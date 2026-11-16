ST PETERSBURG, FLA. — In Burchard Galleries’ November 15 Premier Estates Auction, which featured nearly 450 lots in such categories as fine and decorative arts, furniture, clocks, lighting, jewelry, collectibles and more, it was a painting by Austrian artist Helene Funke that achieved top-lot status. Funke (1869-1957) painted “Vue Generade du Pont Neuf,” a canal scene with boats and an arched bridge, in oil on canvas, and it was signed and titled. The unframed canvas measured 29 by 36¼ inches, and it sold for $40,590, including buyer’s premium, to a LiveAuctioneers bidder based in the artist’s home country. An upcoming issue will feature additional highlights.