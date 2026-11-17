Review by Carly Timpson

NEW YORK CITY — Ahead of its highly anticipated Important Fine Art Auction on November 12, Doyle Auctions conducted a more varied auction of American Paintings, Furniture, Silver & Decorative Arts on November 4 and a showcase of works from the Green-Wood Cemetery collection on November 5.

American Paintings, Furniture, Silver & Decorative Arts

The November 4 auction of American Paintings, Furniture, Silver & Decorative Arts comprised 374 lots in the respective categories. Part of those selections included property from the estate of Rosamonde K’ung Hwan (K’ung Ling-i), the daughter of H. H. K’ung and Soong Ai-ling, whose families were among the most influential in Twentieth Century China.

The collector’s father, H. H. K’ung, was a prominent banker and government official, once regarded as the richest man in China. Her mother, businesswoman Soong Ai-ling, was the eldest of the Soong sisters, best known for being the wives of Sun Yat-sen (1866-1925) and Chiang Kai-shek (1887-1975), central figures in the modern history of China and the Chinese Nationalist Party.

Sun was a physician, credited with overthrowing the Qing dynasty, the founder of the Kuomintang (KMT), or Chinese Nationalist Party, and the first president of the provisional government of the Republic of China (ROC). Chiang, the second KMT leader following Sun’s death, was the primary military commander responsible for the Shanghai Massacre and triggering the Chinese Civil War. Following the KMT’s defeat by Mao Zedong’s Chinese Communist Party (CCP) in mainland China, Chiang moved the KMT headquarters to Taiwan and became the president of the Republic of China.

The Rosamonde K’ung Hwan estate collection included more than 100 lots of important Chinese export and American silver and gold. The selections were highlighted by a high-karat gold Chinese tea service comprising tea bowls, sauce dishes and chopstick rests, divided and sold in varied group lots. Exemplifying the collection’s desirability, a set of six 22K gold chopstick rests totaling approximately 72 pennyweights — about the weight of a single stick of butter — realized $14,080.

A pair of Chinese silver coffee pots from the Twentieth Century heated up well beyond its $1,500 high estimate and ultimately sold for $67,175. The pots were of baluster form and each bore fine detailed engravings, including upside-down heart-shaped panels of traditional Chinese writing, surrounded by plants.

In all, the total silver sold in the November 4 auction topped $1.2 million and saw active bidding across the globe. The 374-lot auction had more than 600 registered bidders and 92 percent of all lots sold, realizing a total that was 148 percent over the firm’s low estimate.

Fine art offerings in the auction were led by an 1870 view of Lake George by American artist David Johnson. The oil on canvas painting had provenance to Alexander Gallery in New York City and was sold as property from an important corporate collection. It had previously been exhibited in a 1988 show on the artist at Cornell University’s Herbert F. Johnson Museum of Art (Ithaca, N.Y.). The artist was a member of the second generation of the Hudson River School and worked alongside artists like John Frederick Kensett and John William Casilear. This lakeside scene was pushed well beyond its $20,000 high estimate and realized $54,400.

Following Johnson’s “Lake George” in price were two still lifes by Severin Roesen that sold together for $51,200, more than double the lot’s high estimate. Though the paintings were in the same size frame, one’s canvas was slightly larger. That larger painting depicted an overflowing bouquet of varied flowers, berries and a bird’s nest with small, white eggs. The other showed a tipped-over basket of peaches among other fruits and berries. From “the estate of an elegant lady,” according to the catalog, the paintings had additional provenance to a private collection in Flourtown, Penn., M. Knoedler & Company (New York City) and Kennedy Galleries (New York City).

Other works by notable artists included “Undeveloped Land (Long Version)” by Wolf Kahn ($44,800), “Autumn on the Hudson” by Jasper Francis Cropsey ($32,000), “The Old Southern Home” by Grandma (Anna Mary Robertson) Moses ($24,320) and “Mountain Lake” by Hermann Ottomar Herzog ($23,040).





Resident Treasures: American Paintings from The Green-Wood Cemetery Collection

Established in 1838 as one of the nation’s earliest rural cemeteries, New York City’s Green-Wood Cemetery is a celebrated National Historic Landmark, still active today on 478 acres. In addition to its being a final resting place for more than 570,000 individuals, Green-Wood is also a cultural institution, an outdoor museum, an accredited arboretum, a venue for the arts and public programming, a destination for school groups and birders, a leader in the Death Education field, a research laboratory and a gathering place.

The collection featured in the November 5 Resident Treasures auction comprised works by artists interred at Green-Wood or otherwise connected to the cemetery from the Nineteenth and Twentieth Centuries. The 250-lot sale saw 300 registered bidders from across the country competing for American landscapes, nautical scenes, still lifes, portraits and more. The firm also noted, “Each work has been sensitively restored and is beautifully framed.” At its close, Doyle reported a sale total that realized more than 124 percent over its low estimate.

At $14,080, the auction was led by “Deep in the Wood,” which set a new world auction record for artist Susan M. Barstow. “Susie M. Barstow (1836-1923) was a trailblazing second-generation Hudson River School painter, celebrated for her serene, light-filled depictions of the wilderness, painted en plein air,” representatives at Doyle explained. “An avid hiker, she designed her own practical attire for trekking through the Catskills, the White Mountains, Yosemite and the European Alps. She lived in Prospect Heights, Brooklyn, [New York] and traveled internationally for nearly 20 years with her partner and fellow artist, Florence Nightingale Thallon.”

Though Barstow was highly regarded at her time, she has largely been overlooked in surveys of Twentieth Century art. “Her legacy has since experienced a resurgence, culminating in the landmark 2023-24 touring exhibition ‘Women Reframe American Landscape: Susie Barstow and Her Circle,” Doyle shared.

Another landscape, which could be considered visibly similar to Barstow’s scene, showing a water feature amid autumn foliage in the woods, also reached the day-high price of $14,080. “A View of Fall-Brook Falls near Skaneateles” by Charles Loring Elliott was dated “1836” and had provenance to the collection of Lee B. Anderson (by 1961) and was sold by Doyle another time in 2012. The work was included in “American Romantic Paintings of the Eighteenth and Nineteenth Centuries from the Collection of Lee B. Anderson” at the Lyman Allyn Museum in New London, Conn.

From the forest to the city, bidders also took a liking to “Paris La Nuit” by Ludolfs Liberts, which was bid to $5,120. Another work by Liberts, a floral still life in oil on Masonite, closed for $6,080.

Portraiture was also celebrated in the auction, and the selection was led by the 1902 “Portrait of Charles Schieren, Mayor of Brooklyn,” attributed to Frederick William MacMonnies. In three-dimensional form, a Native American bronze, “Black Moccasin, Hidatsa Chief” by John Coleman, more than doubled its high estimate to earn $10,240, and a 1882 marble bust of a young boy by Charles Calverly brought $8,960.

Prices quoted include the buyer’s premium as reported by the auction house. For information, www.doyle.com or 212-427-2730.