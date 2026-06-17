Carlsen’s June Auction Offered Surprises All Day Long - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

ONLINE NOW, begins closing JUNE 9 @ 7 PM auctionninja.com/edward-beattie-auctioneers HAMPTON FALLS, NH • 603-770-9878 beattie An Olde Time Country Sale A fine lot of fresh goods from a Hampton […]
Upcoming Events35 events found.
Events
Calendar of EventsM MondayT TuesdayW WednesdayT ThursdayF FridayS SaturdayS Sunday
4 events,Edward B. Beattie – Hampton Falls Estate AuctionHayloft Auctions – Auction
Online Bidding Ends On June 15th Exclusively on hayloftauctions.com @HAYLOFTAUCTIONS hayloftEverything But The House – New England Fine Art & Furniture Auction
May 28th-June 3rd everything_but_the_house MARKETPLACE FOR THE UNCOMMON Our upcoming curated auction captures the effortless refinement and creative wanderlust of the Atlantic coast through the works of modern New England […]Flying Pig Auctions – The Estate Of Matthew J. King Phase II: Primitive, Country & Diverse Antiques
May 31st, June 1st & 2nd 867 Route 12, Westmoreland, NH 03467 flying-pig-auctions.liveauctioneers.com flying_pig THREE-DAY ONLINE AUCTION EVENT! SUNDAY MAY 31st at 11 AM • MONDAY JUNE 1st at 4 […]
5 events,Hakes – Anti-Slavery to Civil Rights & Beyond Auction
Online Now Closes June 23 Hakes.com hakes Featuring Material From The Rex & Patti Stark Collection Gov. Wise Sleeps With One Eye Open Expecting The Rescue Of John Brown” We’re […]
6 events,South Bay Auctions – Fine Art, Antiques & Sporting Auction
June 3rd www.southbayauctions.com southbay Catalog and online bidding - www.southbayauctions.com Carl William Peters oil on canvas. 20 x 24 in. Raymond Jonson oil on board. 18 x 23 3/4 in. […]Richard Opfer Auctioneering – Life Long Collection Timed Online Only Auction
Closing THURSDAY, JUNE 18th starting at 5PM 13801 Jarrettsville Pike, Phoenix, MD 21131 bid.opferauction.com opfer Includes: Cap Guns and Pistols; Pressed Steel and Tin Vehicles; Promo Corvettes; Die Cast; Automotive […]
7 events,Richard Opfer Auctioneering – Live & Online Auction: 40 Year Collection
Thursday, June 4th at 5pm 1919 Greenspring Drive Timonium, Maryland 21093 bid.opferauction.com opfer Golden Venture Zhezhi Cahoon Albert Einstein Letter Online Catalog Coming Soon! Live & Online Auction - 40 […]Sloans & Kenyon – June Estate Catalogue Auction
Thursday, June 4th at 11 am 5550 Friendship Blvd, Suite T-60 Chevy Chase, MD 20815 www.sloansandkenyon.com sloans_kenyon Including important furniture and fine art from Marbury House, Georgetown, Washington, DC, former […]Grogan & Co. – A Connoisseur’s Eye: Chinese Export Porcelain Live Auction
June 4 groganco.com 20 Charles St. Boston MA grogan The Jason King Binder Collection of Chinese Export Porcelain for The American Market GROGAN & COMPANY FINE ART AND JEWELRY AUCTIONEERS […]
6 events,Heritage Auctions – Important European Art Signature Auction
June 5 HA.com/Constable heritage_euro_art We are pleased to announce the discovery of the full-scale oil sketch by John Constable for his celebrated painting in the National Gallery, London. John Constable […]Tag Along Estate Sales – Purchase Collectors Home
Fri & Sat June 5 & 6 10 - 4 35 Pinehurst Drive, Harrison, N.Y. tag_along Attic full of signed sports memorabilia, figurines, signed photos, baseball cards, plates, posters. Beautiful […]
10 events,Fontaine’s – Fine & Decorative Arts Auction
June 6 & 7, 2026 1485 West Housatonic Street, Pittsfield, MA 01201 www.fontainesauction.com fontaine Tiffany Studios Window “Woman with Irises & Lillies” Tiffany Studios Landscape Window Handel “Poppy" Table Lamp […]Brzostek’s – Antiques & Collectibles Auction
