidding at liveauctioneers and bidsquare • Bid in-person on-site, by phone or left bids accepted Lot 67 - Andrew Wyeth "Olsen's Farm" Lot 86 - Judith Blam "New York Street" Lot 73 […]William Smith – Annual Sporting Live Auction
Wednesday October 28th at 10:00am wsmithauction.com Plainfield, NH william_smith Preview Monday October 26th and Tuesday October 27th from 10:00am to 4:00pm Featuring the unrivaled trophy mount collection of Grand Slam and Magnificent Seven holder, Roger Donahue, plus over 200 collectible firearms including antique rifles, hunting firearms, and items of historical significance. Roger Donahue grew up […]Pook & Pook – Coins & Jewelry Auction
Wednesday, October 28, 2026 at 9am 463 East Lancaster Avenue Downingtown, PA 19335 www.pookandpook.com 463 EAST LANCASTER AVENU E DOWNINGTOWN, PENNSYLVANIA 19335 P: (610) 269-4040 [email protected] WWW.POOKANDPOOK.COM BID ONL INE AT PooKLIVE & BIDSQUARE AY000004L
14 events,Heritage Auctions – Early 20th Century & Modern Design Signature Auction
October 29 & 30 HA.com/Design heritage EARLY 20th CENTURY DESIGN Signature® Auction | October 29 MODERN DESIGN Signature® Auction | October 30 Zsolnay Vase with Snail Motif, circa 1900 Sold for: $37,500 Now Accepting Consignments | Deadline: August 20 Inquiries: 312.260.7233 Samantha Robinson | [email protected] Dustin Johnston #18229. BP 25%; see HA.com. 97165 HERITAGE AUCTIONSShannon’s – Fall Fine Art Auction
October 29th 6 PM ET www.shannons.com shannons shannons The Fall Fine Art Auction features a curated selection of high-quality original paintings, drawings, and sculptures. Offerings in the sale span diverse periods and genres ranging from 19th Century to Contemporary art. WILLIAM TROST RICHARDS, American (1833-1905), Autumn Landscape PREVIEW IN-PERSON AT OUR GALLERY: October 19th - […]PBA Galleries – Magic & the Occult
October 29, 2026 605 Addison Street Berkeley, CA 94710 www.pbagalleries.com pba_galleries Upcoming Auctions of Interest Magic & the Occult October 29, 2026 Rare & Antiquarian November 12,2026 Fine Literature with Queer Art & Literature December 3, 2026 Comic Books December l0,2026 Americana - Travel Exploration -Maps & Views December 17, 2026 TIMED Online Sale Books […]Amelia Jeffers – Fall Fabulous Finds
OCTOBER 29, 30, 31 ameliajeffers.com 2690 Stratford Road, Delaware, OH 43015 amelia_jeffers Featuring The Gentlemans Auction, Jewelry & Couture, & Antiques & Decorative Art Join us for a notable three-day auction event with more than 1100 fresh-to-market fabulous finds across the following categories: fine art, American & continental antiques & decorative art, folk art, mid-Century […]A.B. Levy’s – Autumn Great Estates Auction
Thursday, October 29, 2026 at 2 PM EST 5200 S. Dixie Highway I West Palm Beach, Florida 33405 www.ablevys.com ab_levy The complete illustrated catalog is now available through ablevys.com for viewing and bidding. 15: Chaim Gross, "Jacob's Dream 1976 Edition of six, bronze. Height 38.5 in. 17: Joan Miro, L'Astre du Labyrinthe Etching, aquatint, 1967 […]Pook & Pook – Online Only Decorative Arts Auction
Thursday, October 29, 2026 at 9am 463 East Lancaster Avenue Downingtown, PA 19335 www.pookandpook.com 463 EAST LANCASTER AVENU E DOWNINGTOWN, PENNSYLVANIA 19335 P: (610) 269-4040 [email protected] WWW.POOKANDPOOK.COM BID ONL INE AT PooKLIVE & BIDSQUARE AY000004L
12 events,Leone’s Auction Gallery
ESTATE AUCTIONS EVERY OTHER FRIDAY Oct 30 2 Wedgewood Dr, Jewett City, CT 860-376-3935 • 860-642-6248 www.leoneauctioneers.com FLEA MARKET Eastern CT’s Largest Indoor/Outdoor Flea Market College Mart Flea Market OPEN EVERY SUNDAY 9-4 leoneOld Line Market
Oct 30th, 31st & Nov 1st Aix La Chapelle Farm Vintage - Garden & Artisan Poolesville, Maryland Spring Show: April 23,24 & 35 2027 old_line_marketDouglas – Antique Estate Auction
