Rare Colors & Forms Propel Prices At Glass Works - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

August 29 through Oct. 30 BerkshireBotanical.org 5 West Stockbridge Rd., Stockbridge, Mass. 01262 berkshire_botanical From the pages of the world's most influential design magazines to an extraordinary new body of […]
Events Calendar42 events found.
Events
Calendar of EventsM MondayT TuesdayW WednesdayT ThursdayF FridayS SaturdayS Sunday
9 events,Berkshire Botanical Garden – Indoor Gardening With Marian McEvoyFairfield University Art Museum – Hieroglyphs To Hype: The Modern Afterlife of Ancient Egypt
September 18 - December 12, 2026 BELLARMINE HALL GALLERIES fairfield.edu/hieroglyphs-to-hype fairfield_university_art_museumFairfield University Art Museum – James Welling: Cento
September 25 - December 12, 2026 WALSH GALLERY fairfield.edu/james-welling-cento fairfield_university_art_museum Hieroglyphs To Hype: The Modern Afterlife of Ancient Egypt September 18 - December 12, 2026 BELLARMINE HALL GALLERIES fairfield.edu/hieroglyphs-to-hypeFlorence Griswold Museum – Patchwork: Connecticut Artists Consider 250
THROUGH NOV 8 FloGris.org Andrea Law! Manning, Spangler, 2026. Acrylic on canvas, 56 x 52 in. 96 Lyme Street Old Lyme, CT Exit 70 off of 1-95eHammer Auctions – October Americana Online Auction
ONLINE ONLY - CLOSES OCTOBER 29TH - 6PM 16 Business Park Drive, Branford, CT 06405 www.ehammerauctions.com ehammer eHammer Auctions is a new online only auction house under the umbrella of […]Z and R Auction Co. – Upscale Antiques, Collectibles and Antiquarian Books
Starts: Fri. Oct. 16th @ 12 noon and Ends: Fri. Oct. 30th @12 noon zandrauctions.com 256 Clark St, Ext., Groton, NY z_and_r Timed Online Auction Only! For Details, Terms, Full […]Wolfs Gallery – Beyond The Third Dimension: Superrealistic Wood Carvings bv John T. Sharp
Opening Friday, October 16 On view through Saturday, January 30 www.wolfsgallery.com Cleveland, OH 44122 wolf_gallery Seven Pound Trout, 2016 Black Cherry, 21 x 25 x 16 inches Parakeets, 2005 Black […]Kodner – Estate Jewelry, Fine Art & Home Decor
Monday, October 26, 2026 at 6 pm 45 S. Federal Highway, Dania Beach, Florida 33004 www.Kodner.com kodner English Victorian Sterling Silver Tea Service with Tray. Approx weight: 209.06 ozt. Kodner […]Hudson Valley Auctioneers – Antique and Estate Auction
Monday October 26th • 5:00 PM 432 Main Street, Beacon, NY 12508 www.hudsonvalleyauctioneers.com hudson_valley Previews: Sunday, 10/25, 1-Spm; Monday, day of sale, 2-4:30pm or by appointment M-F 9-3:30 Featuring unreserved […]
8 events,Coyles Auction Inc. – Two-Session October Estates Auction
Tuesday, October 27, 2026 Regency Ballroom at the DoubleTree Hilton 11 Beaver St,, Milford, MA 01757 www.coylesauction.com coyles Regency Ballroom at the Double Tree Hilton 11 Beaver St., Milford, MA […]
11 events,Cottone Auctions – Fine & Decorative Arts, Antiques & Americana
Wednesday, October 28, 2026 & Thursday, October 29, 2026 | Live & Online 120 Court Street, Geneseo, NY 14454 cottoneauctions.com cottone Handel Birds of Paradise Table Lamp French Empire Bronze […]Kingston Auctions – Important Jewelry & Art Estate Auction
October 28th at 6pm est 3704 Kennett Pike, Suite 450, Greenville, DE 19807 www.kingstonauctionhouse.com kingston Preview: October 22, 23, 24, 26, 27 Online bidding at liveauctioneers and bidsquare • Bid […]William Smith – Annual Sporting Live Auction
Wednesday October 28th at 10:00am wsmithauction.com Plainfield, NH william_smith Preview Monday October 26th and Tuesday October 27th from 10:00am to 4:00pm Featuring the unrivaled trophy mount collection of Grand Slam […]Pook & Pook – Coins & Jewelry Auction
Wednesday, October 28, 2026 at 9am 463 East Lancaster Avenue Downingtown, PA 19335 www.pookandpook.com 463 EAST LANCASTER AVENU E DOWNINGTOWN, PENNSYLVANIA 19335 P: (610) 269-4040 [email protected] WWW.POOKANDPOOK.COM BID ONL INE […]
