Across the Block - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

Gold, as in the metal or the color, continues to draw bidders to auctions, and this week’s highlights show the diversity in offerings. An 18K gold wristwatch brought $6,325 at Mapes and a mosaic pendant on 18K gold was taken to $10,540 at DuMouchelles, but bidders also took the gold-hued glass of a Tiffany lamp at Flannery’s to $100,000, and a gilded apothecary jar closed at $5,880 for McMurray. For these stories and more, read on.

Fixture Of Fans Is July’s Jewel At Cornell

BELLPORT, N.Y. — On July 11, Cornell Auctions, Objects & Trade conducted its Jumpin July Auction, which saw slightly more than 600 lots of premier decorative arts, furniture and collectibles cross the block. Leading the day was a large-scale Midcentury Modern pendant light fixture by Ingo Maurer for Design M. Constructed with tiered traditional Japanese Uchiwa flat fans, the piece was suspended from an organic, circular bamboo frame and measured approximately 50 inches long at its hanging height. With provenance to a New York collector, the fixture blew to $16,250 against a $12/18,000 estimate. For information, www.cornellauctions.com or 631-289-9505.

Sanchez Painting Is Above-Estimate Win For Clars

OAKLAND, CALIF. — Furniture, fine art, jewelry and Asian works of art were featured in Clars Auctions’ July 2026 Gallery Auction July 17. The 685-lot sale was led by “Old Key West – Everything in Profusion,” an oil on carved and painted wood relief by Mario Sanchez (American, 1908-2005). Signed and titled to its lower right corner, the work measured 18 by 27½ inches framed and sold for an above-estimate $119,700 ($20/40,000). For information, www.clars.com or 510-428-0100.

Tiffany Floor Lamp Shines Brightest For Flannery’s

PINE BUSH, N.Y. — Property from estates in Manhattan, Garden City, Long Island and Orange County, N.Y., was the focus of Flannery’s Estate Services’ Mid-Summer Multi-Estate Auction July 20. Lighting up for the sale-high price of $100,000 against its $40/60,000 estimate was a circa 1900-10 Tiffany Studios curtain-border lead glass and bronze floor lamp. It was signed “Tiffany Studios, New York” at its base, and came with its 24-inch-tall shade. For information, www.flanneryestateservices.com or 845-744-2233.

Spencer Rifle Shoots Down Top Price At Tom Hall

SCHNECKSVILLE, PENN. — Tom Hall Auctions conducted a 139-lot sale of Civil War firearms, militaria and Western Americana from a single-owner collection on July 20. Shooting down the sale-high price of $3,360 was a US Spencer model 1862 repeating rifle carbine featuring the serial number “20157.” It contained a lever-action mechanism and was built with a wooden stock which was “consistent with US military carbines from the period,” catalog notes emphasized. For information, www.tomhallauctions.com or 610-799-0808.

Peek-A-Boo Wristwatch Was No Surprise At Mapes

VESTAL, N.Y. — Mapes Auctioneers & Appraisers’ Summer 2026 Antique Auction — which featured 470 lots of jewelry, smalls, art and furniture — closed on July 21. The sale was led at $6,325 by a “substantial” circa 1960s ladies “peek-a-boo” wristwatch, which was crafted entirely from 18K gold and set with approximately 0.5 carats of diamonds. It had a movement by Le Courier and was still running at auction time. For information, www.mapesauction.com or 607-754-9193.

Kaminski Bidders Drink Up Vintage Liquors

BEVERLY, MASS. — An internet bidder paid $9,375 for a collection of ten liquor bottles, marking the sale-high price in Kaminski Auctions’ June Estates auction June 28. Despite some evaporation, the glass bottles of chartreuse, Cuban crema de cafe, banana wine, rum and other spirits were still sealed with their original contents and labels. These bottles were from a Hamilton, Mass., collection and they rose far beyond the modest estimate of $300/500. For information, www.kaminskiauctions.com or 978-927-2223.

Micro Mosaic Pendant Dazzles At DuMouchellles

DETROIT — A top lot in DuMouchelles’ three-day auction series July 23-25 was a Roma micro mosaic and gold pendant on an 18K gold chain, dating to 1920 that sold to a phone bidder for $10,540, well over its $2/4,000 estimate. Measuring 24 inches long, the two-piece item came out of a private collection in Bloomfield Hills, Mich., and the micro mosaic was in very good condition. It sold early on in the first day’s session. For information, www.dumoart.com or 313-963-6255.

Art Deco Console Powers Roland Bidders

GLEN COVE, N.Y. — An Art Deco RCA Victor television console from the first half of the Twentieth Century sold for $18,200 in Roland NY’s July 25 Estate Sale. For information, www.rolandauctions.com or 516-759-9400.

McMurray Sees Success With Alcock Leech Jar

KIRKWOOD, N.Y. — McMurray Auctions had a white-glove auction of drugstore and apothecary items and advertising on July 11. This sale, Auction 86, was led by a Samuel Alcock & Company Staffordshire pottery “Leeches” jar. Measuring 11½ inches tall to the top of the knob on its original perforated lid, the jar was 9 inches across from handle to handle. In original condition with most of its original gilt trim, the unusual green, medium-sized jar was made in Stoke-On-Trent, England circa 1830-59, and Terry McMurray identified it as “extremely difficult to find, especially in this great, unrestored condition.” This example achieved a within-estimate $5,880. For information, www.mcmurrayauctions.com or 607-775-5972.