FRIDAY, OCTOBER 30 at 6 PM www.DouglasAuctioneers.com Route 5, South Deerfield, MA 01373 douglas Fine Art: Paintings: Joseph Zaritsky, Leonard DeLonga (3), Stephen G. Maniatty (3), Henry Boese, John D. Maziarz (6), Charles Shaw (6), Thomas Morton (4), ancestral portraits, G.W. Harvey, John Newton Howitt, Walkins, Arne Frye, Juan Rivelles, C. Phillips, Robert F. Glidden, […]John McInnis LLC – The Bettcher Collection
Friday, October 30 at 12 noon 5 NOEL STREET - AMESBURY, MA mcinnisauctions.com john_mcinnis_oct30 Contents of an (18thC) New England Home RAYMOND NH Preview 9am at our Gallery 76 Main St - Amesbury, MA Live and Online Bidding thru Live Auctioneers Absentee & Phone Bids Accepted For an on line color catalog and terms visit: […]
7 events,
OPEN SATURDAYS APRIL-NOVEMBER 7:30 am - 2:30 pm • Rt. 6 & 64 Woodbury, CT Like and follow us on Facebook / Woodbury Antiques & Flea Market Free admission and parking ~ 203-263-6217 woodbuy_antiques_flea_market
12 events,Elephant’s Trunk Flea Market Every Sunday
New Milford, CT Every Sunday • www.etflea.com We're Open April - December elephants_trunkStevens Auction Company – Haunted Estates Auction
Sunday, Nov 1st 11am CST 129 E. COMMERCE ST., ABERDEEN, MS www.StevensAuction.com stevens FEATURING ANTIQUES, ART & CURIOSITIES BID ONLINE OR IN PERSON STEVENSAUCTION.COM 129 E. COMMERCE ST., ABERDEEN, MSTremont Auctions – Annual Fall Fine Art & Antiques Auction
Sunday, November 1st at 10 am 615 Boston Post Road, Sudbury Ma, 01776 Tremontauctions.com tremont_fall_fine_art Previews: Wednesday 28th - Saturday 31st 10am-3pm & Sunday 1st 8-10am or in advance by appointment Bid live in-person at our gallery, or online at Tremontauctions.com • LiveAuctioneers • Invaluable www.tremontauctions.com Tel. 617’795’1678 • [email protected] 615 Boston Post Road, Sudbury […]Brandywine Valley Auctions – November Fine Art Auction
Nov. 1, 2026 @ 1pm est 1756 Wilmington Pike, Glen Mills, PA brandywine 600+works of art LIVE AUCTIONEERS | PHONE AND ABSENTEE BIDDING | 1756 WILMINGTON PIKE, GLEN MILLS, PA | 215-872-5240 Lots will be updated as we get more information | Phone and Absentee Bidding will save 5% off the buyer's commission Complementary Valuations […]Main Street Auction – November Online Auction
Sunday, November 1 @ 10:00am 161 Main St. S., Woodbury, CT main_street ONLINE ONLY LIVEAUCTIONEERS.COM AND BIDSQUARE.COM Preview by appointment Saturday October 31, 10am-2pm -Text 203-233-1736 to schedule • 161 Main St. S., Woodbury, CT Session 1 Highlights include early American, Federal, Queen Anne and Chippendale and primitive furniture, finely crafted period-style and reproduction furniture, […]Alameda Point Antiques Faire
1st Sunday Of Every Month AlamedaPointAntiquesFaire.com alameda_point Calling All Treasure Hunters! Michaan’s Auctions Presents Alameda point ANTIQUES FAIRS SHOW HOURS & ADMISSION: 6 am to 7:30 am $20 7:30 am to 0 am $15 0 am to 12 pm $10 12 pm to 3 pm $5 Children under 12 free with adult Over 800 Booths […]Grogan & Co. – Important Jewels
SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 1 • 11 AM groganco.com 20 Charles St. Boston MA grogan_nov1 From upper left: Lot 9. TIFFANY & CO., LOUIS COMFORT TIFFANY 18K Gold, Platinum, Aquamarine, and Diamond Necklace, $30,000-50,000 · Lot 20. Platinum, Colombian Emerald, and Diamond Ring, $20,000-40,000 • Lot 18. TIFFANY & CO. Art Deco Platinum and Diamond Dress Clips/Brooch, […]
5 events,Fairfield University Art Museum – Hieroglyphs To Hype: The Modern Afterlife of Ancient EgyptFairfield University Art Museum – James Welling: CentoFlorence Griswold Museum – Patchwork: Connecticut Artists Consider 250Wolfs Gallery – Beyond The Third Dimension: Superrealistic Wood Carvings bv John T. SharpHakes – American History Auction
Bidding Ends November 17 Hakes.com hakes His Last Signature, Signed in the Ambassador Hotel Kitchen Anti-Slavery to Civil Rights Auction Coming Feb. 2027 Contact To Consign To This Special Auction Event Scott Mussell: [email protected] Ted Hake: [email protected] Phone: 866.404.9800 | hakes.com
5 events,