14 events,Heritage Auctions – Early 20th Century & Modern Design Signature Auction
October 29 & 30 HA.com/Design heritage EARLY 20th CENTURY DESIGN Signature® Auction | October 29 MODERN DESIGN Signature® Auction | October 30 Zsolnay Vase with Snail Motif, circa 1900 Sold […]Shannon’s – Fall Fine Art Auction
October 29th 6 PM ET www.shannons.com shannons shannons The Fall Fine Art Auction features a curated selection of high-quality original paintings, drawings, and sculptures. Offerings in the sale span diverse […]PBA Galleries – Magic & the Occult
October 29, 2026 605 Addison Street Berkeley, CA 94710 www.pbagalleries.com pba_galleries Upcoming Auctions of Interest Magic & the Occult October 29, 2026 Rare & Antiquarian November 12,2026 Fine Literature with […]Amelia Jeffers – Fall Fabulous Finds
OCTOBER 29, 30, 31 ameliajeffers.com 2690 Stratford Road, Delaware, OH 43015 amelia_jeffers Featuring The Gentlemans Auction, Jewelry & Couture, & Antiques & Decorative Art Join us for a notable three-day […]A.B. Levy’s – Autumn Great Estates Auction
Thursday, October 29, 2026 at 2 PM EST 5200 S. Dixie Highway I West Palm Beach, Florida 33405 www.ablevys.com ab_levy The complete illustrated catalog is now available through ablevys.com for […]Pook & Pook – Online Only Decorative Arts Auction
Thursday, October 29, 2026 at 9am 463 East Lancaster Avenue Downingtown, PA 19335 www.pookandpook.com 463 EAST LANCASTER AVENU E DOWNINGTOWN, PENNSYLVANIA 19335 P: (610) 269-4040 [email protected] WWW.POOKANDPOOK.COM BID ONL INE […]
12 events,Leone’s Auction Gallery
ESTATE AUCTIONS EVERY OTHER FRIDAY Oct 30 2 Wedgewood Dr, Jewett City, CT 860-376-3935 • 860-642-6248 www.leoneauctioneers.com FLEA MARKET Eastern CT’s Largest Indoor/Outdoor Flea Market College Mart Flea Market OPEN […]Old Line Market
Oct 30th, 31st & Nov 1st Aix La Chapelle Farm Vintage - Garden & Artisan Poolesville, Maryland Spring Show: April 23,24 & 35 2027 old_line_marketDouglas – Antique Estate Auction
FRIDAY, OCTOBER 30 at 6 PM www.DouglasAuctioneers.com Route 5, South Deerfield, MA 01373 douglas Fine Art: Paintings: Joseph Zaritsky, Leonard DeLonga (3), Stephen G. Maniatty (3), Henry Boese, John D. […]John McInnis LLC – The Bettcher Collection
Friday, October 30 at 12 noon 5 NOEL STREET - AMESBURY, MA mcinnisauctions.com john_mcinnis_oct30 Contents of an (18thC) New England Home RAYMOND NH Preview 9am at our Gallery 76 Main […]
7 events,
OPEN SATURDAYS APRIL-NOVEMBER 7:30 am - 2:30 pm • Rt. 6 & 64 Woodbury, CT Like and follow us on Facebook / Woodbury Antiques & Flea Market Free admission and […]
12 events,Elephant’s Trunk Flea Market Every Sunday
New Milford, CT Every Sunday • www.etflea.com We're Open April - December elephants_trunkStevens Auction Company – Haunted Estates Auction
Sunday, Nov 1st 11am CST 129 E. COMMERCE ST., ABERDEEN, MS www.StevensAuction.com stevens FEATURING ANTIQUES, ART & CURIOSITIES BID ONLINE OR IN PERSON STEVENSAUCTION.COM 129 E. COMMERCE ST., ABERDEEN, MSTremont Auctions – Annual Fall Fine Art & Antiques Auction
Sunday, November 1st at 10 am 615 Boston Post Road, Sudbury Ma, 01776 Tremontauctions.com tremont_fall_fine_art Previews: Wednesday 28th - Saturday 31st 10am-3pm & Sunday 1st 8-10am or in advance by […]Brandywine Valley Auctions – November Fine Art Auction
Nov. 1, 2026 @ 1pm est 1756 Wilmington Pike, Glen Mills, PA brandywine 600+works of art LIVE AUCTIONEERS | PHONE AND ABSENTEE BIDDING | 1756 WILMINGTON PIKE, GLEN MILLS, PA […]Main Street Auction – November Online Auction
Sunday, November 1 @ 10:00am 161 Main St. S., Woodbury, CT main_street ONLINE ONLY LIVEAUCTIONEERS.COM AND BIDSQUARE.COM Preview by appointment Saturday October 31, 10am-2pm -Text 203-233-1736 to schedule • 161 […]Alameda Point Antiques Faire
1st Sunday Of Every Month AlamedaPointAntiquesFaire.com alameda_point Calling All Treasure Hunters! Michaan’s Auctions Presents Alameda point ANTIQUES FAIRS SHOW HOURS & ADMISSION: 6 am to 7:30 am $20 7:30 am […]Grogan & Co. – Important Jewels
SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 1 • 11 AM groganco.com 20 Charles St. Boston MA grogan_nov1 From upper left: Lot 9. TIFFANY & CO., LOUIS COMFORT TIFFANY 18K Gold, Platinum, Aquamarine, and Diamond […]
5 events,Fairfield University Art Museum – Hieroglyphs To Hype: The Modern Afterlife of Ancient EgyptFairfield University Art Museum – James Welling: CentoFlorence Griswold Museum – Patchwork: Connecticut Artists Consider 250Wolfs Gallery – Beyond The Third Dimension: Superrealistic Wood Carvings bv John T. SharpHakes – American History Auction
Bidding Ends November 17 Hakes.com hakes His Last Signature, Signed in the Ambassador Hotel Kitchen Anti-Slavery to Civil Rights Auction Coming Feb. 2027 Contact To Consign To This Special Auction […]
5 events,
11 events,Sanford L. Smith + Associates – Salon Art + Design
November 4-8, 2026 Park Avenue Armory, NY thesalonny.com sanford_smith sanford_smith PRESENTS 2026-2027 FAIRS ABAA NEW YORK - INTERNATIONAL ANTIQUARIAN BOOK FAIR April 15-18, 2027 Park Avenue Armory NY, nybookfair.com Ephemera […]Crocker Farm – Fall Auction Of American Stoneware & Redware Pottery
November 4-13, 2026 www.crockerfarm.com crocker_farm The Nation’s Leading Auction of American Stoneware & Redware November 4-13, 2026 at www.crockerfarm.com Featuring Exceptional Examples from the North, South, East, and Midwest Over […]Doyle – American Paintings, Silver & Furniture and Decorative Art
AUCTION IN NEW YORK November 4, 10am doyle.com doyle_nov4 PREVIEW Saturday-Monday October 31-November 2 Noon-5pm DOYLE NEW YORK 175 E 87th Street New York, NY 10028 CONTACT [email protected] [email protected] [email protected] […]World Auction Gallery – Curated Estates & Signature Collections Premier Auction
WED. NOVEMBER 4th, 2026 at 10am EST worldauctiongallery.com 228 East Meadow Avenue, East Meadow, NY 11554 world_auction_gallery Our Curated Estates & Signature Collections Premier Auction is on Wednesday, November 4th, […]Sandwich Auction – Discovery Online Auction
November 4th 9:30am sandwichauction.com sandwich_eldreds online-only with live Internet, phone and absentee bidding SANDWICHAUCTION.COM EXTENSIVE SELECTION OF BOOKS, MAPS, PRINTS AND EPHEMERA, AND A WIDE MIX OF FINE AND DECORATIVE […]Lelands – Fall Classic Auction
Closes December 5 Jeter: One of One Lelands.com Lelands_Arts&Antiques_Jeter_Sept2026_v1
15 events,Hargesheimer – Art & Icons from the Orthodox World
5th to 7th November 2026 10.00 am GET www.kunstauktionen-duesseldorf.de hargesheimer Live bidding via our website Friedrich-Ebert-StraBe 11 +12 | 40210 Dusseldorf Phone:+49 (0) 211 /30 200 111 | WhatsApp: +49 […]Doyle – Resident Treasures: American Paintings from The Green-Wood Cemetery Collection
AUCTION IN NEW YORK November 5, 11am EDT doyle.com doyle_nov5 Lemuel Everett Wilmarth, Peaches, 1870 - Estimate $7,000-10,000 James McDougal Hart, Bringing the Tree In, 1888 - Estimate $4,000-6,000 John […]Kodner – Estate Jewelry, Sterling Silver & Home Decor
Thursday, November 5, 2026 at 6 pm 45 S. Federal Highway, Dania Beach, Florida 33004 www.Kodner.com kodner Paul Storr (BRITISH, 1770-1844) Fine Silver Bowls from a Large Collection of Sterling […]Richard Opfer Auctioneering – Anita Klien Estate Auction
Thursday, November 5th starting to close at 5PM 13801 Jarrettsville Pike, Phoenix, MD 21131 bid.opferauction.com opfer TIMED ONLINE ONLY AUCTION Includes: Outsider Art, Found Art, Crafts, Art Glass, Pottery and […]Eldred’s – Modern Art + Design Auction
November 5 9:30am Cape Cod eldreds.com eldreds ELDRED'S AUCTIONEERS • EST. 1947 NEW ENGLAND + BEYOND I 508-385-3116 I VIEW LOTS + BID AT ELDREDS.COMGrogan & Co. – Fine Jewelry And Silver
