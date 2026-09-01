Across The Block - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

Baskets and bureaus — what’s a decorative arts auction without them? In this week’s highlights, there were two baskets that caught bidders’ eyes: a Tiffany & Company Russian silver example at World Auction Gallery that sold for $11,700 and a Nantucket basket purse that brought $4,480 for Eldred’s. At Stevens Auction Company, it was a North Carolina bureau that took the top prize, selling for $22,990. For these stories and more, read on.

Nantucket Basket Purse Carries Eldred’s

EAST DENNIS. MASS. — Cape Cod and island material is always strong at Eldred’s, and a standout in its World at Play benefit auction August 20 was a Gerald L. Brown Nantucket basket purse. The basketmaking tradition for these friendship baskets in Nantucket, Mass., has been going strong since the 1940s and continues today. Bringing $4,480, this example dated 1992, was signed “GL Brown,” measured 5 inches in height to the rim and had a lid carving of a gull in flight. The auction was a fundraiser for Cape Cod Foster Closet. For information, www.eldreds.com or 508-385-3116.

Louis Vuitton Trunk Takes A Trip With Coyle’s

MILFORD, MASS. — For its first auction at the new DoubleTree Milford location on August 25, Coyle’s Auction presented an “exceptional two-session antique estates auction.” A leading highlight to mark the occasion was a vintage Louis Vuitton leather trunk with its original interior label and inserts. Measuring 31¾ inches wide by 20 inches deep by 22¼ inches tall, the trunk shipped off for $10,695. For information, www.coylesauction.com or 774-571-8263.

Urn Makes Moo-ves At Woody

DOUGLASS, KAN. — Woody Auction’s August 22 sale of art glass and furniture closed with a two-handled pedestal urn marked “Royal Worcester” reaching the top price of $15,600. Estimated $2/3,000, this 21-inch-tall urn had a hand-painted Highland cattle scene signed by John Stinton and it came from the Wisconsin collection of William “Bill” Wright. For information, www.woodyauction.com or 316-747-2694.

Russian Basket Brings Big Result For World Auction Gallery

EAST MEADOW, N.Y. — More than doubling its high estimate to lead World Auction Gallery’s August 26 Important Fine Art & Antiques Auction was a Russian plique-à-jour and gilt 88 silver basket by Antip Kuzmichev for Tiffany & Company. With arched panels of birds in flowering branches, the circa late Nineteenth Century basket was approximately 5¾ inches tall (including handle) and 4⅞ inches in diameter. From a Long Island, N.Y., home, the basket rose to $11,700 ($2/4,000). For information, www.worldauctiongallery.com or 516-307-8180.

Sea Sculpture Carves Top-Lot Status At Golden Gavel

EAST WINDSOR, CONN. — Making a splash at Golden Gavel Auctions’ Bronzes and Fine Furnishings Summer Auction August 27 was a glass sculpture by Dominick Labino from his “Sea Kingdom” series. Signed and dated January 1975, this example sold to an online buyer for $1,875. For information, www.goldengavel.com or 860-623-2100.

Peacock Umbrella Stand Shines At Crafted Auctions

GERMANTOWN HILLS, ILL. — Strutting to top-lot status in the second session of Crafted Auctions’ Decorative Arts & Fine Objects Auction August 15-16 was a Frederick Rhead for Roseville Pottery umbrella stand that sold over its $3/6,000 estimate at $7,475. The early 1900s piece featured decoration of a peacock perched amid tree branches in relief against a landscape scene in rich blue tones. For information, www.craftedauctions.com or 309-256-4548.

Winter Scene Captivates At The Auction Barn

MILFORD, CONN. — The weather is only just beginning to hint at fall, but a winter landscape by Emile Gruppé (American, 1896-1978) attracted much attention at The Auction Barn August 24. The 1924 oil painting depicting a snow-covered landscape with a stream made $5,625. For information, www.theauctionbarnct.com or 860-799-0608.

North Carolina Bureau Dresses Up At Stevens Auction

ABERDEEN, MISS. — Stevens Auction Company conducted its End of Summer Estate Collections Auction on August 29. Rising to the top of the sale was a dressing bureau attributed to Thomas Day (1801-1861), Milton, N.C., circa 1850. The circa 1850 figured mahogany dresser had a white marble top and a pivoting glass mirror with lyre-like scroll carving. Measuring 87 inches tall to the top of the mirror and 43 inches wide, the bureau far exceeded its $2/4,000 estimate, achieving $22,990. For information, www.stevensauction.com or 662-369-2200.

Etruscan Stonework Headlines Taos Auction

SANTA FE, N.M. — An Etruscan portrait head outperformed its $2/3,000 estimate at Taos Auction Company during its Native American and Pre-Columbian Tribal Fine Art auction August 25 when it earned $13,750. The circa Fifth Century BCE stone head, mounted on a custom base, featured finely detailed hair plating “tied up” with a ribbon and the facial features were well modeled. For information, www.taosauction.com or 505-365-2067.