10 events,Sanford L. Smith + Associates – Salon Art + Design
November 4-8, 2026 Park Avenue Armory, NY thesalonny.com sanford_smith sanford_smith PRESENTS 2026-2027 FAIRS ABAA NEW YORK - INTERNATIONAL ANTIQUARIAN BOOK FAIR April 15-18, 2027 Park Avenue Armory NY, nybookfair.com Ephemera Fair ANTIQUARIAN & COLLECTIBLE PAPER FOR EVERYONE Old Greenwich, CT esafair.com March 20-21, 2027Crocker Farm – Fall Auction Of American Stoneware & Redware Pottery
November 4-13, 2026 www.crockerfarm.com crocker_farm The Nation’s Leading Auction of American Stoneware & Redware November 4-13, 2026 at www.crockerfarm.com Featuring Exceptional Examples from the North, South, East, and Midwest Over 400 Lots Including Important Offerings from the Robert Ellison and George Manger Collections Crocker Farm 15900 York Rd. Sparks, MD 21152 (410) 472-2016 [email protected] www.crockerfarm.comDoyle – American Paintings, Silver & Furniture and Decorative Art
AUCTION IN NEW YORK November 4, 10am doyle.com doyle_nov4 PREVIEW Saturday-Monday October 31-November 2 Noon-5pm DOYLE NEW YORK 175 E 87th Street New York, NY 10028 CONTACT [email protected] [email protected] [email protected] DOYLE AUCTIONEERS & APPRAISERS DOYLE.COM [email protected] 175 E 88TH STREET, NEW YORK, NY 10028 NEW YORK BEVERLY HILLS BOSTON CHARLESTON CHICAGO CONNECTICUT NEW JERSEY NORTH […]World Auction Gallery – Curated Estates & Signature Collections Premier Auction
WED. NOVEMBER 4th, 2026 at 10am EST worldauctiongallery.com 228 East Meadow Avenue, East Meadow, NY 11554 world_auction_gallery Our Curated Estates & Signature Collections Premier Auction is on Wednesday, November 4th, 2026 at 10:00 AM EST. We have 500 lots including the lifetime private collection of Mr & Mrs M. of Long Island. Other large collections […]Sandwich Auction – Discovery Online Auction
November 4th 9:30am sandwichauction.com sandwich_eldreds online-only with live Internet, phone and absentee bidding SANDWICHAUCTION.COM EXTENSIVE SELECTION OF BOOKS, MAPS, PRINTS AND EPHEMERA, AND A WIDE MIX OF FINE AND DECORATIVE ART 508-385-3116 I a division of Eldred’s
13 events,Hargesheimer – Art & Icons from the Orthodox World
5th to 7th November 2026 10.00 am GET www.kunstauktionen-duesseldorf.de hargesheimer Live bidding via our website Friedrich-Ebert-StraBe 11 +12 | 40210 Dusseldorf Phone:+49 (0) 211 /30 200 111 | WhatsApp: +49 (0)170/30 20011 [email protected] HSS3* www.kunstauktionen-duesseldorf.de hargesheimer KUNSTAUKTIONENDoyle – Resident Treasures: American Paintings from The Green-Wood Cemetery Collection
AUCTION IN NEW YORK November 5, 11am EDT doyle.com doyle_nov5 Lemuel Everett Wilmarth, Peaches, 1870 - Estimate $7,000-10,000 James McDougal Hart, Bringing the Tree In, 1888 - Estimate $4,000-6,000 John Linton Chapman, Claudian Agueduct, 1879 - Estimate $5,000-8,000 John Linton Chapman, Shepherd Boy of the Boman Campagna, circa 1865 and Boy Rescuing Lamb off Rocky […]Kodner – Estate Jewelry, Sterling Silver & Home Decor
Thursday, November 5, 2026 at 6 pm 45 S. Federal Highway, Dania Beach, Florida 33004 www.Kodner.com kodner Paul Storr (BRITISH, 1770-1844) Fine Silver Bowls from a Large Collection of Sterling Silver Kodner Galleries 45 S. Federal Highway, Dania Beach, Florida 33004 954-925-2550 www.Kodner.com 21%bp*ab355*au2440* Have a QR Code App on Your Mobile Phone? Scan the […]Richard Opfer Auctioneering – Anita Klien Estate Auction
Thursday, November 5th starting to close at 5PM 13801 Jarrettsville Pike, Phoenix, MD 21131 bid.opferauction.com opfer TIMED ONLINE ONLY AUCTION Includes: Outsider Art, Found Art, Crafts, Art Glass, Pottery and Sculpture Featuring Baltimore and Regional Artists Antiques & Collectibles Artists Include: Mose Tolliver, Joan Erbe, Stiebing, Klein, Solkolsky, Pettus, M. Barry, John Ferry, "Glassman" (Paul […]Eldred’s – Modern Art + Design Auction
November 5 9:30am Cape Cod eldreds.com eldreds ELDRED'S AUCTIONEERS • EST. 1947 NEW ENGLAND + BEYOND I 508-385-3116 I VIEW LOTS + BID AT ELDREDS.COMGrogan & Co. – Fine Jewelry And Silver