THURSDAY NOVEMBER 5 • 11 AM groganco.com 20 Charles St. Boston MA grogan_nov5 From upper left: Lot 51. 14K Gold Bracelet, $1,500-2,500 • Lot 56. 18K Gold and Diamond Ring, […]Watercress Springs Estate Sales – Antiques, Art & Decor From Beautiful 1732 Greenfield Hill, CT HomeWatercress Springs Estate Sales – Antiques, Art & Decor From Beautiful 1732 Greenfield Hill, CT HomeWatercress Springs Estate Sales – Antiques, Art & Decor From Beautiful 1732 Greenfield Hill, CT Home
Antiques, Art & Decor Online Auction Nov 5 - Nov 12 Starts Closing at 8pm To View and Bid Visit: https://watercresssprings.com/current-sales/ Antique furnishings, mix of 19th century antique pieces and […]
21 events,Heritage Auctions – Ethnographic Art: American Indian, Pre-Columbian and Tribal
Signature® Auction | November 6 HA.com heritage_ethnographic_art Inquiries: Delia Sullivan 214.409.1343 | [email protected] Dustin Johnston #18229. BP 25%; see HA.com. 100057 HERITAGE AUCTIONS A Yokuts Polychrome Coiled Basket with Bat […]Antiques Dealers’ Association of America, Inc. – Award Of Merit Dinner
Friday, November 6, 2026,6-8pm Chase Center on the Riverfront, 815 Justison Street, Wilmington, DE 19801 www.ADAdealers.com ADAA Award of Merit Dinner The Antiques Dealers' Association of America is pleased to […]JMW Auction Gallery – Fall Multi-Estates Auction
Friday, November 6th, 3pm et 1094 Morton Blvd, Kingston, NY 12401 www.jmwauction.com jwm jmw Selling over 400 lots of fresh to the market goods, we will be adding to catalog […]New Hampshire Auctions And Appraisals – Fall Fine Art, Military & Collectibles Auction
November 6th at 10:00am www.nhauctionsandappraisals.com 41B Main Street, Goffstown, NH 03045 new_hampshire FALL FINE ART, MILITARY & COLLECTIBLES AUCTION on November 6th at 10:00am Followed immediately with a TOY AUCTION […]Tricon Outreach – Our 55th Annual Concord Antiques Show
Friday, Nov. 6th, 10-5 Saturday, Nov. 7th, 10-4 54 Walden Street, Concord, MA www.triconchurch.org Concord 30 quality dealers on-site cafe for lunch and treats show proceeds benefit outreach organizations Trinitarian […]Santa Fe Art Auction – The Signature Sale 2026
November 6th & 7th 932 Railfan Road, Santa Fe NM santa_fe_art_auction santa_fe ANNUAL LIVE AUCTION Western Native Contemporary Works On Paper Session I Fri., November 6 at 1:00pm MST Session […]Mid Atlantic Antique & Garden Festival
Nov. 6th, 7th & 8th 2026 Aix la Chapelle Farm 19130 Jerusalem Rd, Poolesville, MD 20837 midatlanticantiquesfestival.com mid_atlantic_ antique_festivalThe 48th Annual International Antiquarian Book Fair
November 6-8, 2026 Boston Hynes Convention Center abaa.org/bostonbookfair antiquarian_book_fair FRI I 4PM-8PM I $25 includes Sat & Sun SAT I 12PM-7PM I $15 includes Sun SUN I 11AM-4PM I $10 […]The Annual Delaware Antiques Show
November 6-8, 2026 Chase Center on the Riverfront, Wilmington, Delaware Winterthur Delaware Antiques Show November 6-8, 2026 | Chase Center on the Riverfront, Wilmington, Delaware One of the most acclaimed […]Concord 2026 Antiques Show
Friday Nov. 6th, 10-5 Saturday Nov. 7th, 10-4 www.triconchurch.org 54 Waiden Street, Concord, MA Concord Antiques Show Show this for $1 OFF admission in our 55th year! 30 High-quality dealers […]Tag Along Estate Sales – Beautiful Chappaqua Home
Fri & Sat Nov 6 & 7 10am - 4pm 53 West Orchard Rd, Chappaqua, N.Y. tag_along Wonderful mix of contemporary and modern furniture. Fabulous antique tray table, inlaid mahogany […]
29 events,Rare Books Boston
Saturday, November 7, 2026 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sheraton Boston Back Bay Ballroom • 39 Dalton Street rare_books_boston FORMERLY BOOKS IN BOSTON Shadow Show to the Boston International Antiquarian […]46th Annual Allentown Antique Toy Show & Sale
Saturday, November 7, 2026 9 am to 3pm Agricultural Hall, Allentown Fairgrounds 17th and Chew Streets, Allentown, Pennsylvania 18104 Donations: Adults $8 Children 6-12 yrs. $3 Children under 6 free […]Coeur d’Alene – 2026 Live Online Auction
