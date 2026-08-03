 The Patriot Jar: A Fitting Victor For Crocker Farm - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

03 Aug 2026 / 0 Comment

The Patriot Jar: A Fitting Victor For Crocker Farm

Published: August 3, 2026

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SPARKS, MD. — Crocker Farm conducted “A landmark auction celebrating American stoneware history” from July 22-August 1, featuring more than 500 lots of primarily patriotic examples and masterworks of the craft that helped define the nation’s style and tell its story. The headlining lot was an important folk art jar referred to as “The Patriot Jar.” Likely from New Jersey, circa 1861, the 9¾-inch-tall jar had a large-scale, bold cobalt decoration of a man carrying an American flag. As catalog notes explained, “This jar communicates a spirit of Northern optimism that the Confederacy would be swiftly crushed in the early months of the war, prior to the disconcerting Southern victory at Bull Run on July 21, 1861.” The scene on the jar related to a 1861 cartoon with similar design elements, showing a patriot and (mounted) flag standing in front of cowering Confederates soldiers. Despite its $50/75,000 estimate, the piece was pushed all the way to $314,600, including buyer’s premium. Additional highlights from the auction will be covered in an upcoming issue.



   
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