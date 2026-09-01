Merrill’s Auction Makes Strong Across-The-Board Showing - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

JUNE 11-OCT. 3, 2026 lockwoodmathewsmansion.com lockwood_mathews_mansion CELEBRATING AMERICA'S 250th NEW EXHIBIT ♦ JUNE 11-OCT. 3, 2026 LOCKWOODMATHEWSMANSION.COM Portrait, Courtesy of Norwalk Historical Society
Upcoming Events35 events found.
Events
Calendar of EventsM MondayT TuesdayW WednesdayT ThursdayF FridayS SaturdayS Sunday
6 events,The Lockwood Mathews Mansion Museum – Revolutionary Roots: Generations Of Change ExhibitionRichard Opfer Auctioneering – Timed Online Only Eclectic Collector Auction
Closing Monday, August 31 at 5pm 13801 Jarrettsville Pike, Phoenix, MD 21131 bid.opferauction.com opfer Large Schoenhut Collection; Crandall Toys; Games; Puzzles, Pressed Steel Vehides,Tin Cars and Boats; Battery Op and […]Edward B. Beattie – The Finds of Five Estates
SALE ONLINE NOW, closing on SEPTEMBER 1 @7 PM auctionninja.com/edward-beattie-auctioneers HAMPTON FALLS, NH • 603-770-9878 beattie THIS SALE HELD ONLINE ONLY at auctionninja.com/edward-beattie-auctioneers A fine selection from five seacoast estates. […]Z and R Auction Co. – Timed Online Auction
Friday, Aug. 28th @ 12pm-Friday, Sept. 11th @ 12pm zandrauctions.com 256 Clark St, Ext., Groton, NY z_and_r No Live Onsite Bidding, Dont Miss this Auction It is Once in a […]Berkshire Botanical Garden – Indoor Gardening With Marian McEvoy
August 29 through Oct. 30 BerkshireBotanical.org 5 West Stockbridge Rd., Stockbridge, Mass. 01262 berkshire_botanical From the pages of the world's most influential design magazines to an extraordinary new body of […]Winter Associates – Live Auction
Monday, Aug. 31st at 5:30PM www.AuctionsAppraisers.com 21 Cooke St. Plainville, CT 06062 winter 18th to 20th C. Paintings and Prints from a New England Institution & Estates; Sterling flatware sets, […]
7 events,Bodnar’s Auction Sales – 2 Days of High-End Collections!
September 2nd & 3rd www.bodnarsauction.com bodner SEPTEMBER 2 — ONLINE ONLY AT 11AM Everything Disney! From Pins to High-End one-of-a-kind art, there is something for every collector! WDCC, Lladro, Giuseppe […]Golden Oldies Antiques – Online Furniture And Decor Auction
Wed Sept 2 at 11am edt 310 West Broad Ave. High Point, NC https://www.liveauctioneers.com/catalog/428876_vintage-and-antique-discovery-sale/ 333 Lots Of Vintage And Antique Furniture And Decor Sourced From Around The World Now Offering […]Antiques At Wintergarden Farm
September 2nd to September 7th OPEN DAILY 9:00 AM-5:00PM antiquesatwintergardenfarm.com 59 Stafford Rd. Monson, Mass. wintergarden Sept. 3rd to Sept. 7th OPEN DAILY 9:00 AM-5:00PM (413) 539-1472 359 Stafford Rd., […]Gustave J. S. White Auctioneers – Rhode Island Estates Auction
WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 2@ 10AM Newport County Auction Gallery 1674 East Main Road, Rte.138, Portsmouth, RI gustave_white Paintings, porcelain, nautical items, silver, jewelry from estates in Newport, Barrington, Riverside, Sakonnet and […]
8 events,Leone’s Auction Gallery
ESTATE AUCTIONS EVERY OTHER FRIDAY September 4 & 18 2 Wedgewood Dr, Jewett City, CT 860-376-3935 • 860-642-6248 www.leoneauctioneers.com FLEA MARKET Eastern CT’s Largest Indoor/Outdoor Flea Market College Mart Flea […]Tag Along Estate Sales – Exquisite Harrison Home
