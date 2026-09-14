 Folky Painting Finds New Home At Butterscotch - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

14 Sep 2026 / 0 Comment

Folky Painting Finds New Home At Butterscotch

Published: September 14, 2026

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POUND RIDGE, N.Y.— Butterscotch Auctioneers & Appraisers’ Fall Sale on September 13 was led by a Theora Alton Hamblett (Mississippi, 1895-1977) oil on Masonite titled “Faithfully Waiting,” which sold just over its high estimate at $27,500, including buyer’s premium. The 1951 painting by the Southern folk artist came out of the estate of fellow artist and author Edward Giobbi (1926-2026), who lived in nearby Katonah, N.Y. More results to appear in an upcoming issue.



   
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