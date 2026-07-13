James F. Callahan, 70 Asian Arts Expert - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

CHELSEA & GLOUCESTER, MASS. — Antiques expert and chef extraordinaire Jim Callahan never met a friend who wasn’t his for life. A collector and appraiser of the fine and esoteric, he filled his homes with collections of antiques, family and friends, from across the globe.

James Friedrich Callahan died June 24, 2026, after a brief illness. Born in Boston to Stella (Dobrowolski) and James Callahan on November 2, 1955, he spent his childhood in Dorchester amid his beloved cousins.

In the 1960s he and his parents moved to Marshfield where he graduated from Marshfield High School in 1973. At the University of Massachusetts, Amherst, he majored in history and Chinese languages.

Callahan entered the antiques world at age nine when he participated in his first antiques show with the late Hazel Sjoberg of the Hatherly Shop in Marshfield, Mass. From there he rose to the position of director of Asian art at Tremont Auctions in Sudbury, Mass., and the Asian specialist for James Julia Auctioneers and Skinner, Inc.

As one of the founding dealers in Tremont in 2015, his Tremont family wanted to share sentiments for this memoriam collectively, from Brett, Matt, Cameron, Ellen and Scott:

“Jim was such a unique and positive influence on our lives. His vast knowledge served not only as a valuable aspect of our business but also made him such an engaging conversationalist and storyteller,” they said. “Beneath his wry wit and frank Boston delivery was a welcoming person who always had time and compassion for friends and strangers alike. His laughter, stories and expertise, amongst so much more, will be greatly missed.”

On his online obituary shared by Legacy.com, several friends shared reminiscences. David Sanborn wrote, “I was so sorry to just learn of Jim’s passing. Jim had a real impact on me as a 20yo college kid. He really helped to nurture my love for Asian antiques back when I worked at Skinner many years ago. I loved his gentle manner and the depth of knowledge he so graciously shared. Thanks Jim for some great memories! My condolences to all who knew and loved him.”

As an antiques dealer and appraiser Jim’s interests were wide: Asian art, culture, and customs, Middle Eastern and central Asian art, culture and weapons. He had what is considered in the business “a very good eye.” While at Skinner, he appeared on PBS’s Antiques Roadshow for 26 years. His last appraisal for the show was taped in Middletown, Conn., in 2021 at the Wadsworth Mansion. He presented the show’s first million-dollar appraisal in 2009 — a clip of that is shown to this day on PBS. That item was a grouping of four Eighteenth Century Qianlong Chinese carved jade and celadon pieces. Antiques Roadshow executive producer Marsha Bemko said, “Asian arts expert James Callahan was an admired and much-loved member of the ANTIQUES ROADSHOW family for more than 20 years. Bringing extensive knowledge and historical context, James connected with guests to help answer long-held questions and provide illuminating information around their objects and current value. Those engaging exchanges quickly became fan-favorites for long-time viewers and act as a lasting legacy for our dear friend.”

He was a knowledgeable appraiser of Nineteenth Century European and American furniture and decorations, fine silver from the Eighteenth to the Twentieth Centuries, and arms and armor. He conducted appraisal days for other nonprofit, arts, academic and historical institutions. Callahan also lectured at and consulted to museums, historical societies and art groups. He worked with the Brooklyn Museum to bring to auction more than 200 pieces of Southeast Asian art from the collection of Samuel Eilenberg.

With strong and certain opinions he was never afraid to share, he relished any lively discussion of politics or history. So wide was his knowledge that he frequently made outlandish statements that caused his close friends to roll their eyes. Upon checking his statements, they felt only chagrin; Jim was correct.

Among it all, or perhaps above it all, James Callahan was an ideal dining companion in any Chinese restaurant.

Jim leaves his devoted wife of 42 years, Charlene (DeLena) Callahan; his brother-in-law, Lou DeLena; many beloved cousins, including Sharon and Jack Marinello; his “sister” Colleene Fesko; and numerous friends and acquaintances worldwide.

Donations in Jim’s memory may be made to Care Dimensions/Kaplan Family Hospice House, 75 Sylvan Street, Suite B102, Danvers 01932 (www.caredimensions.org) or to the charity of your choice.