Fri & Sat Sept 4 & 5 10am - 4pm 3 Lakeside Dr., Harrison, N.Y. 10580 tag_along Art Deco Console, antique 3 drawer table, Paul Evans style coffee table, 6 […]Connecticut River Book Auction
SEPTEMBER 4th, 2026 at 6pm 949 Main Street, South Glastonbury, CT 06073 www.ctriverbookauction.com ct_river_book will hold a LIVE and IN-PERSON BOOK AUCTION on SEPTEMBER 4th, 2026 at the South Congregational […]James Cox Gallery – Garlock: An Artist’s Legacy Exhibition
SEPTEMBER 4 - OCTOBER 4, 2026 4666 State Route 212, Willow, NY 12495 james_cox The James Cox Gallery at Woodstock presents an extraordinary exhibition of Outsider artist Joseph Garlock (Russian-American, […]
9 events,Stormville Airport – Antique Show & Flea Market
September 5 & 6 428 Rt. 216, Stormville, NY www.stormvilleairportfleamarkets.com stormville_airport SPRINGTIME IN THE COUNTRY Free Admission & Parking ~ No Pets 8am-4pm ~ Rain or Shine ~ Over 400 […]Young’s Auction Service – The Gary Williams Collection
September 5th, 2026 10am cst 8284 Ridge Road, Rock Falls, IL 61071 www.youngsauctionil.com Session 1 of 3 Previews: Thursday, September 3rd, and Friday, September 4th, 10am to 5pm at our […]
OPEN SATURDAYS APRIL-NOVEMBER 7:30 am - 2:30 pm • Rt. 6 & 64 Woodbury, CT Like and follow us on Facebook / Woodbury Antiques & Flea Market Free admission and […]
8 events,Alameda Point Antiques Faire
1st Sunday Of Every Month AlamedaPointAntiquesFaire.com michaans_alameda_point_faire Calling All Treasure Hunters! Michaan’s Auctions Presents Alameda point ANTIQUES FAIRS SHOW HOURS & ADMISSION: 6 am to 7:30 am $20 7:30 am […]Elephant’s Trunk Flea Market Every Sunday
New Milford, CT Every Sunday • www.etflea.com We're Open April - December elephants_trunk
5 events,The Lockwood Mathews Mansion Museum – Revolutionary Roots: Generations Of Change ExhibitionZ and R Auction Co. – Timed Online AuctionBerkshire Botanical Garden – Indoor Gardening With Marian McEvoyAntiques At Wintergarden FarmJames Cox Gallery – Garlock: An Artist’s Legacy Exhibition
9 events,Collins Apple Barn Antique Shows Brimfield
PRIME SPACE AVAILABLE (413) 237-6659 2026 Show Dates: July 14-19 • Sept. 8-13 [email protected] www.collinsapplebarn.com collins_apple_barnDealer’s Choice Antiques Shows at Brimfield 2026
TUESDAY September 8 Experienced Brimfield Antiques Show Management for over 40 Years Call For Dealer Space (508) 347-3929 • Admission $5.00 Food • Table Rentals • Rain or Shine • […]Brimfield Antique Shows Events & Auctions – Brimfield Meadows, Hertans, Weekend Warrior Show
September 8-13 6 Mill Lane Road, Brimfield, MA www.brimfieldlive.com brimfield_antique_shows America's Most Exciting Antiques & Vintage Events & Auctions! BRIMFIELD ANTIQUE SHOWS - HERTANS SEPTEMBER 9-13 - Show Opens Wednesday, […]Brzostek’s – Antique Dolls & Antiques
TUES., SEPT. 8, 10A.M. ~ Preview; 9-1OA.M. 80 Smokey Hollow Road, Baldwinsville, NY www.brzostek.com brzostek Auctioning Antique Furniture including: 2 pr. of Viet, ladies & gentleman’s chairs, Child’s roll-top desk […]Akiba Galleries – Collection of Mark Walberg: Treasures Of The World
September 8, 2026 at 11:00 AM EOT 3 N Federal Hwy Dania Beach, FL 33004 www.akibagalleries.com akiba Chinese Cloisonne Gilt Bronze Double Gourd Vase Impressive Large 18th Cent. Chinese Gilt […]
13 events,NYE & Co. – Chic & Antique Auction