SATURDAY, JUNE 6,10 A.M. 6173 Waterloo Road, Jamesville, NY 13078 (Nottingham Rd. to N. on Peck Hili Rd., Left on Waterloo Rd.) www.brzostek.com brzostek Preview: 9-10 A.M. Auctioning for William […]Berkshire Botanical Garden – Grounded in Nature Exhibition
June 6 through Aug. 23 BerkshireBotanical.org 5 West Stockbridge Rd. Stockbridge, Mass. berkshire_botanical Paintings by Adam Van Doren Opening reception: Friday, June 5,5-7 p.m. Berkshire Botanical GardenBakker Auctions – Spring Live Online Auction
June 6, 2026 at 1pm bakkerproject.com 359 Commercial St. Provincetown, MA bakker bakker MA Lie. #154 John Whorf, Boat and Decoys PREVIEW AND BID ONLINE 508413-9758 [email protected] bakkerproject.com BAKKER GALLERY […]Golden Nugget Flea Market – Spring Into Vintage
June 6th 6AM - 4PM 1850 River Road, Lambertville, NJ www.gnflea.com I 609-397-0811 golden_nugget
14 events,Past To Present Auctions – The Estate of Neal L Blodgett Jr
Sunday, June 7, 2026 at 7:15pm www.pasttopresentauctions.com 27 Hope Street, Niantic, CT 06357 past_to_present Higganum House Antiques, Higganum CT Auctions Running From Summer - Fall 2026 Featuring Primitives, Painted Furniture, […]Steenburgh Auctioneers – Antique Bottles & Flasks At Auction
Sunday, June 7, 2026 @ 10AM 19 Water Street, Warren, NH www.steenburgh.com steenburgh The Dana Leonard Collection We are pleased to present at public auction a large collection of antique […]Clarke – Summer Spectacular Estates Auction
JUNE 7, 2026 10am est www.ClarkeNY.com 2372 Boston Post Rd, Larchmont, NY 10538 clarke clarke Internet Bidding: Invaluable & LiveAuctioneers | Absentee or Telephone bids are welcome! In house Previews […]The Second Annual NHADA Members Antiques Show
Sunday, June 7, 2026 10am-4pm Douglas Everett Arena Concord, NH nhada.org nhada Featuring 60 Exhibitors $5 Admission (no early buy) CONCURRENT WITH Northern New England Book Fair New Hampshire Antiques […]James Cox Gallery – Collectors Fine Art Exchange Auction
SUNDAY, JUNE 7 2026 AT 1:00PM 4666 State Route 212, Willow, NY 12495 james_cox BID ONLINE FROM ANY DEVICE ANYWHERE! OPENING PREVIEW PARTY FRIDAY, JUNE 5, 2026, 5:00 - 8:00PM […]Alameda Point Antiques Faire
1st Sunday Of Every Month AlamedaPointAntiquesFaire.com michaans_alameda_point_faire Calling All Treasure Hunters! Michaan’s Auctions Presents Alameda point ANTIQUES FAIRS SHOW HOURS & ADMISSION: 6 am to 7:30 am $20 7:30 am […]Elephant’s Trunk Flea Market Every Sunday
New Milford, CT Every Sunday • www.etflea.com We're Open April - December elephants_trunkCarlsen Gallery – Notable Estates and Collections at Auction
Sunday, June 7th, 2026 at 10:30am EST www.carlsengallery.com 9931 Rt. 32, Freehold, NY 12431 carlsen Preview: Monday - Friday from 12-4pm & Sunday, June 7th 8am until sale, or by […]
5 events,Edward B. Beattie – Hampton Falls Estate AuctionHayloft Auctions – AuctionHakes – Anti-Slavery to Civil Rights & Beyond AuctionRichard Opfer Auctioneering – Life Long Collection Timed Online Only AuctionBerkshire Botanical Garden – Grounded in Nature Exhibition
6 events,Morphy Auctions – Fine & Decorative Arts
June 10 & 11 2026 2000 N. Reading Rd, Denver, PA 17517 Morphyauctions.com morphy Over 20 Works of Art, 150 Fine Jewelry Lots, 60 Pocket Watches, 20 Wrist Watches, 100 […]NYE & Co. – Chic & Antique Auction
June 10th & 11th , 10am. 20 Beach Street 07003 Bloomfield, NJ nye School of James and Ellen Sharples, Alexander Hamilton, Pastel on Paper; Chinese Qing Dynasty "China Trade" Painting […]