THURSDAY NOVEMBER 5 • 11 AM groganco.com 20 Charles St. Boston MA grogan_nov5 From upper left: Lot 51. 14K Gold Bracelet, $1,500-2,500 • Lot 56. 18K Gold and Diamond Ring, $2,000-4,000 • Lot 21. Platinum and Diamond Ring, $2,000-3,000 • Lot 1. 18K Gold Bracelet, $2,000-3,000 • Lot 164. TIFFANY & CO. Silver Flatware Service, […]
18 events,Santa Fe Art Auction – The Signature Sale 2026
November 6th & 7th 932 Railfan Road, Santa Fe NM santa_fe_art_auction santa_fe ANNUAL LIVE AUCTION Western Native Contemporary Works On Paper Session I Fri., November 6 at 1:00pm MST Session II Sat., November 7 at 9:30am MST Session III Sat., November 7 at 1:00pm MST Preview Reception: Wed., November 4 from 5:00 - 7:00pm Open […]Heritage Auctions – Ethnographic Art: American Indian, Pre-Columbian and Tribal
Signature® Auction | November 6 HA.com heritage_ethnographic_art Inquiries: Delia Sullivan 214.409.1343 | [email protected] Dustin Johnston #18229. BP 25%; see HA.com. 100057 HERITAGE AUCTIONS A Yokuts Polychrome Coiled Basket with Bat Motif by Mrs. Dick Francisco Estimate: $12,000 - $18,000Antiques Dealers’ Association of America, Inc. – Award Of Merit Dinner
Friday, November 6, 2026,6-8pm Chase Center on the Riverfront, 815 Justison Street, Wilmington, DE 19801 www.ADAdealers.com ADAA Award of Merit Dinner The Antiques Dealers' Association of America is pleased to honor the 2026 Award of Merit recipient: Lita Solis-Cohen Senior Editor, Maine Antique Digest For her passionate journalistic coverage of the field of American decorative […]Concord 2026 Antiques Show
Friday Nov. 6th, 10-5 Saturday Nov. 7th, 10-4 www.triconchurch.org 54 Waiden Street, Concord, MA Concord Antiques Show Show this for $1 OFF admission in our 55th year! 30 High-quality dealers TriCon Cafe for lunch and home-baked treats 100% proceeds to the church are donated to outreach organizations Trinitarian Congregational Church 54 Waiden Street, Concord, MA […]JMW Auction Gallery – Fall Multi-Estates Auction
Friday, November 6th, 3pm et 1094 Morton Blvd, Kingston, NY 12401 www.jmwauction.com jwm jmw Selling over 400 lots of fresh to the market goods, we will be adding to catalog daily, so please keep checking back. To include: Large photography collection from (2) NYC collections, ephemera, furniture from Modern to Country, decorative accessories, large amount […]New Hampshire Auctions And Appraisals – Fall Fine Art, Military & Collectibles Auction
November 6th at 10:00am www.nhauctionsandappraisals.com 41B Main Street, Goffstown, NH 03045 new_hampshire FALL FINE ART, MILITARY & COLLECTIBLES AUCTION on November 6th at 10:00am Followed immediately with a TOY AUCTION Previews by appointment Online, Absentee, and Phone Bid Only Collection of Laboratory Grown Diamonds Sansui 9O90DD Receiver French Renaissance Revival Three Piece Clock Garniture Tiffany […]Tricon Outreach – Our 55th Annual Concord Antiques Show
Friday, Nov. 6th, 10-5 Saturday, Nov. 7th, 10-4 54 Walden Street, Concord, MA www.triconchurch.org Concord 30 quality dealers on-site cafe for lunch and treats show proceeds benefit outreach organizations Trinitarian Congregational Church 54 Walden Street, Concord, MA www.triconchurch.orgMid Atlantic Antique & Garden Festival
Nov. 6th, 7th & 8th 2026 Aix la Chapelle Farm 19130 Jerusalem Rd, Poolesville, MD 20837 midatlanticantiquesfestival.com mid_atlantic_ antique_festivalThe 48th Annual International Antiquarian Book Fair
November 6-8, 2026 Boston Hynes Convention Center abaa.org/bostonbookfair antiquarian_book_fair FRI I 4PM-8PM I $25 includes Sat & Sun SAT I 12PM-7PM I $15 includes Sun SUN I 11AM-4PM I $10 Sun onlyThe Annual Delaware Antiques Show
November 6-8, 2026 Chase Center on the Riverfront, Wilmington, Delaware Winterthur Delaware Antiques Show November 6-8, 2026 | Chase Center on the Riverfront, Wilmington, Delaware One of the most acclaimed antiques shows highlighting the best of Americana. Don’t miss the finest offerings from more than 60 distinguished dealers at this spectacular showcase of art, antiques, […]