Saturday, November 7 cdaartauction.com Reno, Nevada at the Grand Sierra Resort coeur_d'alene Featuring a curated selection of premier Western & American art. View the sale and bid on line now. […]Slotin Auction – Self-Taught Art & Folk Pottery
Nov. 7-8, 2026 - 10am EST - 900 Lots slotinfolkart.com slotin Online, Phone & Absentee Only Sister Gertrude Morgan Beverly Buchanan Sam Doyle Nek Chand Howard Finster Michael Crocker Early […]Schmidt’s – Fall Clock Auction
Saturday November 7th at 11am 5138 West Michigan Avenue, Ypsilanti, Michigan www.SchmidtsAntiques.com schmidt This will be a Live Auction with Online, Absentee and Phone Bidding Available Over 350 lots with […]Stormville Airport – Antique Show & Flea Market
November 7 428 Rt. 216, Stormville, NY www.stormvilleairportfleamarkets.com stormville_airport Free Admission & Parking ~ No Pets 8am-4pm ~ Rain or Shine ~ Over 400 Exhibitors | Nov 7 428 Rt. […]Wooten & Wooten – Fall Collections at Auction
November 7, 2026 www.wootenandwooten.com wooten Highly Important Charleston, SC Queen Anne Dressing Table Having Belonged to Colonel Joseph Kershaw Ca 1745 Wilhelm Thony (1877-1929) ’’East River,” Sold From The Collection […]Cagle Auction Company – Southern Pottery Estate Primitive Auction
Sat, Nov 7 10am est 130 Commerce Blvd Athens, GA 30606 www.cagleauction.com Live In-Person Bidding & Online Bidding Preview By Appt Only Friday Nov 6 11am-6pm est 130 Commerce […]John McInnis LLC – Online Estate Sale
Saturday, November 7 @ 7pm 47 Clinton St, Amesbury, MA mcinnisauctions.com john_mcinnis_nov7 ONLINE ESTATE SALE Featuring a Portsmouth & Rye NH Estate In Person Preview Day of Auction 12-5pm McInnis […]Crafted Auctions – Five Large Estate Auctions
Saturday, November 7 * 12:00 PM EST Sunday, November 8 * 12:00 PM EST Thursday, December 3 * 1:00 PM EST Saturday, December 5 * 12:00 PM EST Sunday, December […]Paul McInnis – Fall Estates Auction
Saturday, November 7th at 9:30 a.m. One Juniper Road, North Hampton, NH paulmcinnis.com paul_mcinnis Virtual Online-Only Auction Civil War firearms, flags, and memorabilia, 150 lots of gold coins and currency, […]
OPEN SATURDAYS APRIL-NOVEMBER 7:30 am - 2:30 pm • Rt. 6 & 64 Woodbury, CT Like and follow us on Facebook / Woodbury Antiques & Flea Market Free admission and […]
17 events,Elephant’s Trunk Flea Market Every Sunday
New Milford, CT Every Sunday • www.etflea.com We're Open April - December elephants_trunkJames Cox Gallery – Collectors Fine Art Exchange Auction
SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 8, 2026 AT 1:00PM 4666 State Route 212, Willow, NY 12495 james_cox_gallery ONLINE CATALOG NOW LIVE — BID FROM ANYWHERE! OPENING PREVIEW PARTY FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 6, 2026, 5:00 […]Kimball’s Auction – Fall Antique Auction
Sunday November 8th At 11am 65 MAIN STREET , HATFIELD MASS 01038 kimballsauction.com kimballs Preview: November 5th & 6th 12 Pm-5pm November 7th 9am-1pm 450 Lots Of Antiques, Jewelry, Fine […]
10 events,Fairfield University Art Museum – Hieroglyphs To Hype: The Modern Afterlife of Ancient EgyptFairfield University Art Museum – James Welling: CentoWolfs Gallery – Beyond The Third Dimension: Superrealistic Wood Carvings bv John T. SharpHakes – American History AuctionCrocker Farm – Fall Auction Of American Stoneware & Redware PotteryWatercress Springs Estate Sales – Antiques, Art & Decor From Beautiful 1732 Greenfield Hill, CT HomeWatercress Springs Estate Sales – Antiques, Art & Decor From Beautiful 1732 Greenfield Hill, CT HomeThe Auction Barn – November Auction
MONDAY NOVEMBER 9 @ 6 PM 99 Railroad Street, New Milford, CT www.auctionbarnct.com auction_barn PREVIEWS: Friday, November 6, 1 Oam-Spm • Saturday, November 7, 11 am-4pm Sunday, November 8, 12noon-4pm […]Kensington Estate Auctions – Estate Fine Art & Antique On-Line Auction
Monday, 9 November 2026 7:00pm EST kensingtonestateauctions.com kensington Registration & bidding through: www.liveauctioneers.com or www.invaluable.com Left & phone bids accepted. *Note: In-house shipping available on many items. [email protected] kensingtonestateauctions.com Lot […]Northfield Auctions – Live In-Person Estate Auction