12 events,Scott Antique Markets – Atlanta
Atlanta Expo Centers Atlanta, GA 3,500 Exhibit Booths 2026 Shows JAN 8-11 FEB 12-15 MAR 12-15 APR 9-12 MAY 7-10 JUN 11-14 Show Hours Thurs. 10am – 5pm Fri. & […]Pook & Pook – Americana Auctions
June 11 & 12 at 9am 463 East Lancaster Avenue Downingtown, PA 19335 www.pookandpook.com pook Handel sconces Tiffany lamp Aaron Willard Weathervane, probably Fiske New England miniature clock MA weathervane […]Kodner – Fine Art & Sculpture, Estate Jewelry and Home Decor
Thursday June 11, 2026 at 6pm 45 S. Federal Highway, Dania Beach, Florida 33004 www.Kodner.com kodner Fine Art & Sculpture, Estate Jewelry and Home Decor Thursday June 11, 2026 at […]Eldred’s – Fine & Decorative Art Auction
June 11 9:30am Cape Cod eldreds.com eldreds Delft Zsolnay eosin drip vase Burl walnut and marquetry chest Attr. Ludovico Carracci F.W. MacMonnies Meji Period cloisonne enamel cabinet vases Isaac Rogers, […]Schultz Auctioneers – 3 Day Antique Estate Auction
JUNE 11, 12, & 13 11177 Main St. Clarence, NY SchultzAuctioneers.net schultz Over 1500 lots to be sold! Starts © 10am EST Online Catalog at SchultzAuctioneers.net NO RESERVE! Gillis Mostaert […]The Lockwood Mathews Mansion Museum – Revolutionary Roots: Generations Of Change Exhibition
JUNE 11-OCT. 3, 2026 lockwoodmathewsmansion.com lockwood_mathews_mansion CELEBRATING AMERICA'S 250th NEW EXHIBIT ♦ JUNE 11-OCT. 3, 2026 LOCKWOODMATHEWSMANSION.COM Portrait, Courtesy of Norwalk Historical Society
14 events,Douglas – Single Owner Estate Auction
Friday, JUNE 12 at 6pm www.DouglasAuctioneers.com Route 5, South Deerfield, MA 01373 douglas The Contents Of A Prominent Local Collector’s Home Fine Art: Paintings: Bnice Crane, Gustave Cimiotti, Heiuy Hammond […]Weschler’s – Gallery Auction
Friday, June 12 at 10am www.weschlers.com 515 Dover Road, Suite 100, Rockville, Maryland 20850 weschlers Raymond Thibesart (French 1874-1968), Bellagio, Oil on canvas, $2,000-4,000 Wedgwood Theodore Roosevelt State Service Dinner […]Tag Along Estate Sales – Fabulous Midcentury Home
Fri & Sat June 12 & 13 10 - 4 55 Deerfield Lane, Mamaroneck, N.Y. 10543 tag_along Stendig dining table & chairs. Baker bamboo bar stools, Cassina leather chairs, Swiss […]Leone’s Auction Gallery
ESTATE AUCTIONS EVERY OTHER FRIDAY May 29 & June 12 2 Wedgewood Dr, Jewett City, CT 860-376-3935 • 860-642-6248 www.leoneauctioneers.com FLEA MARKET Eastern CT’s Largest Indoor/Outdoor Flea Market College Mart […]Vintage Accents Auctions – June Jubilee Online Auction
June 12th at 10am www.vintageaccents.com vintage_accents As Low As $20 Starting Bids Bid Online or Save 5% With All Phone/Absentee Bids 207-354-8350Connecticut River Book Auction
JUNE 12th, 2026 at 6pm 949 Main Street, South Glastonbury, CT 06073 www.ctriverbookauction.com ct_river_book will hold a LIVE and IN-PERSON BOOK AUCTION on JUNE 12th, 2026 at the South Congregational […]
14 events,Flannery’s – Multi-Estate & Antiques Auction
SATURDAY, JUNE 13th, 2026 at 2pm! www.flannerysestateservices.com 26 Recreation Park Rd, Pine Bush, NY flannery Preview: Fri. 6/12,12-5pm & Day of sale 11am until sale time. In Person or Online […]Cagle Auction Company – 2 Day Train Auction
June 13-14 10am est 130 Commerce Blvd Athens, GA 30606 www.cagleauction.com cagle 850-736-1802 High End Lionel Post War & Modern Era O-Gauge, HO, G-Scale An Extensive Collection Of 6464 Series […]Flying Pig Antiques – The Tailgate
June 13 9 AM SHARP! 867 Rt 12, Westmoreland, NH 03467 flying_pig_tailgate Call Ian McKelvey 860-781-0081 or Kris Casucci 508-341-6870 2026 dates April 18, May 23, June 13, July 25, […]Sarasota – Monumental Two-Day Fine Art, Tiffany, Sterling Silver & Antiques Auction