25 events,Rare Books Boston
Saturday, November 7, 2026 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sheraton Boston Back Bay Ballroom • 39 Dalton Street rare_books_boston FORMERLY BOOKS IN BOSTON Shadow Show to the Boston International Antiquarian Book Fair RARE AND COLLECTIBLE BOOKS. MAPS. EPHEMERA. PHOTOGRAPHS ADMISSION $15 Saturday, November 7, 2026 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. 2026 NEW LOCATION: Sheraton Boston […]46th Annual Allentown Antique Toy Show & Sale
Saturday, November 7, 2026 9 am to 3pm Agricultural Hall, Allentown Fairgrounds 17th and Chew Streets, Allentown, Pennsylvania 18104 Donations: Adults $8 Children 6-12 yrs. $3 Children under 6 free TOYS - DOLLS - HOLIDAY TRAINS - SOLDIERS - MINIATURES allentown_antique_toy_showCoeur d’Alene – 2026 Live Online Auction
Saturday, November 7 cdaartauction.com Reno, Nevada at the Grand Sierra Resort coeur_d'alene Featuring a curated selection of premier Western & American art. View the sale and bid on line now. cdaartauction.com • 208-772-9009 Charles Wysocki (1928-2002) The Breadman oil on canvas, 24 x 48 inches Est.: $15,000-25,000 Charles M. Russell (1864-1926) War(l899) watercolor on paper, […]Slotin Auction – Self-Taught Art & Folk Pottery
Nov. 7-8, 2026 - 10am EST - 900 Lots slotinfolkart.com slotin Online, Phone & Absentee Only Sister Gertrude Morgan Beverly Buchanan Sam Doyle Nek Chand Howard Finster Michael Crocker Early Af. Am. Quilts Bill Traylor Stella Mae Pettway - Gees Bend Lanier Meaders Clementine Hunter Edgar Leetag Clarence Woolsey Frank Bruno Minnie Evans Sulton Rogers […]Schmidt’s – Fall Clock Auction
Saturday November 7th at 11am 5138 West Michigan Avenue, Ypsilanti, Michigan www.SchmidtsAntiques.com schmidt This will be a Live Auction with Online, Absentee and Phone Bidding Available Over 350 lots with Antique Clocks and Watches from Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Ohio and Michigan Estates and Private Collections! Includes American Shelf and Wall clocks, European clocks, […]Stormville Airport – Antique Show & Flea Market
November 7 428 Rt. 216, Stormville, NY www.stormvilleairportfleamarkets.com stormville_airport Free Admission & Parking ~ No Pets 8am-4pm ~ Rain or Shine ~ Over 400 Exhibitors | Nov 7 428 Rt. 216, Stormville, NY Exhibitor Space Available 845-221-6561 www.stormvilleairportfleamarkets.com As Seen On HGTV-Flea Market FlipWooten & Wooten – Fall Collections at Auction
November 7, 2026 www.wootenandwooten.com wooten Highly Important Charleston, SC Queen Anne Dressing Table Having Belonged to Colonel Joseph Kershaw Ca 1745 Wilhelm Thony (1877-1929) ’’East River,” Sold From The Collection of Bunny Mellon’s Niece Lily Norton Excellent and Early Edgefield V Stamped Pottersville Jug Ca 1825 Very Large Collection of American Coin and Sterling Silver […]Cagle Auction Company – Southern Pottery Estate Primitive Auction
Sat, Nov 7 10am est 130 Commerce Blvd Athens, GA 30606 www.cagleauction.com Live In-Person Bidding & Online Bidding Preview By Appt Only Friday Nov 6 11am-6pm est 130 Commerce Blvd Athens, GAJohn McInnis LLC – Online Estate Sale
Saturday, November 7 @ 7pm 47 Clinton St, Amesbury, MA mcinnisauctions.com john_mcinnis_nov7 ONLINE ESTATE SALE Featuring a Portsmouth & Rye NH Estate In Person Preview Day of Auction 12-5pm McInnis Auctions Annex Location 47 Clinton St, Amesbury, MA 800-822-14l7| MA Lie #770 For an on line color catalog and terms visit: mcinnisauctions.com 800-822-1417 I [email protected] […]Crafted Auctions – Five Large Estate Auctions
Saturday, November 7 * 12:00 PM EST Sunday, November 8 * 12:00 PM EST Thursday, December 3 * 1:00 PM EST Saturday, December 5 * 12:00 PM EST Sunday, December 6 * 12:00 PM EST Bid.CraftedAuctions.com just_art_pottery Over 1200 Lots Bid Directly at Bid.CraftedAuctions.com • Affordable In-House Shipping Available Register & Bid Now for Each […]
