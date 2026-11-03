Majolica Flies & Staffordshire Shines At Strawser Auction - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

Review by Andea Valluzzo

WOLCOTTVILLE, IND. — Strawser Auction Group’s October 16-17 auction featured impressive performances by some of the most sought-after makers as well as some surprises. The two-session auction featured Staffordshire the first day but the headliner was the majolica on day two.

Minton and George Jones majolica wares are perennially desirable, and as one might expect, accounted for some of the top lots in this sale. Leading the auction overall was a monumental Minton stork fountain that sold within estimate at $29,760. Standing 38 inches tall, the piece was designed by John Thomas circa 1862. It was modeled as a heron standing among calla lilies and bulrushes, supporting a large scallop shell across its outstretched wings. This model composed part of the St George and the dragon fountain that was the center of Minton’s display at the 1862 London International exhibition. “There are only a couple known, one of which is in the Walters Museum in Baltimore,” said auctioneer Michael Strawser.

Birds have long been a popular motif in majolica and another standout in this sale was a rare George Jones full nest game dish that sold just over high estimate at $13,200. The dish featured a partridge with chicks on the cover while the base had rabbits in relief.

Selling well over its estimate was a rare cockatoo pitcher made by William Brownfield & Sons circa 1870s and usually presented in white with a yellow crest perched against a naturalistic tree branch. The bird in this sale instead was a brilliant red allover, including its crest. Estimated at $1,5/2,000, the figural pitcher, 12 inches tall, achieved $9,520. “The color is what made this piece. I don’t recall seeing another in that color,” Strawser said.

A rare Minton ice stand, shape number 1146, made $9,900, selling just under estimate likely due to a few minor chips that were not enough to spoil its beauty. Designed in two tiers, the top had a fluted dish supported by three stag heads draped with pine boughs and cones while the below tier was divided into six pocket stands molded with daisy trellis lined in turquoise above six wolf masks. Another Minton standout was a large covered urn with three satyrs and ram masks topped with a cherub finial that brought $5,500 ($2/3,000).

Rounding out the George Jones highlights were an underwater-themed umbrella stand on a rare turquoise ground, depicting fish swimming among water lilies, that sold just over high estimate at $4,125 and an egg cup set with wicker and twig stand and six basket cornucopia egg holders going out at $3,570 ($800-$1,200).

Staffordshire in the previous day’s session was led by a group lot of 15 miniatures with rabbits, elephants, sheep and big cats that earned $2,616 ($100/150), and a large figure of lady with serpent, 22 inches tall, that did well at $1,904 ($60/90).

Prices quoted include the buyer’s premium as reported by the auction house. Strawser’s next auction will be in May. For information, www.strawserauctions.com or 260-854-2859.