Flash Art Book Commands At Bray & Co - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — The top lot of Bray & Co Auctions’ Tattoo, Circus, Sideshow & Curiosities sale on July 26 was a 45-page book of tattoo designs by Ben Corday (1875-1938) that sold just over its $10/20,000 estimate at $23,600, including buyer’s premium. The circa 1918 book contained hand-painted tattoo flash art by the pioneering Los Angeles-based artist. It was among the personal collection of Boston tattoo artist Edward “Dad” Liberty (1883-1957), who probably got it during a working trip to the West Coast in 1923. A complete report on the auction will appear in an upcoming issue.