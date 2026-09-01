No Premium + Great Estates Equals A Large Crowd For Talbot - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

Review by Carly Timpson

TURNER, MAINE — On August 18, Charles M. Talbot Associates’ Outstanding Annual Auction was conducted onsite at the Talbot Farm on August 18. The auction was complete with estate selections spanning such categories as furniture, primitives, clocks, sterling silver, lighting, jewelry, Midcentury Modern, artwork, sculptures, prints, pottery, glass, china, Oriental rugs, Asian antiques and other items of interest.

“A large crowd settled after the rain interrupted our outside preview. The mood was still positive and we got underway at 10 am (on time),” commented owner and auctioneer James Talbot. There were more than 150 people in attendance at the auction and, Talbot noted, “A loud applause was given when we announced, ‘No buyer’s premium and no competitive online live bidding.’”

When asked to share about the sale’s top lots, Talbot said, “The one notable highlight from the auction would be the two David Hockney aquatint etchings, which sold separately for a combined total of $2,200.” These signed etchings, “The Blue Guitar” and “Franco-American Mail,” were both numbered — “176/200” and “129/200,” respectively — and had labels from the New York City gallery Bellette Hofmann Fine Art Inc on the reverse. According to the Museum of Modern Art, these prints were from Hockney’s 1976-77 The Blue Guitar portfolio, published in 1977 by Petersburg Press, London and New York. The eponymous etching, acting as a title page, depicted a guitar and text that included “Etchings by David Hockney / who was inspired by Wallace Stevens / who was inspired by Pablo Picasso.” The other, featuring a grid pattern with illustrations in each box, included faces, guitars, sheet music, fruit and various abstract patterns.

Lifted by the current silver market as well as its craftsmanship, a Wallace sterling silver flatware service comprising 60 pieces topped the auction at $2,450. The set was in the Washington pattern and included dinner forks, salad forks, teaspoons, soup spoons, dinner knives and various serving pieces.

Furniture in the auction spanned all decades and styles, topped at $1,050 by an oak bookcase made by the Globe-Wernicke Company (American, 1899-1955). The four-shelf stacking bookcase had a leaded glass door with hexagon patterns on the top shelf, and there was a pull-out drawer at the base. Finishing at $850 was a Mobler teak twinleaf dining room table. The Danish Modern table had folding leaves that would nearly double its length when expanded. An oak baker’s cabinet featuring a dry sink, fold-down dough board, flour basin and drawers, closed for $650, while a Midcentury Modern credenza or bar cabinet brought $600.

Other fashionable finds included a 14K gold watch from Swiss maker Longines. The ladies’ timepiece featured a rounded rectangular case with Arabic numerals on a marked 14K double-strand mesh bracelet. It was won at $1,200.

Artworks of note included a wintry oil on canvas “Sleigh Race” scene by Massachusetts artist Frederick Mortimer Lamb, which was pushed to $700. Combining artistic skill and spirituality, a carved green jade Guanyin figure topped off at $550.

For information, www.ctaauctions.com or 207-225-3797