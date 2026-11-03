Watches, Fine Art & Silver Drive Sales At Clars - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

Review by Andrea Valluzzo

OAKLAND, CALIF. — Clars Auction’s three-day auction extravaganza October 15-17 kicked off with its Fall Watch Sale, followed by the main feature, its Gallery Auction, and wound down with its Warehouse Auction. In all, just more than 1,500 lots crossed the block.

“We are delighted by the breadth of exceptional property we offer our clients and are very pleased with the results of the October sales,” said Rick Unruh, president and CEO of Clars Auction, who in particular cited the Watch Sale. “The strong results achieved in our Fine Watches auction reflect continued market demand for these exceptional timepieces.”

The Watch Sale was a compact affair with 145 lots, led by fine examples in stainless steel and gold from such renowned makers as Rolex and Patek Philippe. The overall top lot was a 1978 Rolex Maxi Dial II Rolex Submariner stainless steel watch that sold for $12,800, a choice vintage “dive” watch boasting a dial noted for its oversized lume plot markers. Selling just under estimate, a Patek Philippe 18K gold watch with a champagne dial went to a lucky bidder for $10,710.

Moving on to the largest grouping of the three sales, the Gallery Auction saw robust sales among fine art, silver and Asian arts. The top lot of this session was a circa 1970 four-piece hand-wrought German sterling presentation tea and coffee set with tray that attained $11,340. Silver continued to achieve strong prices as evidenced by an assembled set of late Victorian to Elizabeth II silver flatware, mostly Old English Tipt and Goldsmith & Silversmiths Company Ltd, which sold within estimate for $8,820 and a set of Canadian silver flatware at $6,930.

Also shining bright among a smattering of Midcentury Modern furniture was a circa 1970 Marvin and Richard Arenson sideboard that was clad in embossed aluminum, which tripled its low estimate when it realized $9,170.

Fine art offerings hit a high note with more than 100 artworks on offer in a range of media, led by Scottish-American artist Robert Clunie’s oil on canvas titled “Mt Temple Crag, Fourth Lake, Palisades Area,” 1959, which sold above estimate for $7,040, and an untitled mixed media with oil on paper by Dorothea Rockburne that also left its estimate in the dust at $8,190.

The Asian arts category featured a Chinese Dehua figure of Guanyin that outperformed its estimate at $8,320, a set of four Chinese blue-and-white square-form porcelain plaques that did very well at $6,222 and a Chinese embroidered lady’s red-ground dragon robe, depicting a five-claw dragon amid scrolling clouds that brought $4,725.

Prices quoted include the buyer’s premium as reported by the auction house. Clars’ next auction will be November 19-21. For information, www.clars.com or 510-428-0100.