September 9th & 10th, 2026 10am 20 Beach Street 07003 Bloomfield, NJ nye Including Property from the Stradling Study Collection Visit Preview Pre-bid Aug 26-Sep 10 Online Preview/Pre-bid at nyeandcompany, […]Sandwich Auction – Discovery Online Auction
SEPTEMBER 9 I 9:30AM sandwichauction.com sandwich online-only with live Internet, phone and absentee bidding SANDWICHAUCTION.COM STERLING SILVER, ASIAN ART, PAINTINGS, FURNITURE AND MORE. 508-385-3116 I a division of Eldred’sUniversity Archives – Rare Autographs, Manuscripts, Books & Photograph
September 9th, 10:00 AM EDT www.universityarchives.com 203-454-0111 Newtown Bee For September 9, 2026 Sale BIDDING IS NOW OPEN Lot 142: George Washington LS On Eve of Sullivan Expeditio Lot […]Newel Auctions – The Art of New York Interiors
Wednesday, Sept, 9th, 10am EST newelauctions.com newel Newel Auctions will hold The Art of New York Interiors: Decorated by Despont, Bastone, and MAC II on Wed September 9, 2026, at […]Kodner – Estate Jewelry, Fine Art & Antiques
Wednesday, September 9, 2026 at 6 pm 45 S. Federal Highway, Dania Beach, Florida 33004 www.Kodner.com kodner Ezio Ceccarelli, Italian (1865-1927) Circa 1920 Monumental Majolica Covered Urns Kodner Galleries 45 […]Hargesheimer – Art & Antiques, Jewellery 160th Auction
9th to 12th September 2026 www.kunstauktionen-duesseldorf.de hargesheimer Welcome to our upcoming 160th auction 9th to 12th September 2026 | starting at 10.00 am GET each day hargesheimer KUNSTAUKTIONEN Live bidding […]N.E. Motel Antique Shows at Brimfield
September 9-13 (Wed-Sun) Opens Wednesday at 6 am www.antiques-brimfield.com 30 Palmer Road, Route 20 Brimfield, MA new_england_motel 3 Dealer Pavilions! Over 400 Booths 30 Palmer Road • Route 20 Look […]
13 events,Withington Auction Inc. – The Car-Barn Toy Collection Absentee Auction
Thurs. September 10th & Ends Thurs. September 17th at 6pm www.withingtonauction.com 17 Atwood Rd. - Hillsboro, NH 03244 withington Timed Auction - ONLINE ONLY - Eight Days to Bid!! Auction […]Eldred’s – Discovery: Paintings Auction
SEPTEMBER 10 I 9:30 AM I CAPE COD eldreds.com eldreds works across a range of mediums, genres and price points live online, with phone and absentee bidding NEW ENGLAND + […]Scott Antique Markets – Atlanta
scott_antique_markets Antiques, Interiors, and More! 2ND WEEKEND of Every Month in Atlanta! 3,500 Booths! Atlanta Expo Centers 2026 Shows Atlanta, GA 3,500 Exhibit Booths JUL 9 - 12 AUG 6 […]May’s Antique Market At Brimfield
Sept 10,11,12 www.maysbrimfield.com Brimfield, MA mays_antique_market "One of the longest running Antique Shows in Brimfield, MA" Brimfield Dates 2026 July 16,17,18 Sept 10,11,12 Admission Opening Day Only - Opens 9am […]
11 events,
11 events,
OPEN SATURDAYS APRIL-NOVEMBER 7:30 am - 2:30 pm • Rt. 6 & 64 Woodbury, CT Like and follow us on Facebook / Woodbury Antiques & Flea Market Free admission and […]
13 events,Tremont Auctions – Summer Estates, Ephemera & Antiquities Auction
Sunday, September 13th at 10 am 615 Boston Post Road, Sudbury Ma, 01776 Tremontauctions.com tremont_sept13_full_pg Previews: Wednesday 9th - Saturday 12th 10am-3pm & Sunday 13th 8-10am or in advance by […]Butterscotch Auctioneers & Appraisers – Fall Auction
SEPT 13 www.butterscotch.com 76 Westchester Ave., Pound Ridge, NY 10576 butterscotch Serving Westchester and Fairfield Counties Since 1987 Specializing in Fine Art, Jewelry, and Estates We are now accepting consignments […]Elephant’s Trunk Flea Market Every Sunday
