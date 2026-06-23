Nye & Company’s June Auction Met With ‘Good Ol’ Fashioned Enthusiasm’ - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

Review by Carly Timpson

BLOOMFIELD, N.J. — The June edition of Nye & Company’s Chic & Antique auction series was conducted June 10-11. Presenting around 760 lots in total, Andrew Holter, the firm’s president, commented that the auction closed with a 75 percent sell-through rate and met expectations, landing within the presale estimate range, noting that “good, ol’ fashioned enthusiasm for the objects shone through.”

“We were very pleased with the number of registered bidders and buyers. We have seen a steady increase in new registrants and buyers, which is a good sign for the business,” Holter added. “Bidding came across a variety of online platforms from around the globe, the phones and with some in-room participation. The continued strength of the auction market across all levels and locations is very encouraging, and we are working to build hard on our successes. Hopefully, this is a sign that the buyer base is growing, and we are here to nurture young collectors.”

Enthusiasm was certainly felt in the contest for the auction’s top lot, a Chinese Qing dynasty China trade painting depicting the Hongs at Canton. The view showed the American paddle steam vessel River Bird — which was known to travel from New York to China at a top speed of 18 knots (almost 21 miles per hour) — in the center, surrounded by an unusually busy scene of harborside factories, “the trading bases of Western merchants working in China,” as described by the catalog. Though apparently unsigned, bidding was for the oil on canvas work was strong across the phones and online platforms, according to Holter. The China trade scene saw heavy competition across the globe, ultimately selling to a buyer outside the US via Nye & Company’s online platform for $156,250, far exceeding its modest $30/50,000 estimate.

Also surpassing estimates on the first day was a bold abstract oil painting by Croatian artist Zlatko Prica. Featuring bubble-like circles over crossed lines against a blue background, the work was signed to the lower right and dated “68.” Bidders pushed the piece past its $10,000 high estimate to $15,000. Collectors of abstract Croatian art also took a liking to an oil on canvas in the manner of Edo Murtić. Signed “Murtić” and dated, possibly “81,” to the lower right, the expressive painting finished within estimate at $4,225.

Mübin Orhon, an abstract artist from Turkey, was represented in the sale by a 1978 gouache on paper work depicting a blue line within a red rectangle on a black field. The signed painting was housed floating in a frame and hung for $5,200.

Other artworks to do well included a portrait of George Washington, done by an artist in the school of James and Ellen Sharples. The Nineteenth Century pastel on paper had some minor losses but was likely in its original frame and otherwise in good condition; it exceeded its high estimate, selling for $6,875.

James S. Hathaway’s Nineteenth Century oil portrait of a young girl and boy rose to $6,250. Ahead of the sale, Nye & Company research consultant and specialist Charles Potters described the work, noting that it was “not quite artistic enough to be a formal English portrait, but it wasn’t like the typical folk portraits I see.” Why? Likely because Hathaway was an artist based in Nantucket, Mass., “and this obviously was a pretty wealthy family.” He explained, “We can tell that first by the green dress that the girl is wearing. It’s a lovely picture of a brother and sister, great background, but one of the things that I would draw your attention to is this absolutely killer original frame…You know that these people had a tremendous amount of money if they could make a portrait this big of their family and put it in a frame like this.”

Antique objects and decorative arts were led by a Tiffany Studios lamp base in the Pony Wisteria form. Fully electrified with three sockets, the base was sold without its shade and top and would have to be rewired but was in good condition with uniform patina. Marked “Tiffany Studios, New York, 554” to the underside, the lamp impressed collectors who brought it past its $6,000 high estimate to achieve $10,000.

One of the greatest surprises of the sale was the $7,150 result for a pine and punched tin pie safe. Originally estimated $300/500, the Nineteenth Century piece was certainly well received by bidders. Each of the four tin panels was punched with profile portraits of men smoking pipes. As the firm commented, “While many pie safes sell for hundreds or a few thousand dollars, a pie safe bringing more than $5,000 usually means something special — exceptional originality, condition, rarity, provenance or all of the above.” This example’s unusual folky portraits and quality wood surface certainly played a role.

In closing, Holter shared, “Our next auction will take place July 29-30, and there is a nice variety of materials from the Eighteenth Century through present day. There is a nice selection of Americana along with some English silver, fine art and decorative pieces. The sale catalog should go up around mid July.”

Prices quoted include the buyer’s premium as reported by the auction house. For additional information, www.nyeandcompany.com or 973-984-6900.