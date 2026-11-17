Review by Andrea Valluzzo

COLUMBUS, OHIO — Amelia Auctions & Appraisals’ Fab Finds auction that ran October 29-31 had lots of treats for buyers and no tricks. Winding up on Halloween after more than 1,200 lots closed the block, the auction brought in $842,000 overall. Offerings began with jewelry, couture and design on day one, followed by antiques and decorative arts comprising the second session. The final session, billed as The Gentleman’s Auction, featured goods from two collectors and included automobilia, Native American arts, militaria and more.

Bidding was highly competitive on certain items but as goes with auctions, there are highs and lows and always surprises. “It was the kind of auction where bidders were aggressive on the items they wanted, but if they didn’t, it was crickets,” said owner and auctioneer Amelia Jeffers. “In those cases, we just pass the item and try it again in a future sale. Inevitably, the item does better — a great example are the Chihulys. Last year, we didn’t get an opening bid in the fall auction. This year they did exceedingly well, with one surpassing the high estimate by 40 percent!”

Jewelry led the first session and several notable lots handily bested their estimates, led by the auction’s overall top lot, which crossed the block within the first hour of the sale. A fine example of a popular motif by Tiffany & Company was a Jean Schlumberger-designed Bird on a Rock brooch in 18K gold with a cushion-shaped citrine, 70 diamonds and a single ruby eye. Estimated at $20/40,000, it went out at $64,575 selling to a Texas buyer. “The brooch was a surprise! With a citrine, the sales price at New York houses has historically been right in the middle of our estimate range,” she said. “To have surpassed the high estimate by more than 20 percent was great — the consignor is thrilled, and the buyer is new to us, and sure to become a regular. Just a great, great bidder.”

The Midwestern consignor is a close friend of Jeffers who bought this for his mother at Doyle years ago. “She is now of the age and condition that she can no longer wear it, so it was bittersweet for him to sell. The fantastic result definitely made that decision feel right for him,” she said.

The second highest selling lot of the session was one of the aforementioned Dale Chihuly glass works, a monumental and handblown black cylinder having the outside with a black ground decorated with a polychrome abstract design while the interior was cased with orange glass. It made $17,920.

Besides glass sculptures, flat art also performed robustly, as evidenced by a David Hockney lithograph “Celia With Green Plant,” which bloomed at $14,760. Since his death in June, Hockney artworks have been appearing on the market with some regularity. Last year saw some record prices when Sotheby’s held a dedicated sale of Hockney’s art that fetched over $8 million but the market has held steady since then. The firm’s result for this Hockney is in line with the market for his colored lithos and went just over its high estimate of $12,000.

Leading the second session was a Tiffany Studios table lamp with a Tyler shade in green slag glass and an Arts and Crafts-style base by Hampshire Art Pottery that attained $10,455. “The Tiffany lamp was consigned by a longtime friend of mine and collector who has known me since I started at Garth’s Auctions 30 years ago,” Jeffers said. “He was very happy with the result, and has more Tiffany lamps to bring to market, so I am excited to help him with that in 2027.”

Asked about the lamp’s unusual base, she added, “You are right, they often have bronze bases. For this one, the color, size and proportions of the pottery vase complemented the shade exceedingly well.”

The final session, The Gentleman’s Auction, is an auction that Jeffers has been doing for years, going back to when she created and debuted it at Garth’s after a consignor came in with some pretty specific “manly” items.

“The Gentleman’s Auction is a fun session and one we do twice a year,” she said. “These sessions generally come together as a way to market items that typically appeal to mostly male audiences (though not exclusively).”

Not surprisingly, weapons figure prominently in this category and the top lot was a piece that fits the bill but had strong crossover appeal with Americana collectors. An early and important blacksmith-forged pipe tomahawk retaining its original painted haft achieved $9,840. Militaria and firearms crossing the block were led by a cased pair of Colt Model 1862 police revolvers with consecutive serial numbers that sold mid-estimate for $8,320, and a cased factory engraved Colt 1851 Navy with original natural material or bone grips that made $7,680 ($1,5/2,500).

This session is not easy to categorize, and one of the fun elements of it is that the mix of offerings can take many forms. “For me, they can take on a kind of ‘James Dean versus Clark Gable’ aesthetic and collecting interest,” Jeffers said. “On the one hand, there are some very cool things like historical firearms, tobacciana and petroliana. On the other, you have more elegant objects like maps, desk accessories and leather furniture. The Black Forest clocks did very well — the consignor is thrilled.”

Prices quoted include the buyer’s premium as reported by the auction house. The firm’s next sale will be its Thanksgiving Weekend Americana Auction on November 27-28.

For information, www.ameliajeffers.com or 740-362-4771.