MON. NOVEMBER 9 at 6PM 105 Main Street, Northfield, MA 01360 413-498-0221 northfield www.auctionzip.com, #8349 Inspection: Mon. Nov. 9, 4pm-6pm; Other Inspection Day: Sun. Nov. 8: 11am-2pm EVERYONE WELCOME! WILD, […]
11 events,Meridian – November Fine Art & Design Live Online Auction
November 10th at 10am PST fine art, antiques, modern design, decorative arts, and estate property Los Angeles, California meridianauctiongallery.com MERIDIAN AUCTION GALLERY & APPRAISERS meridianMorphy Auctions – Toys, Sports & General Collectibles
November 10, 11 & 12, 2026 2000 N. Reading Rd, Denver, PA 17517 Morphyauctions.com morphy Accepting Consignments For Our 2027 Auctions 2000 N. Reading Road I Denver, Pa 17517 I […]Old Kinderhook Auction Company – Autumn Accumulation 2026
Tuesday, November 10th at 12pm OldKinderhookAuction.com 3350 US Highway 9, Valatie, New York 12184 old_kinderhook In person preview times: Thursday, November 5th thru Monday, November 9th, 10-5 weekdays, 11-4 on […]Tom Hall Auctions – Exceptional Japanese Cloisonne & Decorative Arts
Tues. Nov. 10, 2026 • 7 PM www.tomhallauctions.com 4644 PA Rte 309, Schnecksville, PA 18078 tom_hall Single-Owner Online Auction Discover an extraordinary collection of Japanese cloisonne spanning the Meiji, Taisho, […]
10 events,Heritage Auctions – Political Americana
Signature® Auction | November 11-12 HA.com heritage_political_americana View All Lots and Bid at HA.com/6330 Eight-Star Virginia Confederate First National Flag, Forensically Linked to Thomas J. “Stonewall” Jackson’s First Command at […]Heritage Auctions – Early 20th Century Design Signature® Auction
November 11 HA.com heritage_02 Modern Design Signature® Auction November 12 Tiffany Studios Pony Wisteria Table Lamp, circa 1910 Estimate: $300,000 - $500,000 George Nakashima Special-order Sliding Door Cabinet, 1973 Estimate: […]
17 events,Potter & Potter Auctions – Political & Historical Americana Auction
SALE: NOVEMBER 12, 2026 CONSIGNMENT DEADLINE: SEPTEMBER 12, 2026 5001 West Belmont Ave Chicago, IL 60641 www.potterauctions.com potter NOW SEEKING CONSIGNMENTS California Gold Rush. Manuscript diary of gold miner John […]DuMouchelles – The November 2026 Auctions
Hosted November 12th, 13th & 14th 409 East Jefferson Avenue, Detroit, Ml 48226 dumoart.com dumouchelles Register Now! Wallace Silversmiths ‘Rose Point’ Sterling Silver Flatware, 127 PCS John George Brown, NA […]Freeman’s – American Furniture, Folk & Decorative Arts
November 12 | Philadelphia freemansauction.com freemans Including Property from the Collection of Ambassador J. William Middendorf II INQUIRIES Lynda Cain | 267.414.1237 [email protected] Ben Fisher | 312.447.3270 [email protected] FREEMANSAUCTION.COM freeman's […]Heritage Auctions – Modern Design Signature® Auction
November 12 HA.com heritage_02 Tiffany Studios Pony Wisteria Table Lamp, circa 1910 Estimate: $300,000 - $500,000 George Nakashima Special-order Sliding Door Cabinet, 1973 Estimate: $ 15,000 - $25,000 Inquiries: […]Thomaston Place – Autumn 2026 Majestic Auction
NOVEMBER 12,13,14,15 51 Atlantic Highway, Thomaston, Maine thomastonauction.com thomaston Celebrating 50 years of Free Appraisal! Kaja Veilleux (ME AUC902) 3114 Sheet Copper Swan Weathervane (1 of 6) FINE ART, ANTIQUES […]Safe Deposit Box Auctions – Unclaimed Boxes From NY & CT
THURSDAY Nov. 12th at 1:00 PM Details at: www.safedepositboxauctions.com UNCLAIMED and ABANDONED Bank Safe Deposit Boxes from NY & CT Sold at ABSOLUTE AUCTION safe_deposit_auctionsScott Antique Markets – Atlanta
scott_antique_markets Antiques, Interiors, and More! 2ND WEEKEND of Every Month in Atlanta! 3,500 Booths! Atlanta Expo Centers 2026 Shows Atlanta, GA 3,500 Exhibit Booths JUL 9 - 12 AUG 6 […]Historic New England Summit 2026
