Fraktur, Chest Share Honors At Pook & Pook - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

DOWNINGTOWN, PENN. — Two standout examples tied for top-lot status at Pook & Pook’s Americana auction October 1-2, each on different days keeping the energy levels high throughout the 822-lot sale. Topping the first session was the very first lot across the block, a Johannes Mayer signed Mahantongo Valley paint decorated chest of drawers that attained $228,600, well over its $80/$120,000 estimate (top). Having paint decoration attributed to Isaac Stiehly (1800-1869), the twice-pencil-signed Mayer chest was the only known signed and dated piece from the region. Closely related chests can be found in the collections of the American Folk Art Museum and Winterthur. Selling for the same price about halfway through the second session was a Pennsylvania ink and watercolor patriotic double-page fraktur bookplate that outperformed its $15/25,000 estimate (bottom). The early Nineteenth Century piece, attributed to Samuel Shultz, depicted George Washington holding a rolled document, likely the Declaration of Independence. Prices quoted include the buyer’s premium. More results will be reported on in an upcoming issue.