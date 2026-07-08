Across the Block - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

In auction houses across the nation, statement yellow gold jewelry pieces were sparkling standouts, led by an emerald and diamond ring, centered with a natural Colombian emerald, that went out well over estimate at $42,500 at Clarke Auction Gallery and an intricately-decorated wristwatch that took $6,600 at Central Mass Auctions. Iridescent decorative arts also shone with a Weller Sicard vase fetching $7,475 at Crafted Auctions while a Loetz case closed at $11,050 at World Auction Gallery. For these highlights and more, read on.

Tiffany Service Surpasses Estimate In Three-Day Auction Series At Everard

SAVANNAH, GA. — Three days of auction action culminated in more than 1,200 lots crossing the block at Everard Auctions & Appraisals June 23-25. The top lot came from day three’s Jewelry, Fashion and Sterling Silver sale: a 140-piece Tiffany sterling silver flatware set for 12 in the Chrysanthemum pattern, which surpassed its $15/25,000 estimate to make $29,440. Consigned from a private collection in Savannah, the service did not appear to be used and came with its associated wooden box and a selection of Tiffany dust bags. For information, 912-231-1376 or www.everard.com.

Parlor Furniture Set Is Comfortable First Place At Hal Hunt

NORTHPORT, ALA. — Just over 300 lots of curated items from collections in Alabama, Florida, Missouri and Tennessee were the subject of Hal Hunt Auctions’ High End Antiques and Decorative Arts sale, conducted on June 27. A three-piece suite of carved mahogany parlor furniture by the Karpen Furniture Company exceeded its $10/20,000 estimate to sell for the sale-high price of $23,750. The arm rests of each piece of furniture — a sofa, an armchair and a side chair — were held up by carved standing, winged griffins and upholstered with button tufted leather. For information, 205-333-2517 or www.halhunt.com.

Colombian Emerald Ring Shines Brightest At Clarke

LARCHMONT, N.Y. — Clarke Auction Gallery kicked off its summer auction season with the 478-lot Summer Special Estate Auction June 28, led by a 17.5K yellow gold ring, set with a natural Colombian emerald and diamonds. The central prong-set faceted emerald was flanked on either side by Old European-cut diamonds and was accompanied by emerald origin and natural diamond reports from GIA. Consigned from a Yonkers, N.Y., estate, the 5.3-pennyweight ring made six times more than its $5/7,000 estimate at $42,500. For information, 914-833-8336 or www.clarkeny.com.

Gold Wristwatch Stands Out At Central Mass

WORCESTER, MASS. — Yellow gold pieces topped the 404-lot sale at Central Mass Auctions on June 24: Seven of the sale’s top ten selling lots were examples of gold jewelry. All were sans large gemstones, rather they were classic gold pieces timeless in their design. A standout was an ornately-decorated 14K gold women’s wristwatch, totaling 98.7 grams, which sold for $6,600. The watch had a gold charm that was the shape of a boot, set with a turqouise cabachon. For information, www.centralmassauctions.com or 508-612-6111.

Case Knife Tops Roberson’s

PINE BUSH, N.Y. — Topping Roberson’s Auctions June 27 Vintage Knives & Collectibles Auction Part II was a Case XX Zipper automatic clasp knife with stag handles that surpassed its $2/4,000 estimate to attain $6,875. For information, www.robersonsauctions.com or 845-283-1587.

Art Pottery Vase Leads At Crafted Auctions

GERMANTOWN HILLS, ILL. — A Weller Sicard pottery vase was the top lot in Crafted Auctions’ June 28 Decorative Arts and Fine Objects auction. Selling just over its $6,000 high estimate for $7,475, the circa 1902-07 Art Nouveau iridescent luster vase, standing 25 inches tall, was intricately decorated with detailed floral designs. For information, www.craftedauctions.com or 309-256-4548.

Iridescent Loetz Vase Glimmers For WAG

EAST MEADOW, N.Y. — World Auction Gallery closed its latest auction of fine art and antiques on June 24. “One lot that stands out amongst the sold items in our June 24th auction is the exceptional Loetz Austria Art Nouveau iridescent glass Klostermuhle vase,” shared a representative of the firm. “This lot sold with a realized price of $11,050, greatly exceeding the $600-$1,200 estimate. We believe this vase stood out due to its exceptional quality and uniqueness. The iridescent glass makes this vase one of a kind. It will be heading to a private collector in Europe.” For information, www.worldauctiongallery.com or 516-307-8180.

At Early American, Washington Crosses The Delaware & The Block

WINCHESTER, VA. — Early American History Auctions conducted a 211-lot sale of items from autographs, Colonial and Continental currency, political Americana and other items related to moments in American history. Storming toward the top of the sale and possibly setting a world record in the process was the original 1853 engraved print of “Washington Crossing the Delaware” by Paul Girardet after the 1851 oil painting by Emanuel Leutz. Measuring 35 by 49 inches as framed, the print reached $30,000 after an extensive bidding battle. For information, www.earlyamerican.com or 858-759-3290.

Interior Painting By Bertha Wegmann Hangs Nicely With Stair

HUDSON, N.Y. — A highlight of The June Sale, conducted by Stair Galleries on the 25th of the month, was “Rumsinterior” by Bertha Wegmann (Danish, 1847-1926). Estimated just $1,5/2,500, the oil on canvas reached $31,400. Holly Stair, director of marketing, shared that the painting came from an interior designed by New York firm Williams Lawrence, adding it was “a lovely piece from an artist whose market continues to grow. The oil on canvas measured 42 by 30½ inches framed. “We were delighted by the results of The June Sale and the enthusiasm of our clients and the comeback of traditional good taste,” Stair added. For information, www.stairgalleries.com or 518-751-1000.