OPEN SATURDAYS APRIL-NOVEMBER 7:30 am - 2:30 pm • Rt. 6 & 64 Woodbury, CT Like and follow us on Facebook / Woodbury Antiques & Flea Market Free admission and parking ~ 203-263-6217 woodbuy_antiques_flea_market
14 events,Elephant’s Trunk Flea Market Every Sunday
New Milford, CT Every Sunday • www.etflea.com We're Open April - December elephants_trunkJames Cox Gallery – Collectors Fine Art Exchange Auction
SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 8, 2026 AT 1:00PM 4666 State Route 212, Willow, NY 12495 james_cox_gallery ONLINE CATALOG NOW LIVE — BID FROM ANYWHERE! OPENING PREVIEW PARTY FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 6, 2026, 5:00 - 8:00PM Gallery Previews Tuesday (November 3rd) to Saturday (November 7th) from Noon - 5:00PM OVER 150 PIECES - 98% SOLD WITH NO RESERVE! Muller […]
5 events,Fairfield University Art Museum – Hieroglyphs To Hype: The Modern Afterlife of Ancient EgyptFairfield University Art Museum – James Welling: CentoWolfs Gallery – Beyond The Third Dimension: Superrealistic Wood Carvings bv John T. SharpHakes – American History AuctionCrocker Farm – Fall Auction Of American Stoneware & Redware Pottery
5 events,
7 events,Heritage Auctions – Political Americana
Signature® Auction | November 11-12 HA.com heritage_political_americana View All Lots and Bid at HA.com/6330 Eight-Star Virginia Confederate First National Flag, Forensically Linked to Thomas J. “Stonewall” Jackson’s First Command at Harpers Ferry, Circa April-May 1861. Theodore Roosevelt & Booker T. Washington: Largest Size of the Classic “Equality” Button. : Congressional Klipper Desk, Circa 1873. An […]Heritage Auctions – Early 20th Century Design Signature® Auction
November 11 HA.com heritage_02 Modern Design Signature® Auction November 12 Tiffany Studios Pony Wisteria Table Lamp, circa 1910 Estimate: $300,000 - $500,000 George Nakashima Special-order Sliding Door Cabinet, 1973 Estimate: $ 15,000 - $25,000 Inquiries: Samantha Robinson 312.260.7233 [email protected]
11 events,Potter & Potter Auctions – Political & Historical Americana Auction
SALE: NOVEMBER 12, 2026 CONSIGNMENT DEADLINE: SEPTEMBER 12, 2026 5001 West Belmont Ave Chicago, IL 60641 www.potterauctions.com potter NOW SEEKING CONSIGNMENTS California Gold Rush. Manuscript diary of gold miner John Johnston. Sold for $45,600 Theodore Roosevelt. African Game Trails: An Account of the African Wanderings of an American Hunter-Naturalist. Sold for $4,080 Votes for Women […]DuMouchelles – The November 2026 Auctions
Hosted November 12th, 13th & 14th 409 East Jefferson Avenue, Detroit, Ml 48226 dumoart.com dumouchelles Register Now! Wallace Silversmiths ‘Rose Point’ Sterling Silver Flatware, 127 PCS John George Brown, NA (1831-1913) 'Shoe Shine Boy With His Dog' Paul Klee (1879-1940) Watercolor, Pen, & Ink on Paper Georges Rouault (1871-1958) Oil on Paper Charles Culver (1908-1967) […]Freeman’s – American Furniture, Folk & Decorative Arts
November 12 | Philadelphia freemansauction.com freemans Including Property from the Collection of Ambassador J. William Middendorf II INQUIRIES Lynda Cain | 267.414.1237 [email protected] Ben Fisher | 312.447.3270 [email protected] FREEMANSAUCTION.COM freeman's AMERICA’S AUCTION HOUSE SINCE 1805Heritage Auctions – Modern Design Signature® Auction
November 12 HA.com heritage_02 Tiffany Studios Pony Wisteria Table Lamp, circa 1910 Estimate: $300,000 - $500,000 George Nakashima Special-order Sliding Door Cabinet, 1973 Estimate: $ 15,000 - $25,000 Inquiries: Samantha Robinson 312.260.7233 [email protected]Historic New England Summit 2026
NOVEMBER 12-14 Beverly, MA & Haverhill, MA summit.historicnewengland.org historic_new_england_summit CONVENING LEADING VOICES Join thought-leaders in preservation, arts and culture, planning and design, education, civic engagement, and more, who share inclusive, creative strategies for strengthening the livability and vitality of communities across New England and beyond. Summit 2026 themes include: ► Civic Engagement ► Cultural Connection […]
