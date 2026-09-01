Granite Union Auction Seeks To ‘Spread Joy Through Material Culture’ - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

Review by Andrea Valluzzo

FRANKLIN, N.H. — Poring over real estate listings from their home in Jaffrey, N.H., Ryan Piccirillo spied something striking and turned to his wife, Liza Penney, to ask if she would mind driving an hour-plus to work each day.

The 1917 building he saw at 58 Main Street in Franklin — a former church and Masonic lodge — ended up being perfect for their needs, as the couple planned to launch the Granite Union Auction Company. A “Soft Opening” auction was conducted August 23, and weekly auctions are planned for Sundays at 2 pm. An official Grand Opening will be September 20, featuring the collection of Paul Clifford, who was collecting items as an aspiring antiques dealer but died in February before he could open a store, Piccirillo said.

“This building has been working out great for us,” he added, noting his first impression when he saw it pictured in the real estate ad was, “Whoa, this place is cool!”

Formerly proprietor of a small retail shop in Somerville, Mass., called Memory Hole Vintage, Piccirillo relocated to New Hampshire a few years ago. Attending his first auction there, he was immediately taken with how fun auctions were. “I always thought that every auction was like Christie’s and Sotheby’s — fancy folks with English accents selling million dollar paintings,” he commented. “I didn’t realize that auctions can also be working class folks selling trinkets and cool antiques and artwork for families like mine. That made me fall in love with auctions.”

In the meantime, he and Liza married, the Covid-19 pandemic struck and then he got his auctioneer license. He started out selling online, conducting auctions through Instagram but is now thrilled to have a brick-and-mortar venue for his sales. “Our thinking is that we are going to have our auctions every Sunday at 2 pm, so people can go the flea market in the morning, church, lunch and then come to us for an auction. That’s what we hope.”

The plan seems to be working out, as the first sale drew about 50 to 75 people. “We were thrilled with the turnout,” he reported. Bidding was in person or by absentee only, no online or phone bidding was offered. “We want to emphasize to people we are an in-person auction house. Please join us in person!”

The couple brings their own strengths to this business and seemingly has delineated their roles clearly. “We had plenty of hiccups and bumps in the road, but it was nothing we couldn’t work through,” he shared. “My wife, Liza, was just on top of everything, which really let me focus on calling the auction while she handled all the fires in the back room.”

Penney agreed the first sale went well, adding, “We had a great first auction. No reserves and nothing passed. A few things sold for only $1; great deals were had! Our top lot was a horse weathervane that had 20 bids and sold for $805.”

Prices were maybe a tad soft, but it was a soft opening, Piccirillo said. “All of our customers were just as excited as us to be there. We are already planning our grand opening auction that we’re really excited about.”

Asked what their mission is, he answered that although they bring cool antiques to people, it’s about “spreading joy through material culture” and offering the community fun. “There’s an inherent joy in holding something tangible that connects you to the past and connects you to all the people that held it before you, and we really want to spread that joy,” he explained. “We want people to come to our auction hall and have fun, share some laughs and be with other people having a good time, whether they win something or not.”

For information, www.graniteunionauction.com or 603-451-6960.