June 13th & 14th Starting at 11am EDT Bid.SarasotaEstateAuction.com sarasota Over 1,700 Lots to Offer! Featuring a stunning Theodore Rousseau Oil on Canvas Luminist Scene, Dietz Edzard Artworks, an Exhibited […]Cornell – Auctions, Objects & Trade
LIVE AUCTION: June 13 BELLPORT, NEW YORK 631-289-9505 cornellOrleans Historical Society – Antiques Show
Saturday, June 13th 9 am — 4 pm (rain or shine) Orleans • Cape Cod www.OrleanshistoricalSociety.org orleans_historical_society 20+ QUALITY DEALERS On the grounds of the Orleans Historical Society Museum, corner […]
14 events,Treasureseeker Auctions LLC – June Antique’s & Decorative Arts Auction
Sunday June 14th | 11 am Pacific Time www.treasureseekerauction.com Las Vegas, Nevada treasureseeker Preview: Saturday June 13 from 11am to 3pm Phone & Left Bids Welcome | ONLINE ONLY on […]ACES – Spring Gallery Auction
Sunday, June 14 12:00 PM EST Stamford, CT ACES.NET aces aces View the Catalog at ACES.NET Online, Phone, & Absentee Bidding Available [email protected] I (475) 500-7118 Wallace 'Grand Baroque' Sterling […]State Line Auctions & Estate Services – Large Antique Estate Auction
Sunday June 14, 2026 at 11 am 80 Main Street, Canaan, CT at the Intersection of Rt 44 & Rt 7S • 860-453-4370 • [email protected] state_line at the Intersection of […]Ralph Fontaine Heritage Auctions Inc – Online Only June Auction
Sunday June 14th at 11am www.fontaineheritage.com 13150 State Route 22, Canaan, NY fontaine_ralph Preview: Friday & Saturday June 12th & 13th, 11:00am-5:00pm • No Preview on Sunday Terms: Cash, Good […]Burchard Galleries – Vintage Estate Antiques, MCM, Fine Art & Jewelry Auction
Sunday June 14, 2026 @ 12 PM 2528 3th Avenue North, St Petersburg, FL www.BurchardGalleries.com burchard LIVE & ONLINE AUCTION with Phone and Absentee Bidding Previews: 6/12 l-6pm, 6/13 1 […]Elephant’s Trunk Flea Market Every Sunday
New Milford, CT Every Sunday • www.etflea.com We're Open April - December elephants_trunk
6 events,Hayloft Auctions – AuctionHakes – Anti-Slavery to Civil Rights & Beyond AuctionRichard Opfer Auctioneering – Life Long Collection Timed Online Only AuctionBerkshire Botanical Garden – Grounded in Nature ExhibitionThe Lockwood Mathews Mansion Museum – Revolutionary Roots: Generations Of Change ExhibitionNorthfield Auctions – Estate Antiques Auction
Monday, June 15 at 6pm 105 Main Street, Northfield, MA 01360 413-498-0221 northfield Live! In-Person! No Computer Bidding AT: NORTHFIELD AUCTIONS, INC. by PAUL GORZOCOSKI Ill auctionzip.com, #8349 • Inspection: […]
12 events,Heckler – Online Auction
June 17th - June 24th 2026 www.hecklerauction.com heckler A Variety of Bennington Stoneware & Mocha Ware Pottery, Early Glass, Historical Flasks, Bottles, Treenware & More... - 80 Lots - 860-974-1634Sandwich Auction – Discovery Online Auction
June 17 at 9:30am sandwichauction.com Sandwich (2x5) 6-19-26 online-only with live Internet, phone and absentee bidding ASIAN ART, FURNITURE, PAINTINGS, FOLK ART, VINTAGE GUITARS, AND MUCH MORE SANDWICHAUCTION.COM 508-385-3116 I […]New England Auctions – June Native American From A Private Collection
WEDNESDAY JUNE 17TH, 2026-1OAM EST 14 Business Park Drive, Suite 5 Branford, CT 06405 www.newenglandauctions.com 475.234.5120 new_englandMillea Bros – Select Auction
June 17, 18 & 19 at 10am Boonton, New Jersey milleabros.com millea OUR 3-DAY SELECT SALE IS HERE, BRINGING TOGETHER THE FINEST ASSORTMENT OF ART, ANTIQUES, AND DESIGN FROM THE […]Bodnar’s Auction Sales – Decorate Your Walls auction sales with Estate Art!
