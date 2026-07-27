Lê Pho Painting Leads Freeman’s 15-Lot Vietnamese Modernist Sale - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

NEW YORK CITY — On July 21, Freeman’s conducted an intimate, 15-lot auction titled The Vietnamese Modernists, which spotlighted key artists Lê Pho and Vũ Cao Đàm, among several others. The top lot was a 1973 oil on canvas by Pho (French/Vietnamese, 1907-2001) titled “Les Fleuristes.” Double-signed with Chinese characters and “Le Pho,” the painting was accompanied by a certificate of authenticity issued by Findlay Galleries and will be included in the forthcoming catalogue raisonné of the artist’s work. The painting sold for $371,200, inclusive of buyer’s premium, blooming far past its $120/180,000 estimate. Additional highlights from this sale will be featured in an upcoming issue.