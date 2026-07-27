‘Peaceable Kingdom’ Captures $1.5 Million At Eldred’s - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

EAST DENNIS, MASS. — Americana Week at Eldred’s got off to a roaring start July 21-22 with the firm’s $4.82 million auction of the collection of Nancy and Larry Dickson. From a celebrated group of paintings by the Quaker folk artist Edward Hicks, a circa 1825 “Peaceable Kingdom” with rhymed borders led sales, going to Connecticut dealer David Schorsch on behalf of a client for $1,512,000, including buyer’s premium, against a conservative estimate of $600/900,000. Rich in New England furniture, folk art, needlework and marine specialties, the carefully curated Dickson trove saw robust bidding across all categories. Watch for a full review in a coming issue.