JUNE 17, 2026 — ONLINE ONLY AT 11:00AM www.bodnarsauction.com bodnar This sale will feature Several Estate Collections of Fine Art. Make an Investment in one or more of over 200 […]University Archives – Rare Autographs, Manuscripts, Books & Photographs
June 17th at 10am EDT www.universityarchives.com 203-454-0111 BIDDING IS NOW OPEN Lot 280: Bruce Lee ALS Re: Yin & Yang Lot 406: Albert Einstein Signed Photo Lot 49: JFK & […]Heritage Auctions – Ethnographic Art: American Indian, Pre-Columbian and Tribal Signature Auction
June 17 HA.com/8252 heritage_ethnographic_art View All Lots & Bid at HA.com/8252 Inquiries: Delia Sullivan 214.409.1343 I [email protected] A Magnificent Alaskan Eskimo Belt Denise Wallace (Chugach/Sugpiaq) (detail) Estimate: $75,000 - $100,000 […]-
Saturday, June 27, 2026 at 4pm www.robersonsauctions.com 19 Recreation Pk. Road Pine Bush, NY roberson Part II of “Knives of the Hudson Valley” & Related Items Estate and Consignment Auctioneers/Appraisers […]
12 events,Clars – Upcoming Auctions
June 18th & 19th 5644 Telegraph Ave. Oakland, CA 94609 www.clars.com clars June Auction Previews June 17th | 1-5 PM PDT June 18th | 9 AM-5 PM PDT June 19th […]Clars – The Summer Antique Jewelry Salon
Thursday, June 18th 1 PM PDT 5644 Telegraph Ave. Oakland, CA 94609 www.clars.com clars June Auction Previews June 17th | 1-5 PM PDT June 18th | 9 AM-5 PM PDT […]Michaan’s Auctions – Summer Fine Sale & June Gallery Auction
June 18th & 19th at 10am www.michaans.com 2701 Monarch Street, Alameda, CA 94501 michaans Upcoming Auctions Summer Fine Sale Thursday, June 18th | 10 am Previews: Sunday, June 14th, 10 am - 5 pm Thursday, June 18th, 9 am - end of auction June Gallery Auction Friday, June 19th at 10 am Previews: Sunday, June […]New England Auctions – June Estates & Collections
THURSDAY JUNE 18TH, 2026-1OAM EST 14 Business Park Drive, Suite 5 Branford, CT 06405 www.newenglandauctions.com 475.234.5120 new_england Modern - Jewelry - Silver - Americana - GardenDuMouchelles – The June 2026 Auctions
Hosted June 18,19 & 20 409 East Jefferson Avenue, Detroit, Ml 48226 dumoart.com dumouchelles Walter Lazzaro (1914-1989) ‘Capanni’ Featuring the Collection of Marianne Endicott, Grosse Pointe Shores, Michigan Register Now! Faith Ringgold (1930-2024) & Martin Luther King Jr. (1929-1968) ‘Letter From Birmingham City Jail’ Featuring a large selection of House of Igor Carl Faberge Eggs […]Shannon’s – Online Fine Art Auction
June 18th, 2026 at 2pm et www.shannons.com PREVIEW, REGISTER AND BID ON www.shannons.com. (203) 877-1711 [email protected] Original paintings, drawings and sculptures at affordable prices!
