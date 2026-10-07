Ralph Fontaine Celebrates Material Heritage In Anniversary Auction - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

Review by Carly Timpson

CANAAN, N.Y. — Thirty-one years of auction action were celebrated in Ralph Fontaine’s Heritage Auctions’ 609-lot auction on September 27. The online-only auction presented lots in all categories, including antique furniture, sculpture, musical instruments, sterling silver, gold and diamond jewelry. Owner and auctioneer Ralph Fontaine shared that, together, coins, silver and jewelry brought more than $100,000.

However, the auction’s top lot overall was an estate-fresh set of ten iridescent glass Lily shades. Though apparently unmarked, they were cataloged as possibly by Tiffany. Each featured purplish-gold coloring, a wavy rim, a thin polished fitter and gold interior. The dazzling blown-glass shades found a buyer for $97,600.

Respect for fine craftsmanship regardless of the maker was also evident through the bidders’ reception to a large carved marble plaque depicting a religious scene. The Eighteenth or Nineteenth Century relief appeared to be modeled as the death of St Francis of Assisi, in the style of those in “Pulpit with Stories from the Life of St Francis” by Benedetto da Maiano’s (1442-1496) in the Basilica of Santa Croce in Florence, Italy. Like the white Seravezza marble original, this replication had gilded accents, and though they had some flaking, they were more complete than those remaining in the Basilica. This large plaque, just more than 30 inches in height and width, was in an elaborate gilt frame. It went out for $4,062.

Another marble work to do well was “The Shepherd Boy,” a 38-inch-tall garden sculpture with an unidentified maker’s mark. The Nineteenth Century boy came from a Chatham, N.Y., estate and brought $3,437.

While fine art was strong throughout the sale, the auction’s second-highest price came from a quite different category. Bringing $8,725 was a double-sided “Flying A Service” sign that would have once stood on the side of a highway to advertise the Associated Oil Company. Marked “R4-56” on the bottom edge. The six-foot sign retained its original hanging frame and brackets and was presented as found in the back on an old gas station where it had been for years, according to Fontaine, who noted it was one of the cleanest porcelain signs for this company he had ever seen.

Leading the silver and gold category was an assembled flatware set containing 135 pieces from the International Silver Company and Towle in the very similar Enchantress and Candlelight patterns, respectively. Combined, the set weighed approximately 127 troy ounces and had an additional 25 weighted pieces. Sold in a Pacific Silvercloth chest, the service earned $6,875. A Reed & Barton service in the Georgian Rose pattern, more than 90 pieces and about 91 troy ounces plus 21 weighted, brought $5,300, and a 57-piece Gorham flatware set, possibly in the Fairfax pattern, made $4,026.

Furniture selections were led by a pair of Chinese horseshoe chairs. The pair was crafted from exotic wood, carved in a fashion meant to resemble bamboo and having a reticulated medallion at the top of the single splat, and were each 38 inches tall by 28 inches wide. The chairs, cataloged as both being in wonderful condition and estate fresh, went out at $4,062.

Prices quoted include the buyer’s premium as reported by the auction house. For information, www.fontaineheritage.com or 518-781-3650.