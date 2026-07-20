Edith Theresa Horwitz, Antiques Dealer, 95 - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

Submitted by the Family

DENVER — With deep love and remembrance, we announce the passing of Edith Theresa Horwitz, a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, who died on July 11, 2026, at the age of 95. She was an antiques dealer and operated The Pearl Antiques in Denver, and was previously based in Las Vegas.

Born in Brooklyn, N.Y., on October 16, 1930, she carried the spirit and resilience of her hometown throughout her life. She attended and graduated from Elmira College (class of 1952), where she developed a lifelong passion for learning and education. She obtained her master’s degree at Harpur College (now known as Binghamton University, SUNY). She went on to dedicate many years as a teacher in New York in the Vestal school district and in Colorado at Nederland Jr–Sr High School and Broomfield High School, shaping young minds with patience, intelligence and quiet humor.

Edith shared a devoted 59-year marriage with her husband, S. Gerald Horwitz, whose partnership was the foundation of her life. He preceded her in death in 2012, and she carried his memory with her in the years that followed.

In addition to her work in education, Edith had a keen eye and deep appreciation for history, craftsmanship and art, which she expressed through her work as an antique dealer. She found joy in uncovering stories behind treasured objects and sharing that passion with others.

She is survived by her two daughters, Sue-Ellen Horwitz and Martha Horwitz Eskesen; her grandson, Alan J. Cunningham, and his wife, Emma; her two great-granddaughters, Ellie and Aubrey Cunningham; and her brother, Alvin Becker, and his wife Francine (“Cookie”), all of whom were the center of her life and the beneficiaries of her enduring love, wisdom and strength.

Edith will be remembered for her intellect, warmth and perseverance. Her legacy lives on in the generations she nurtured and the lives she touched.

The family asks those who wish to express sympathy to consider making a donation to either St Jude Children’s Research Hospital (www.stjude.org/donate) or Humane Colorado (www.donate.humanecolorado.org) in Edith Theresa Horwitz’s name.