9 events,Tag Along Estate Sales – Gorgeous Greenwich Mansion
Fri & Sat June 19 & 20 10am - 4pm 20 Hope Farm Rd, Greenwich, CT tag_along Steinway & Sons black lacquer Grand piano, upholstered sofas, several upholstered wing chairs, antique English 3 drawer table, pr of Empire chairs, several antique gold leaf mirrors, Sheraton side tables, Fabulous English inlaid demi lune table, mahogany game […]
13 events,George Cole Auctions – Selling Estate Contents From Several Hudson Valley, NY Estates Along With Select OthersGeorge Cole Auctions – Selling Estate Contents From Several Hudson Valley, NY Estates Along With Select OthersGeorge Cole Auctions – Selling Estate Contents From Several Hudson Valley, NY Estates Along With Select Others
SATURDAY, JUNE 20TH STARTS 4:00PM 7578 North Broadway, Red Hook, NY 12571 www.georgecoleauctions.com george_cole WE HAVE IN-PERSON BIDDING IN OUR COMFORTABLY CATERED AUCTION HALL! AND YES, COME HUNGRY, OUR PROFESSIONAL […]Gurley – Antiques Flea Market
Antiques Flea Market June 20 July 18, Aug 22, Sept 12 Dover Elks Lodge, Dover, NH 282 Durham Road 8am to 9am $5 per person 9am to Noon Free Admission […]Cape Cod Antique Dealers Association – Summer Antique Show in Falmouth
Sat. June 20, 2026 1220 Nathan Ellis Highway, Route 151, East Falmouth www.capecodfairgrounds.com cape_cod_antique_show_falmouth Quality Dealers you will find at the Show Barnacle Betty’s Antique and Art Emporium, W. Dennis […]Brzostek’s – Antiques & Collectibles Auction
SAT., JUNE 20, 10 A.M. - Preview: 9-10 a.m. 343 Techumseh Road, Syracuse, NY 13224 (Between Waring Road & Bradford Heights Road) www.brzostek.com Brzostek (2x5) 6-19-26 - proof Auctioning Antiques […]Walker Homestead Antiques & Primitive Goods Show
Saturday, June 20 10am-3pm 19 Martin Rd. Brookfield, MA 01506 Admission $10 NO Pets Allowed www.walkerhomestead.com 508-867-4466 walker_homesteadStormville Airport – Ultimate Family Yard Sale
Sat., June 20 & Sept. 19,2026 9 am to 3 pm Rain or Shine 428 Rt. 216, Stormville, NY www.stormvilleairportfleamarkets.com stormville_airport_ultimate_yard_sale Come see what over 250 families have to sell! […]Morphy Auctions – Santa Fe Old West & Native American Art Show & Auction
JUNE 20 & 21 Santa Fe Community Convention Center, New Mexico oldwestevents.com morphy SHOW HOURS: Saturday, June 20 | 9:00 - 4:00 MDT Sunday, June 21 | 9:00 - 3:00 […]
10 events,Elephant’s Trunk Flea Market Every Sunday
New Milford, CT Every Sunday • www.etflea.com We're Open April - December elephants_trunkBlock’s Marble Auctions – Online Live Marble Auction #1186
Sunday June 21,2026 2pm nyc Time www.marbleauctions.com Monroe CT blocks_marble Full Catalog and Bidding available at www.marbleauctions.com Block's Marble Auctions is Always Looking for Quality Consignments. One Piece or Entire […]Tremont Auctions – Spring Asian Arts & Antiques
Sunday, June 21st at 10 am 615 Boston Post Road, Sudbury Ma, 01776 Tremontauctions.com tremont Previews: Wednesday 17th - Saturday 20th 10am-3pm & Sunday 21st 8-10am or in advance by […]Pegasus Antique & Estate Auctions – Important Father’s Day Silver & Oriental Antique Estate Auction
SUNDAY, JUNE 21, 2026 AT 1:30 PM The Owego Moose Lodge 3 Goodrich Road Owego, NY 13827 www.pegasusauctionsny.com Pegasus Auctions (½H) 6-19-26 ver2 FEATURING A Pair of Ball, Tompkins & […]Blanchard’s – Comic Book Online Auction
Closing Sunday, June 21 at 6pm POTSDAM, NEW YORK www.blanchardsauctionservice.com blanchard ONLINE ONLY Bidding begins closing out on Sunday, June 21 at 6pm with the soft close feature Bidding available […]
7 events,Hakes – Anti-Slavery to Civil Rights & Beyond AuctionBerkshire Botanical Garden – Grounded in Nature ExhibitionThe Lockwood Mathews Mansion Museum – Revolutionary Roots: Generations Of Change ExhibitionHeckler – Online AuctionHudson Valley Auctioneers – Antique and Estate Auction