9 events,Bertoia Auctions – The Annual Fall Sale
November 13th-14th 2141 Demarco Drive Vineland NJ 08360 BertoiaAuctions.com bertoia Choice Toys, Banks, Patent Models Auction-details at BertoiaAuctionsTcom Hosting the finest specialized auctions since 1986. Accepting quality consignments 2141 Demarco Drive Vineland NJ 08360 [email protected] 856-692-1881 The Winter Holiday Sale December 10 2026 2141 Demarco Drive Vineland NJ 08360 [email protected] 856-692-1881 Auction details at BertoiaAuctions.com […]Copake – Double Session Estate Auction
NOVEMBER 13-14 2026 @10AM 266 Rt. 7A - Copake, NY 12516 www.copakeauction.com copake ONLINE Bidding ONLY 1,085 LOTS WORLD WAR POSTERS Tiger Maple Grandfather Clock 150 Pieces AFRICAN ART FOLK ART 1970-90’s Grateful Dead Shirt Collection Greek Marble Statue 30.5” Ht. Bronze African Lion 36" x 12" x 18" Cigar Store figure 24” Ht. Collection […]
12 events,Guyette & Deeter – Decoy and Sporting Art Auction
November 14 & 15 | Easton, Maryland 1210 S Talbot St, Unit A St. Michaels, MD 21663 guyetteanddeeter.com guyette_deeter Featuring Session III of the Jim and Diane Cook collection auctions since 1984 Decoys / Art / Fine Sporting Arms Frank Finney, decorative candlebox. $25,000 - 35,000 Joseph Lincoln, mergan $100,000 -150,000 A. Elmer Crowell, canvasback […]Early American History Auctions
November 14th, 2026 www.earlyamerican.com 1520 Commerce St., #312 Winchester, VA 22601-4468 early_american_history Closing Live Online • Saturday • Starting at Noon Eastern Time Now Online • Please Visit and Register Today At: www.EARLYAMERICAN.com 225 Authentic Historic Lots in a Wide Variety of Categories Including: Historic Autographs Colonial America Colonial & Continental Currency Revolutionary War George […]Sarasota – Monumental Two-Day Important Fine Art, Sterling Silver, Jewelry & Antiques Auction
November 14th & 15th Bid.SarasotaEstateAuction.com sarasota Over 2,000 Lots to Offer! Join us November 14th & 15th Starting at 11am EDT for a Monumental Two-Day Important Fine Art, Sterling Silver, Jewelry& Antiques Auction Our November auction features a spectacular Frank Benson oil on canvas titled The White Heron, alongside more than 500 works of art, […]
OPEN SATURDAYS APRIL-NOVEMBER 7:30 am - 2:30 pm • Rt. 6 & 64 Woodbury, CT Like and follow us on Facebook / Woodbury Antiques & Flea Market Free admission and parking ~ 203-263-6217 woodbuy_antiques_flea_market
10 events,Elephant’s Trunk Flea Market Every Sunday
New Milford, CT Every Sunday • www.etflea.com We're Open April - December elephants_trunkWhite’s Auctions – Black & White Auction
SUNDAY...NOVEMBER 15, 2026...11:00AM 19 Jackson St., Middleboro, MA Whitesauctions.com white Previews: Thurs. 11/12, Fri. 11/13 & Sat. ll/14....12pm-4pm Sunday November 15th.....9:00am to 11am Start In-House, On-Line, Phone & Absentee Gallery at 19 Jackson St., Middleboro, MA SESSION I (Lots 1-199) ESTATE OF NICHOLAS MITROPOULOS Sotiris Sorogas (Gr. b. 1936) Yannis Tsarouchis (Gr. 1910-1989) Theatre Stage […]Burchard Galleries – November Premier Estates Auction
Sunday November 15, 2026 @ 12 PM 2528 3th Avenue North, St Petersburg, FL www.BurchardGalleries.com burchard LIVE & ONLINE AUCTION with Phone and Absentee Bidding Previews: 11/13 l-6pm; 11/14 llam-4pm; 11/15 lOam-All Day • Watch for upcoming Gallety Tour Videos • www.BurchardGalleries.com 1165) FREDERIC BRULY BOUABRE COLLECTION OF 33 DRAWINGS 1050) Henri Cartier-Bresson Siphnos Silver […]Grogan & Co. – Fine Art
SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 15 • 11 AM groganco.com 20 Charles St. Boston MA grogan_nov15 From upper left: Lot 23. JOHN DOWD, House on the Dunes, oil, 27 x 50 in., $4,000-6,000 • Lot 1. ROBERT MOTHERWELL, West Islip, 1970, lithograph in colors, 29 1/2 x 41 1/2 in., $3,000-5,000 ■ Lot 35. PAUL JENKINS, Eyes of […]
