Fine & Decorative Arts Bring In $5 Million+ At Fontaine’s - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

Review by Andrea Valluzzo

PITTSFIELD, MASS. — Seven of the top ten lots in Fontaine’s September 26-27 Fine & Decorative Arts auction sold above the $100,000 mark, and all but one were Tiffany Studios lighting fixtures.

Leading the auction that attained $5.325 million in all were two examples of Tiffany’s perennially popular Dragonfly lamps. Selling very early on in the sale was a circa 1910 Tiffany Studios dichroic Drophead Dragonfly table lamp that brought $262,500, easily outperforming its $120/160,000 estimate. The 32-inch tall lamp had a 22-inch diameter shade and a telescoping Cat’s Paw base. Two lots later, an early, circa 1898, Dragonfly table lamp crossed the block to take $225,000, followed shortly after by a circa 1905 Dragonfly table lamp at $125,000.

“This is one of Tiffany’s most popular designs, and we had three different versions that they made, so that was pretty amazing,” said auctioneer/owner John Fontaine. “The Drophead that brought all that money, it’s because it was an early example with the right glass. Everything was right about that lamp, and people recognized that.”

The parade of circa 1910 Tiffany lighting across the block also saw a rare Turtleback Moorish lantern, having a 33-inch drop realize $212,500; a Flowering Bouquet chandelier with a 57-inch drop and a 28½-inch shade sell for $168,750; and an Oriental Poppy table lamp having a rare Mud Turtle base made $118,750.

The strong selection of choice Tiffany lamps was not new to Fontaine’s. Over the last year or two, Fontaine said Tiffany and fine art have helped drive these auctions to million-dollar totals. “The last six sales have all been great, and this was one of those,” he said.

Bidding was competitive between the phones, internet and those who left absentee bids and the action was steady all day. Fontaine noted the firm had four phone banks going most of the day.

Fontaine’s can be counted on to cherry-pick fine Tiffany lamps from estates all over, but other maker’s lamps were likewise well represented in this auction, led by a Pairpoint Puffy Lilac table lamp from the early Twentieth Century at $37,500, an early Twentieth Century Duffner & Kimberly Grape chandelier that went out at $30,000 and a circa 1915 Handel scenic table lamp having a Tree base, decorated by John Bailey, that brought $27,500.

A shining bright spot in the auction was a monumental and early Twentieth Century sterling silver centerpiece with a nautical theme that brought $125,000. It was modeled as a ship with a horse figurehead, nautical nymphs and had scrollwork.

Large leaded glass windows can sometimes be a hard sell, as the buyer needs to have a large window or wall space to fit them in. This sale saw two striking standouts that defied that rule. A circa 1910 Tiffany Studios Gosling memorial window with a Boy David Holding Harp motif made $68,750. Despite its 73-by-40-inch dimensions, the window performed within estimate.

More than quadrupling its high estimate was a pair of leaded glass tree and floral windows, attributed to William Morris (1834-1896), 67 by 23 inches each, that achieved $35,000. Of the Morris windows, Fontaine said he could have easily seen these windows in his own home and enjoyed them. He was not alone. “They are beautiful windows and there was just a lot of interest. When we first put them up online, we got a few phone calls and then they kept coming,” he said. “People loved those two windows!”

The fine art category featured a William H.D. Koerner oil on canvas painting, “Quit Your Kidding,” that brought $30,000. The 1910 work was quintessentially Koerner, depicting a relaxed moment around a campfire after a hunting trip in which the men bagged a ten-point buck. The artist was studying in Delaware with Howard Pyle at the time of this work’s completion. Also crossing the block was a signature Guy Wiggins snowscape, “Park Avenue, Winter,” that sold within estimate at $27,500.

Rounding out the first session were an early oak Gustav Stickley / Grueby Faïence Company Twelve-Tile table, circa 1902; 18K gold Lambayeque (Sicán) artifacts from 700-1200 CE; and an R. Wallace & Sons Irian sterling silver flatware set of 214 pieces. All three lots sold for $25,000.

Leading the second session was a Gustav Gurschner (Austrian, 1873-1970) Secessionist door knocker in patinated bronze that went nearly ten times over its high estimate at $7,500 ($600/800).

Prices quoted include the buyer’s premium as reported by the auction house.

Fontaine’s next Fine & Decorative Arts Auction will be January 30, but a sale of Art, Antiques, Musical & Collectibles is on the bill for November 7, followed on November 21 with Coins, Currency, Jewelry & Fashion.

For information, www.fontainesauction.com or 413-402-6654.