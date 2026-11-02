 Remington Sculptures Spur Bidding At Kaminski - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

02 Nov 2026 / 0 Comment

Remington Sculptures Spur Bidding At Kaminski

Published: November 2, 2026

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BEVERLY, MASS. — Galloping across the block at Kaminski Auctions during the first session of its October 31-November 1 auction of the Charlotte Florence estate in Chestnut Hill, Mass., were two limited-edition Frederic Remington sculptures in .999 silver that each made $52,500, including buyer’s premium. The sculptures were “The Mountain Man,” 19/100 (left), and “The Rattlesnake,” 19/100 (right). The molds were retired after production of both, never to be used again. Additional highlights from this auction will appear in an upcoming issue.



   
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