NOVEMBER 12-14 Beverly, MA & Haverhill, MA summit.historicnewengland.org historic_new_england_summit CONVENING LEADING VOICES Join thought-leaders in preservation, arts and culture, planning and design, education, civic engagement, and more, who share inclusive, […]
13 events,Bertoia Auctions – The Annual Fall Sale
November 13th-14th 2141 Demarco Drive Vineland NJ 08360 BertoiaAuctions.com bertoia Choice Toys, Banks, Patent Models Auction-details at BertoiaAuctionsTcom Hosting the finest specialized auctions since 1986. Accepting quality consignments 2141 Demarco […]Copake – Double Session Estate Auction
NOVEMBER 13-14 2026 @10AM 266 Rt. 7A - Copake, NY 12516 www.copakeauction.com copake ONLINE Bidding ONLY 1,085 LOTS WORLD WAR POSTERS Tiger Maple Grandfather Clock 150 Pieces AFRICAN ART FOLK […]Michaan’s Auctions – November Gallery Auction
Friday, November 13th | 10 am www.michaans.com 2701 Monarch Street, Alameda, CA 94501 michaan Previews: Sunday, November 8th, 10 am - 5 pm Thursday, November 12th, noon - 5 pm […]
17 events,Guyette & Deeter – Decoy and Sporting Art Auction
November 14 & 15 | Easton, Maryland 1210 S Talbot St, Unit A St. Michaels, MD 21663 guyetteanddeeter.com guyette_deeter Featuring Session III of the Jim and Diane Cook collection auctions […]Early American History Auctions
November 14th, 2026 www.earlyamerican.com 1520 Commerce St., #312 Winchester, VA 22601-4468 early_american_history Closing Live Online • Saturday • Starting at Noon Eastern Time Now Online • Please Visit and Register […]Sarasota – Monumental Two-Day Important Fine Art, Sterling Silver, Jewelry & Antiques Auction
November 14th & 15th Bid.SarasotaEstateAuction.com sarasota sarasota sarasota_pg3 Over 2,000 Lots to Offer! Join us November 14th & 15th Starting at 11am EDT for a Monumental Two-Day Important Fine Art, […]Meander Auctions – Fall Auction
Sat. Nov. 14 @ 10:00am meanderauctions.com [email protected] Andrew Richmond & Hollie Davis In-house Shipping meanderRoland Auctions – November Estate Sale
Saturday November 14th at 10am www.rolandauctions.com 150 School St, Glen Cove, NY 11542 roland Preview: Thursday, November 12th & Friday, November 13th, 10am - 6pm 212-260-2000 www.rolandauctions.com 150 School St, […]
OPEN SATURDAYS APRIL-NOVEMBER 7:30 am - 2:30 pm • Rt. 6 & 64 Woodbury, CT Like and follow us on Facebook / Woodbury Antiques & Flea Market Free admission and […]
13 events,Elephant’s Trunk Flea Market Every Sunday
New Milford, CT Every Sunday • www.etflea.com We're Open April - December elephants_trunkWhite’s Auctions – Black & White Auction
SUNDAY...NOVEMBER 15, 2026...11:00AM 19 Jackson St., Middleboro, MA Whitesauctions.com white Previews: Thurs. 11/12, Fri. 11/13 & Sat. ll/14....12pm-4pm Sunday November 15th.....9:00am to 11am Start In-House, On-Line, Phone & Absentee Gallery […]Burchard Galleries – November Premier Estates Auction
Sunday November 15, 2026 @ 12 PM 2528 3th Avenue North, St Petersburg, FL www.BurchardGalleries.com burchard LIVE & ONLINE AUCTION with Phone and Absentee Bidding Previews: 11/13 l-6pm; 11/14 llam-4pm; […]Grogan & Co. – Fine Art
SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 15 • 11 AM groganco.com 20 Charles St. Boston MA grogan_nov15 From upper left: Lot 23. JOHN DOWD, House on the Dunes, oil, 27 x 50 in., $4,000-6,000 […]
5 events,Fairfield University Art Museum – Hieroglyphs To Hype: The Modern Afterlife of Ancient EgyptFairfield University Art Museum – James Welling: CentoWolfs Gallery – Beyond The Third Dimension: Superrealistic Wood Carvings bv John T. SharpHakes – American History Auction
5 events,
7 events,Heritage Auctions – Fine Silver & Objects Of Vertu Signature Auction
November 18 HA.com/Silver heritage Now Accepting Consignments | Deadline: September 8 A Tiffany & Co. Chased Repousse Partial Gilt Silver Three-Handle Presentation Cup, New York, 1898, Sold for: $37,500 I […]Litchfield – Fine Art, Silver & Antiques