New Milford, CT Every Sunday • www.etflea.com We're Open April - December elephants_trunkClarke – Super September Estates Auction
SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 13, 2026 • 10am est www.ClarkeNY.com 2372 Boston Post Rd, Larchmont, NY 10538 clarke Internet Bidding: Invaluable & LiveAuctioneers | In-house, phone & absentee bidding are welcome. Previews: […]The Lockwood Mathews Mansion Museum – 19th Annual Old-fashioned Flea Market
Sun. Sept 13 10am-4pm 295 West Avenue, Norwalk, CT lockwoodmathewsmansion.com lockwookd_mathews_flea_market CALL FOR VENDORS! Submit an application: lockwoodmathewsmansion.com $85 PER 10X16 FT. SPACE 10% discount on space if reserved by […]
4 events,The Lockwood Mathews Mansion Museum – Revolutionary Roots: Generations Of Change ExhibitionBerkshire Botanical Garden – Indoor Gardening With Marian McEvoyJames Cox Gallery – Garlock: An Artist’s Legacy ExhibitionWithington Auction Inc. – The Car-Barn Toy Collection Absentee Auction
5 events,Morphy Auctions – Firearms & Militaria
September 15, 16 & 17, 2026 2000 N. Reading Rd, Denver, PA 17517 Morphyauctions.com morphy_firearms_militaria Colt Single Action Army Revolver With Documentation To General George A. Custer’s Farrier dwm 1902 […]
7 events,Heritage Auctions – Asian Art Signature Auction
September 16 HA.com/AsianArt heritage_asian_art NOW ACCEPTING CONSIGNMENTS Deadline: July 7 HA.com/AsianArt INQUIRIES: Charlene Wang 212.486.3731 [email protected] Megan Ma 214.409.1196 A Pair of Chinese Cloisonne Lions with Riders, 18th century Sold […]William Smith – 60th Annual Post Labor Day Live Auction
Wednesday, September 16th at 10:00am wsmithauction.com Plainfield, NH william_smith Preview: Monday, September 14 & Tuesday, September 15 from 10:00am to 4:00pm wsmithauction.com • (603)675-2549 • 1064 Rte 12A, Plainfield, NH […]
5 events,
5 events,The Original 187th Semi-Annual York, PA Antiques Show & Sale
September 18th & 19th, 2026 York Fairgrounds Convention & Expo Center Memorial Hall East 334 Carlisle Avenue, York, Pennsylvania 17404 www.theoriginalyorkantiquesshow.com york_show From Rt. 30, take Rt. 74 South Friday-10 […]Leone’s Auction Gallery
ESTATE AUCTIONS EVERY OTHER FRIDAY September 4 & 18 2 Wedgewood Dr, Jewett City, CT 860-376-3935 • 860-642-6248 www.leoneauctioneers.com FLEA MARKET Eastern CT’s Largest Indoor/Outdoor Flea Market College Mart Flea […]
8 events,Soulis Auctions – The Late Summer Gallery Auction
September 19th & 20th at 11am Lone Jack/Kansas City, Missouri SoulisAuctions.com soulis This diverse offering will draw once more from the landmark collection of John Adair Jr. while adding fine […]Jackson Hole Art Auction
LIVE AUCTION SEPTEMBER 19TH Lot 378, Lynne Drexler (1928-1999), Summer, 1995 oil on canvas, 26 x 24 in., Estimate: $30,000-50,000 Lot 373, Charles Wysocki (1929-2002), Vermont Picnickers oil on canvas, […]Flying Pig Antiques – The Tailgate
September 19 9 AM SHARP! 867 Rt 12, Westmoreland, NH 03467 flying_pig_tailgate Call Ian McKelvey 860-781-0081 or Kris Casucci 508-341-6870 2026 dates April 18, May 23, June 13, July 25, […]
OPEN SATURDAYS APRIL-NOVEMBER 7:30 am - 2:30 pm • Rt. 6 & 64 Woodbury, CT Like and follow us on Facebook / Woodbury Antiques & Flea Market Free admission and […]
6 events,Carlsen Gallery – Anniversary Auction
