 ‘Peaceable Kingdom’ Captures $1.5 Million At Eldred’s - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

27 Jul 2026 / 0 Comment

‘Peaceable Kingdom’ Captures $1.5 Million At Eldred’s

Published: July 27, 2026

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EAST DENNIS, MASS. — Americana Week at Eldred’s got off to a roaring start July 21-22 with the firm’s $4.82 million auction of the collection of Nancy and Larry Dickson. From a celebrated group of paintings by the Quaker folk artist Edward Hicks, a circa 1825 “Peaceable Kingdom” with rhymed borders led sales, going to Connecticut dealer David Schorsch on behalf of a client for $1,512,000, including buyer’s premium, against a conservative estimate of $600/900,000. Rich in New England furniture, folk art, needlework and marine specialties, the carefully curated Dickson trove saw robust bidding across all categories. Watch for a full review in a coming issue.



   
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