Monday June 22nd 5:00 PM 432 Main Street, Beacon, NY 12508 www.hudsonvalleyauctioneers.com hudson_valley Previews: Sunday, June 21, l-5pm; Monday, June 22, 2-4:30pm or by appointment after June 12 Featuring 450 […]Auction Barn
MONDAY JUNE 22 @ 6 PM 99 Railroad Street, New Milford, CT www.auctionbarnct.com auction_barn PREVIEWS: Friday, June 19 noon-4 pm • Saturday, June 20 from 11am-4pm Sunday, June 21 noon-4pm […]Flannery’s – Exceptional Antique & Estate Jewelry Auction
MONDAY, JUNE 22nd, 2026 at 4pm! www.flannerysestateservices.com 26 Recreation Park Rd, Pine Bush, NY flannery Gold • Silver • Vintage Costume • Coins - Over 400+ Lots Preview: Sunday June […]
8 events,Central Mass Auctions – Art, Photographs, & Collections Online Auction
June 23rd CentralMassAuctions.com Worcester, MA central_mass_june23 Early James Whistler Fumette Etching Berenice Abbott "48th Street" 1938 Photo 17th Century Ann Child Sampler (part of large collection) Mutoscope Poster (One of […]Coyles Auction Inc. – Two Session Anniversary Estates Auction
Tuesday, June 23, 2026 Regency Ballroom at the DoubleTree Hilton 11 Beaver St,, Milford, MA 01757 www.coylesauction.com coyles Session 1 - 2:30pm Rugs and Curiosities Session 2 - 5:00pm Estates […]Heritage Auctions – Americana & Political Signature Auction
June 23 HA.com/6329 heritage_americana The Donald Ackerman Collection of Lincolniana View All Lots and Bid at HA.com/6329 Abraham Lincoln: 1860 “Wide Awake’ Parade Lantern. Stephen A. Douglas: Unique c. 1860 […]Midwest Auctioneers & Reality, Inc. – Quality Antiques – Collectibles – Fine Furnishings Auction
June 23rd & 30th 5315 Meeker Rd. Greenville, OHIO 45331 www.Midwest-Auctioneers.com midwest Session 1 INTERNET BIDDING ENDS: TUESDAY, JUNE 23rd @ 2:00 PM Over 500 Lots! John Deere Gator; Pore. […]
9 events,Litchfield – Summer Antiques & Estates
June 24 | Summer Estates Auction Art, Furniture, Garden Decor, Books + More July 29 | Art, Antiques & Design August 28 & 29 | Annual Estates Tag Sale September […]Kodner – Estate Jewelry, Fine Art and Home Decor
Wednesday June 24, 2026 at 6pm 45 S. Federal Highway, Dania Beach, Florida 33004 www.Kodner.com kodner Jamali Pakistani (b. 1944), Monumental Tempura Fresco Oil Painting Kodner Galleries 45 S. Federal […]Dore & Rees – Fine Silver
24 JUNE 2026 10:30AM Vicarage Street Frome BA11 1PU, UK doreandrees.com dore_and_rees AN EXTREMELY RARE ANGLO-NORMAN PARCEL GILT SILVER CENSER PINNACLE, C.1150 NOTE: A similar censer cover can be found […]Central Mass Auctions – Estate Jewelry, Sterling Silver, & Coin Online Auction
Wed. June 24th CentralMassAuctions.com Worcester, MA central_mass_june24 Platinum Emerald and Diamond Cartier Bar Pin 1980 Chinese Gold, Silver, and Copper Olympic Coins 1875 Double Eagle $20 Gold Coin Gold and […]World Auction Gallery
WED. JUNE 24th, 2026 at 10am est worldauctiongallery.com 228 East Meadow Avenue, East Meadow, NY 11554 world_auction_gallery Our Premier Collection of Fine Art & Antiques Summer Auction is on Wednesday, […]Everard Auctions & Appraisals – June Southern Estates and Collections
June 24th, 25th, and 26th at 10am EST 2436 Waters Ave., Savannah, GA 31404 Everard.com everard Frederick Judd Waugh (American, 1861-1940), Midday, Oil on Canvas, 24% in. x 30% in., […]
13 events,Jeffery S. Evans – 48th Semi-Annual Premier Americana
June 25-27, 2026 jeffreysevans.com 2177 Green Valley Lane Mt. Crawford, VA 22841 evans Featuring the collection of Patsy Martin, Chambersburg, PA Visit us and bid at jeffreysevans.com Always accepting quality […]The Fine Art Specialist – Elevated Art, Objects & Decor Auction
June 25, 2026 fineartspecialist.com fine_art_specialist STERLING STRAUSER HARALD SALOMON SCHOOL OF J.M.W. TURNER ANDREW TURNER BIJAN ANDREW MASULLO ORIGINAL 1851 US CONSULAR COMMISSION SIGNED BY 13TH PRESIDENT MILLARD FILLMORE SIGNED […]More House Estate Consolidation
