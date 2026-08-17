Stuart Solomon, New England Antiques Dealer, 78 - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

Submitted by the Family

NORTHAMPTON, MASS. — Stuart Frederick Solomon, whose discerning eye made him one of New England’s most trusted antique dealers for more than 40 years, died on July 21, 2026, in Northampton, Mass. He was 78. A beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend, Stuart lived a life guided by beauty, integrity and deep feeling.

Born on January 18, 1948, in Leominster, Mass., to Isadore Alexander Solomon and Pauline Solomon (née Odence), Stuart grew up Jewish and spending his happiest summers at the family house on Speck Pond.

Though he attended law school to follow in his father’s footsteps, Stuart ultimately chose the life that called him: specializing in the Arts and Crafts period. He became known for his remarkable eye, deep knowledge and unwavering integrity. Stickley, Limbert and Tiffany were among the makers he studied deeply. He could spot a vase or stained-glass shade across a room and identify its designer. From his first shop, The Cat’s Meow, his work reached collectors, designers and museums around the world.

In an industry where authenticity mattered, Stuart was known for his honesty. He could tell a real antique from a phony, and a real down-to-earth person from a phony too. He believed in tradition but even more in following one’s own heart. He loved tending his Asian-inspired garden, wandering antique shops and auction houses, sharing meals outdoors and exploring New England’s backroads. He left the country twice: once as a young man, when he flew to Jamaica, spending his first year’s tuition on an unorthodox adventure, and once decades later, when his daughter, Elizabeth, moved to Paris for her first year of college and he crossed the ocean to see her.

Beyond his intellect and love of debate, he had an unshakable sense of humor, teared up easily and saw beauty in both people and objects. He could say any word backward the moment it was spoken, as though he could see it written in his mind.

He is survived by his wife, Caroline Donnellan; his daughter, Elizabeth Solomon, and her partner, Gwendolyn Bass; his granddaughter, Isis Solomon Ferreira; Mataya, Michael and Jonah Bass; his stepdaughters, Olivia and Sophia; his sisters, Joanne and Rhoda; and by all who loved him. He is survived, too, by every home made more beautiful because he found something worth collecting and passing on.

May he rest in peace — surrounded by beautiful, well-made things and the ancestors who, whether he knew it or not, were eternally committed to watching over him.

We love you, Stuart. While your accomplishments are worthy of recognition, it’s your sensitivity and integrity that truly left a mark on the world.

For those who wish to honor Stuart’s memory, donations may be made to the Stickley Museum at Craftsman Farms, www.stickleymuseum.org.

Services will take place October 4 at The Boylston Rooms, 122 Pleasant Street #112, Easthampton, Mass. You can RSVP at www.everloved.com/life-of/stuart-solomon.