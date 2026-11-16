LOS ANGELES — The November Fine Art & Design Sale, an online-only event conducted by Meridian Auction Gallery on November 10, featured more than 225 lots of Asian art and antiques, collectibles, decorative and fine arts, and furniture. The highest price, $12,200, including buyer’s premium, was achieved by Antony Gormley’s 1990 Bearing Light portfolio, exceeding its estimate of $6/8,000. Printed with artist’s oil color and various clays, the portfolio consisted of 12 woodcut prints that were each signed and numbered verso. Published in Los Angeles, the sheets each measured 19½ by 22½ inches, while the images themselves measured 12 by 16 inches. Further review will be in an upcoming issue.