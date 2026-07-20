 Nakashima Cabinet Slides Into Top-Lot Position At Winter Associates - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

20 Jul 2026 / 0 Comment

Nakashima Cabinet Slides Into Top-Lot Position At Winter Associates

Published: July 20, 2026

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PLAINVILLE, CONN. — On July 13, Winter Associates conducted a 305-lot sale featuring a collection of 1955-57 George Nakashima furniture from a Connecticut estate, as well as other items, such as silver, gold, jewelry, fine art, porcelain, glass, textiles and coins. Unsurprisingly, the top lot of the sale came from the collection of Nakashima furniture: a 1955 double sliding door cabinet in American black walnut with pandanus cloth, which earned $44,800, inclusive of buyer’s premium. The cabinet’s two sliding doors concealed media compartments, where the original owner’s Sony record player and cords were kept; both were included with the lot. It was also accompanied by a digital copy of the original Nakashima Studios purchase card, where it was acquired directly on December 19, 1995. Additional highlights from this sale will be featured in an upcoming issue.



   
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