4 events,Fairfield University Art Museum – Hieroglyphs To Hype: The Modern Afterlife of Ancient EgyptFairfield University Art Museum – James Welling: CentoWolfs Gallery – Beyond The Third Dimension: Superrealistic Wood Carvings bv John T. SharpHakes – American History Auction
6 events,Heritage Auctions – Fine Silver & Objects Of Vertu Signature Auction
November 18 HA.com/Silver heritage Now Accepting Consignments | Deadline: September 8 A Tiffany & Co. Chased Repousse Partial Gilt Silver Three-Handle Presentation Cup, New York, 1898, Sold for: $37,500 I May 2026 HA.com/Silver Inquiries: Karen Rigdon I 214.409.1723 I [email protected] HERITAGE AUCTIONS Dustin Johnston #18229. BP 25%; see HA.com. 97703Litchfield – Fine Art, Silver & Antiques
November 18 Now Accepting Consignments www.LitchfieldCountyAuctions.com litchfieldHeritage Auctions – Rare Books Signature® Auction
November 18 HA.com heritage_01 Highlights from the Estate of Maurice F. Neville Ernest Hemingway. Death in the Afternoon. INSCRIBED BY THE AUTHOR to the daughter of the Spanish Ambassador. Scan to View All Lots & Bid at HA.com/6344 Inquiries: Francis Wahlgren I 214.409.3018 I [email protected] Samantha Sisler I 214.409.1385 I [email protected]
4 events,NYC Jewelry Antique & Object Show
Autumn Show NOVEMBER 20 - 22, 2026 EARLY BUYING NOVEMBER 19 3-7 PM METROPOLITAN PAVILION 125 West 18th Street NEW YORK, NY 10011 NYCJAOS.COM nyc_jaos_autumn_show Discover Rare Jewels, TIMELESS ANTIQUES AND REMARKABLE OBJECTS FROM OVER 150 EXCEPTIONAL DEALERS FROM AROUND THE WORLD.. A CELEBRATION OF Exceptional pieces in an Extraordinary City
7 events,The DC Big Flea Antiques Event
NOV 21-22 SAT. 9-6 SUN. 10-4 DULLES TOWN CENTER 21050 Dulles Town Circle Sterling, VA dc_big_flea We are back! Sign up ASAP for a great space! Nov. 21-22 Sterling, VA $15 Both Days [email protected]Cornell – Auctions, Objects & Trade
LIVE AUCTION: NOVEMBER 21 BELLPORT, NEW YORK 631-289-9505 cornell
OPEN SATURDAYS APRIL-NOVEMBER 7:30 am - 2:30 pm • Rt. 6 & 64 Woodbury, CT Like and follow us on Facebook / Woodbury Antiques & Flea Market Free admission and parking ~ 203-263-6217 woodbuy_antiques_flea_market
6 events,Elephant’s Trunk Flea Market Every Sunday
New Milford, CT Every Sunday • www.etflea.com We're Open April - December elephants_trunk
3 events,Fairfield University Art Museum – Hieroglyphs To Hype: The Modern Afterlife of Ancient EgyptFairfield University Art Museum – James Welling: CentoWolfs Gallery – Beyond The Third Dimension: Superrealistic Wood Carvings bv John T. Sharp
4 events,
OPEN SATURDAYS APRIL-NOVEMBER 7:30 am - 2:30 pm • Rt. 6 & 64 Woodbury, CT Like and follow us on Facebook / Woodbury Antiques & Flea Market Free admission and parking ~ 203-263-6217 woodbuy_antiques_flea_market
4 events,Elephant’s Trunk Flea Market Every Sunday
New Milford, CT Every Sunday • www.etflea.com We're Open April - December elephants_trunk
3 events,Fairfield University Art Museum – Hieroglyphs To Hype: The Modern Afterlife of Ancient EgyptFairfield University Art Museum – James Welling: CentoWolfs Gallery – Beyond The Third Dimension: Superrealistic Wood Carvings bv John T. Sharp
4 events,Crafted Auctions – Five Large Estate Auctions
Saturday, November 7 * 12:00 PM EST Sunday, November 8 * 12:00 PM EST Thursday, December 3 * 1:00 PM EST Saturday, December 5 * 12:00 PM EST Sunday, December 6 * 12:00 PM EST Bid.CraftedAuctions.com just_art_pottery Over 1200 Lots Bid Directly at Bid.CraftedAuctions.com • Affordable In-House Shipping Available Register & Bid Now for Each […]
5 events,
OPEN SATURDAYS APRIL-NOVEMBER 7:30 am - 2:30 pm • Rt. 6 & 64 Woodbury, CT Like and follow us on Facebook / Woodbury Antiques & Flea Market Free admission and parking ~ 203-263-6217 woodbuy_antiques_flea_market
5 events,Elephant’s Trunk Flea Market Every Sunday
New Milford, CT Every Sunday • www.etflea.com We're Open April - December elephants_trunk