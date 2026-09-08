Anchored By Estate Of Al Walker Marion Auctions Has Its Best Sale Ever - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

Review by Carly Timpson

MARION, MASS — Following a successful part one auction in April, Marion Antique Auctions conducted its sale of the Alfred J. Walker Estate Part II & More on August 29, featuring nearly 600 lots of art, antiques and more, including an important Shaker furniture collection from the Troy, N.Y., estate of Charles and Helen Upton, as well as other distinguished estates around New England.

Nick Taradash, junior partner at Marion Auctions, was quick to state, “We had a phenomenal sale here at Marion,” noting that there was a full house of in-person bidders and lots of activity in all categories. “This was our most successful sale to date here at Marion; it did over $1 million and we had a record number of registrations online, which is pretty great since last auction in April was also a record number,” Taradash reported. “We had a large in-person audience for the auction, bidders in more than 60 countries and 60 percent of bidders were first-time bidders — a lot of folks were actually asking us how auctions work.”

Alfred J. “Al” Walker (1938-2025) was an art dealer, collector and the founder of Walker-Cunningham Fine Arts alongside Sarah Cunningham. His obituary was published in the December 19, 2025, edition of this publication.

He continued, “A lot of the sale was Al Walker’s estate — not everything was Al’s, but a good majority was from his home in Natchez, Miss. In part one, we had a large number of people who knew Al, were friends of Al, and wanted to buy his things. He was a great friend and a mentor to our company, and a lot of people wanted to see his estate and the things in it. Also, a lot of people who were friends of Al’s wanted to consign things alongside his. It’s a testament to how great an eye he had, his tastes. He just had such an incredible eye for things.”

A great example of a consignment relating to Walker but not from his estate was a painting by Massachusetts artist Joseph McGurl. The work, an oil on canvas, depicted a landscape on Naushon Island in Massachusetts. Taradash explained, “It was from a collection north of Boston. That client had bought the painting from Al Walker, if I’m not mistaken, and it sold to another local private collector.” Dated to 1991, “Tarpaulin Cove, Naushon Island” was in a carved burlwood frame with a label from Alfred J. Walker Fine Art indicating it was exhibited twice. The local collector took it home for $32,400.

Another McGurl painting from the same year, “View from Cuttyhunk,” similarly bore the Walker Fine Art label and was also featured in one of the exhibitions in 1991. This oil was taken home by a floor bidder who paid $12,000.

However, the top lot in the auction was a 1971 Mercedes 280SL coupe with removable pagoda top in British racing green. The car had light-brown leather interior and sold with a spare tire, original manuals and tool kit, and several “extra” items, including an extra chrome grille frame and speedometer. Taradash noted, “That model is unusual; they call them the ‘pagoda tops.’ They’re really desirable among collectors, so we saw a ton of interest in this — far and away the most out of any lot in the auction.” The car was consigned by a client in his 90s, who had owned it since he bought it used in 1972, and who Taradash said is a “good client” of Marion Auctions. The car sold to an online buyer in the UK for $70,400, just pushing past its high estimate.

Several other cars raced across the block, including a 1948 MG TC. “That’s a beautiful car. The MG came to us from a local private collector, and I believe it sold locally — the buyer bought it and paid for it right away and actually drove it home. It was in a classic color scheme, the British racing green with tan interior, which collectors love on those cars,” he said. It drove off the lot for $27,600.

Another big hit with bidders was a narwhal (Monodon monoceros) tusk the firm cataloged as “monumental.” And at 90 inches in length, it was indeed. According to the WWF Global Arctic Programme, narwhal tusks measure about 190 centimeters (74.8 inches) on average. Taradash, who used to work at the New Bedford Whaling Museum, stated that even that institution doesn’t have one as large as this example. This tusk was collected by William A. Libbey, Jr (1855-1927), a Princeton University professor of physical geography, while serving as the leading Arctic scientist and expedition logistics manager on the 1894 Robert E. Peary Auxiliary Expedition to Greenland. Given trade restrictions, the narwhal tusk could only be sold to a Massachusetts resident, and the private buyer — a local who was bidding on the floor — took it home for $54,120, which was a record price in the state.

“The Uptons were really renowned Shaker collectors back in the 1940s and 50s,” Taradash noted, shifting focus to the next major collection offered in the sale. “Our auctioneer David Glynn knew the Uptons from his days working at Willis Henry Auctions, so he was contacted by their grandson. Dave and I went to Maryland to pick those items up.” A tall case clock made by Benjamin Youngs, Sr, circa 1808 took the top position in this auction. While we try not to say things are “rare” often, Taradash explained, “This was one of the highlights of their collections… The maker is very rare, only a few known examples of that clock, in original paint, signed and dated twice, certainly a desirable piece.” The pine case was in old bittersweet red paint and sold to a private collector for $49,200.

Other Shaker pieces included an early Nineteenth Century cherrywood drop-leaf table that owner Frank McNamee noted was desirable due to its size. In addition, it was early, likely made around 1820, and a classic design. It achieved $18,000 from a bidder on the floor. A single-board pine bench with oak supports and turned maple legs closed for $11,100, also selling to the floor. Taradash commented, “I loved that bench. It was more than 200 years old, but it looked so modern. There was just a real minimalist look to it.”

Additional highlights in the auction included a George II sterling silver presentation cup with exceptional artistry and great provenance, coming from the Vanderbilt family collection in Newport, R.I. Engraved to “Sir Richard Adams” from “Lord Mayor and Court of Aldermen,” the large gilt cup earned $19,840. “You had to see that piece in person and pick it up. It was so over the top, just an incredible piece of craftsmanship, a masterpiece by the maker and high-style neoclassical from London. It was so impressive to see in person, and it was heavy! It was one of the most remarkable pieces of silver we’ve ever sold here,” Taradash remarked on the cup.

If you are sad to have missed out on something from the Walker estate, fear not. Taradash said, “We knew we were going to sell the contents of his home in Mississippi too, so we called the April sale ‘part one.’ So, people knew there was going to be another sale, and folks are already asking if there will be a part three, but unfortunately not. He had some very large paintings that we just did not have space to display, so there will be a few things left in our next sale, the first Saturday in December.”

Prices quoted include the buyer’s premium as reported by the auction house. For information, www.marionantiqueauctions.com or 508-748-3606.