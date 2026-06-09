Art, Antiquities & Antiques Bloom At Amero - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

Review by Andrea Valluzzo

SARASOTA, FLA. — As temperatures in Florida continue to soar in the last few weeks, the auction action has also been heating up. Surpassing its total estimate, Amero Auctions’ May the Bids Bloom Sale, conducted on May 31, broke the $1 million mark.

Featuring several estates, including a large coin collection and a collection of Greek antiquities, the sale saw competitive bidding across the board with buyers from near and far as active participants. “It was a really good auction,” owner Alan Amero said.

The fine art category was small with fewer than three dozen paintings, but some gems were included. One such piece was the auction’s overall top lot, a Frank B. Hoffman oil on board painting titled “Bucking Bronco,” which galloped past its $8/12,000 estimate to earn $36,000. “He’s a really well-known illustrator and his paintings can bring $20,000, $30,000 and $40,000. This one was good enough to bring over $30,000,” Amero commented. Another standout among paintings was a Charles François Hutin portrait of a woman sitting surrounded by chickens, one in a basket, that sold near its high estimate at $11,875.

The grouping of museum-quality Greek and Hellenic area antiquities drew about a dozen interested buyers and was led by an Attic column krater painted with black figures that sold well over its $6/8,000 estimate to attain $20,000. The Fifth Century BCE work hailed from the Magna Graecia region (Latin for Greater Greece, the ancient Greek cities and colonies in modern-day southern Italy). The obverse of the vase was illustrated with a Bacchanalian scene depicting a satyr and dancing figures; the reverse showed attendants arriving with horses and a chariot.

Another example that performed well was a red, circa Fourth Century BCE Apulian volute krater that made $18,750 and had a large ovoid body with figural images and a thin neck with a flared rim. Its handles ended in swan heads above Gorgoneia. On the obverse a seated figure was pictured holding a swan while female attendants held a wreath and mirror. The reverse pictured a stella with female mourners.

The third krater in the $15,000-$20,000 range was an Etruscan column krater depicting Herakles, circa 500-490 BCE, with black figure decoration attributed to the Micali Painter, or someone in his close circle. The krater doubled its $8,000 high estimate to fetch $16,250.

Decorative arts also performed well with buyers, including a pair of iron horse-and-rider wall sconces that sold just over its high estimate at $13,750. The large cast and wrought iron ten-light sconces reputedly came from the Hearst estate and were purchased in the 1990s. Measuring 68 inches tall, they depicted a Renaissance-style figure riding a horse and had foliate scrolling arms and a floriform bobeche.

More than 70 coins were offered, and highlights included two 1947 Mexican 50 peso gold coins that each achieved $5,937, just over the high estimate; a 1931 Mexican 50 peso gold coin at $5,625; and a 1923-D Saint-Gaudens double eagle $20 gold coin that realized $5,000.

Sterling silver flatware sets continue to be on a tear in auctions, and this sale saw a 162-piece Royal Danish service from International Silver bring $11,875 ($6/8,000). Besides gold and silver, bronze was also represented in this sale, led by an 8-inch figural sculpture by Tolla Inbar that depicted two acrobats performing on ropes. It was a nice surprise, selling to a French buyer for $10,625 ($1/1,500).

Also selling over estimate was a monumental Art Nouveau gilt bronze centerpiece by Louis Bigaux that achieved $9,375 ($2/3,000). Designed for the retailer Maison Baguès, the centerpiece or jardinière depicted an Art Nouveau-style maiden with flowing dress.

Rounding out the auction at $8,125 was an assembled collection of Russian-made metal toy soldiers that was a whimsical addition to the auction. All 20 AeroArt figures, from the St Petersburg series, were horses and riders, sans boxes.

Prices quoted include the buyer’s premium as reported by the auction house. Amero Auctions’ next sale will be in August, featuring 200 nautical paintings from an area estate. For information, www.ameroauctions.com or 941-330-1577.