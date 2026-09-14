Madonna & Child Icon Tops Tremont

SUDBURY, MASS.— A Nineteenth Century or earlier Russian Orthodox gilt metal icon of the Madonna and child, with stand, was estimated conservatively at $300/500 but went on to achieve $23,680, including premium, at Tremont Auctions’ Summer Estates, Ephemera & Antiquities sale on September 13. The icon pictured the Madonna, wearing a seed pearl and gemstone-set halo, and child with standing saints. It measured 12 by 9½ inches. More highlights to appear in upcoming issue.