Sunday, September 20 at 10:30am EST www.carlsengallery.com 9931 Rt. 32, Freehold, NY 12431 carlsen Invites yon to join us for our Anniversary Auction PLEASE PLAN TO ATTEND, BID LIVE, ONLINE, […]Elephant’s Trunk Flea Market Every Sunday
New Milford, CT Every Sunday • www.etflea.com We're Open April - December elephants_trunk
3 events,The Lockwood Mathews Mansion Museum – Revolutionary Roots: Generations Of Change ExhibitionBerkshire Botanical Garden – Indoor Gardening With Marian McEvoyJames Cox Gallery – Garlock: An Artist’s Legacy Exhibition
4 events,Morphy Auctions – Firearms & Militaria
September 24, 2026 2000 N. Reading Rd, Denver, PA 17517 Morphyauctions.com morphy_jewelry “The Windy City Collection” Bvlgari Serpenti 18k Watch Bracelet Oscar Heyman 18k White Gold Emerald Cut Diamond Necklace […]
4 events,Schwenke Auctioneers – Remarkable Estate Collection Of The Late “Big Earl” L. Postol
September 25, 26 & 27 50 Main Street North Woodbury, CT 06798 www.woodburyauction.com schwenke ON-SITE LIVE AUCTION!!! THE REMARKABLE ESTATE COLLECTION OF THE LATE "BIG EARL" L. POSTOL AT THE […]
10 events,The Connecticut Gold Coast Book Fair
Saturday & Sunday, September 26-27 Rare books, antiquarian volumes, signed first editions, collectible childrens books, ephemera & more. Weston Public Library, 56 Northfield Rd, Weston, CT ct_gold_coast_book_fairSchoharie Colonial Heritage Association Presents Fall 50th Annual Antiques in Schoharie
September 26 & 27 Saturday 10-5 • Sunday 11-4 143 Depot Lane Village of Schoharie, NY 12157 2 Miles South of Exit 23 off 1-88 For more info call (518) […]New Hartford Lions Giant Flea Market
Sat, Sept 26, 2026 8AM - 3PM RAIN OR SHINE 580 West Hill Road Brodie Park, New Hartford CT Adult Admission: $3 Early buying 6:3 0-8am: $10 Free parking; no […]Lebanon Historical Society – 59th Annual Antique Show & Artisan Craft Show
Saturday, September 26 9:00am - 3:00pm historyoflebanon.org Lebanon Green at 856 Trumbull Hwy lebannon_historical_craft_show Craft Show on the Historic Lebanon Green at the intersection of Routes 87 & 207 — […]The Taconic Antiques Fair
SEPT. 26-27 CHATHAM, N.Y. COLUMBIA COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS SATURDAY 9-5 & SUNDAY 10-4 taconicantiquesfair.com taconic_antiques_fair
OPEN SATURDAYS APRIL-NOVEMBER 7:30 am - 2:30 pm • Rt. 6 & 64 Woodbury, CT Like and follow us on Facebook / Woodbury Antiques & Flea Market Free admission and […]
8 events,Elephant’s Trunk Flea Market Every Sunday
New Milford, CT Every Sunday • www.etflea.com We're Open April - December elephants_trunk
3 events,The Lockwood Mathews Mansion Museum – Revolutionary Roots: Generations Of Change ExhibitionBerkshire Botanical Garden – Indoor Gardening With Marian McEvoyJames Cox Gallery – Garlock: An Artist’s Legacy Exhibition
4 events,Litchfield – Jewelry & Luxury
September 30 | Jewelry & Luxury Now Accepting Consignments www.LitchfieldCountyAuctions.com litchfield
5 events,The Big Flea Antiques Event
Oct 3-4 Maryland State Fairground Cow Palace 2200 York Rd, Timonium, MD 21093 $10 Both Days Sat 9-6 Sun 11-4 757-430-4735 [email protected] dc_big_flea
OPEN SATURDAYS APRIL-NOVEMBER 7:30 am - 2:30 pm • Rt. 6 & 64 Woodbury, CT Like and follow us on Facebook / Woodbury Antiques & Flea Market Free admission and […]
4 events,Elephant’s Trunk Flea Market Every Sunday
New Milford, CT Every Sunday • www.etflea.com We're Open April - December elephants_trunk