November 18 Now Accepting Consignments www.LitchfieldCountyAuctions.com litchfieldHeritage Auctions – Rare Books Signature® Auction
November 18 HA.com heritage_01 Highlights from the Estate of Maurice F. Neville Ernest Hemingway. Death in the Afternoon. INSCRIBED BY THE AUTHOR to the daughter of the Spanish Ambassador. Scan […]
5 events,Stenella Auctions – The Estate Collection Of Fred & Pat Boedewig
THURS, NOV 19, 2026 — 10am StenellaAuctions.com 104 S. Second St • Perkasie PA 18944 stenella ONLINE ESTATE AUCTION The Victorian Antiques Collection Preview Date: To Be Announced Visit StenellaAuctions.com […]
5 events,NYC Jewelry Antique & Object Show
Autumn Show NOVEMBER 20 - 22, 2026 EARLY BUYING NOVEMBER 19 3-7 PM METROPOLITAN PAVILION 125 West 18th Street NEW YORK, NY 10011 NYCJAOS.COM nyc_jaos_autumn_show Discover Rare Jewels, TIMELESS ANTIQUES […]
11 events,The DC Big Flea Antiques Event
NOV 21-22 SAT. 9-6 SUN. 10-4 DULLES TOWN CENTER 21050 Dulles Town Circle Sterling, VA dc_big_flea We are back! Sign up ASAP for a great space! Nov. 21-22 Sterling, VA […]Cornell – Auctions, Objects & Trade
LIVE AUCTION: NOVEMBER 21 BELLPORT, NEW YORK 631-289-9505 cornellDevin Moisan – The Collection of Bud & Ruth Meader Online Auction
SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 21st @ 10:00 AM MoisanAuctions.com 75 Railroad Ave. Epping, NH 03042 moisan_nov21 Important New Hampshire Auction Auctioneer's Note: Devin Moisan Auctioneers, Inc. is pleased and proud to present […]Devin Moisan – Online-Only Various Owners Auction
SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 22nd @ 10:00 AM MoisanAuctions.com 75 Railroad Ave. Epping, NH 03042 moisan_nov22 Preview by appointment at our gallery November 13th - 20th in conjunction with the Meader Collection. […]Syracuse Salt City Holiday Antiques Show
Nov. 21 & 22 2026 Sat, 9am-5pm Sun, 10am-4pm NY State Fairgrounds, Syracuse, NY 13209 syracuse_salt_city_holiday_antiques_show Quality, Choice & Value in Antiques and Vintage Holiday Shopping! Admission: Day Pass $8 […]
OPEN SATURDAYS APRIL-NOVEMBER 7:30 am - 2:30 pm • Rt. 6 & 64 Woodbury, CT Like and follow us on Facebook / Woodbury Antiques & Flea Market Free admission and […]
10 events,Elephant’s Trunk Flea Market Every Sunday
New Milford, CT Every Sunday • www.etflea.com We're Open April - December elephants_trunk
6 events,Fairfield University Art Museum – Hieroglyphs To Hype: The Modern Afterlife of Ancient EgyptFairfield University Art Museum – James Welling: CentoWolfs Gallery – Beyond The Third Dimension: Superrealistic Wood Carvings bv John T. SharpDevin Moisan – The Collection of Bud & Ruth Meader Online AuctionDevin Moisan – Online-Only Various Owners Auction
6 events,
6 events,
6 events,
6 events,
7 events,
OPEN SATURDAYS APRIL-NOVEMBER 7:30 am - 2:30 pm • Rt. 6 & 64 Woodbury, CT Like and follow us on Facebook / Woodbury Antiques & Flea Market Free admission and […]
7 events,Elephant’s Trunk Flea Market Every Sunday
New Milford, CT Every Sunday • www.etflea.com We're Open April - December elephants_trunk
6 events,Fairfield University Art Museum – Hieroglyphs To Hype: The Modern Afterlife of Ancient EgyptFairfield University Art Museum – James Welling: CentoWolfs Gallery – Beyond The Third Dimension: Superrealistic Wood Carvings bv John T. SharpDevin Moisan – The Collection of Bud & Ruth Meader Online AuctionDevin Moisan – Online-Only Various Owners Auction
6 events,
6 events,
5 events,Crafted Auctions – Five Large Estate Auctions
Saturday, November 7 * 12:00 PM EST Sunday, November 8 * 12:00 PM EST Thursday, December 3 * 1:00 PM EST Saturday, December 5 * 12:00 PM EST Sunday, December […]
5 events,
6 events,
OPEN SATURDAYS APRIL-NOVEMBER 7:30 am - 2:30 pm • Rt. 6 & 64 Woodbury, CT Like and follow us on Facebook / Woodbury Antiques & Flea Market Free admission and […]
5 events,Elephant’s Trunk Flea Market Every Sunday
New Milford, CT Every Sunday • www.etflea.com We're Open April - December elephants_trunk