June 25-27 9-4 June 28th 9-3 Old fashion barn sale with lots of antiques and unique items. See full photo album on estatesale.net or my business page on FB. We […]Doyle – The Collection Of A Florida Bibliophile
Thursday, June 25 10am Auction in New York 175 E 87th St, 10128, NY doyle.com doyle The "Holster Atlas" of the American Revolution Estimate $5,000-8,000 The most important illustrated work […]PBA Galleries – Queer Art, Literature & Erotica Beats and the Counterculture Political Posters
Thursday, June 25, 2026 11am pst 605 Addison Street Berkeley, CA 94710 www.pbagalleries.com pba Auction Begins at 11:oo a.m. Pacific Time Featuring a large selection of LGBTQ+ art, literature, photography, […]Eldred’s – Summer Living Auction
June 25 9:30am Cape Cod eldreds.com eldreds Online only with live Internet, phone and absentee bidding5th Avenue Auctions – Fully Unreserved Bank Vault Auction
Thursday, June 25 at 2pm www.5thAvenueNY.com 421 West Ave. Bldg. 3 Stamford, CT 06902 5th_avenue We are pleased to announce that we have been Commissioned to sell the contents of […]Stair Galleries – The June Sale
Thursday, June 25 at 10am Hudson, NY stairgalleries.comSloans & Kenyon – Single-Owner Collection
Thursday, June 25 at 11am 5550 Friendship Blvd, Suite T-60 Chevy Chase, MD 20815 www.sloansandkenyon.com sloans_kenyon Featuring furniture, silver, decorative arts, jewelry, rugs, and paintings From historic “Merry Hill”, Baltimore […]Heritage Auctions – Liberty & Legacy: 250 Years of the American Spirit Signature Auction
June 25 HA.COM/USA25O heritage_liberty_legacy VIEW ALL LOTS AND BID AT HA.COM/USA25O John Adams, Benjamin Franklin, and John Jay Signed Ship’s Passport, Issued Under the Authority of the Treaty of Paris […]
6 events,
9 events,Brimfield Antique Shows – Vintage Market In The Mountains Traveling Show
June 27-28, 2026 Wayside Inn, Bethlehem, NH www.brimfieldlive.com Brimfield Show America’s Most Exciting Antiques & Vintage Events & Auctions! 2026 SCHEDULE OF SHOWS VINTAGE MARKET IN THE MOUTAINS TRAVELING SHOW […]Soulis Auctions – 28th Annual Spring Auction
Saturday June 27 & Sunday June 28 Lone Jack/Kansas City, Missouri SoulisAuctions.com soulis Adolph Dehn Paintings Prints and Works on Paper A Collection of Japanese Woodblocks Documenting the Opening of […]Early American History Auctions
June 27th, 2026 Closing Live Online at Noon Eastern Time www.earlyamerican.com 1520 Commerce St., #312 Winchester, VA 22601-4468 early_american_history Please Visit and Register Today At: www.earlyamerican.com 211 Historic Rarity Lots […]Ridgefield Arts Festival
June 27-28 10-5 Ballard Park, Ridgefield, CT gordonfinearts.org ridgefield_arts_festivalRoland Auctions – June Estates Sale
Saturday June 27 at 10am www.rolandauctions.com 150 School St, Glen Cove, NY 11542 roland Preview: Thursday, June 25th & Friday, June 26th, 10am - 6pm 212-260-2000 www.rolandauctions.com 150 School St, […]
6 events,Elephant’s Trunk Flea Market Every Sunday
New Milford, CT Every Sunday • www.etflea.com We're Open April - December elephants_trunk
2 events,The Lockwood Mathews Mansion Museum – Revolutionary Roots: Generations Of Change ExhibitionMidwest Auctioneers & Reality, Inc. – Quality Antiques – Collectibles – Fine Furnishings Auction
3 events,Midwest Auctioneers & Reality, Inc. – Quality Antiques – Collectibles – Fine Furnishings Auction
June 30th 5315 Meeker Rd. Greenville, OHIO 45331 www.Midwest-Auctioneers.com midwest Session 1 INTERNET BIDDING ENDS: TUESDAY, JUNE 23rd @ 2:00 PM Over 500 Lots! John Deere Gator; Pore. Indian dolls/toys; […]
2 events,Elephant’s Trunk Flea Market Every Sunday
New Milford, CT Every Sunday • www.etflea.com We're Open April - December elephants_trunk