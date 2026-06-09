Copake Closes May With ‘Tremendous’ Estate Finds - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

Online Bidding Ends On June 15th Exclusively on hayloftauctions.com @HAYLOFTAUCTIONS hayloft
Upcoming Events35 events found.
Events
Calendar of EventsM MondayT TuesdayW WednesdayT ThursdayF FridayS SaturdayS Sunday
4 events,Hayloft Auctions – AuctionEdward B. Beattie – Hampton Falls Estate Auction
ONLINE NOW, begins closing JUNE 9 @ 7 PM auctionninja.com/edward-beattie-auctioneers HAMPTON FALLS, NH • 603-770-9878 beattie An Olde Time Country Sale A fine lot of fresh goods from a Hampton […]Everything But The House – New England Fine Art & Furniture Auction
May 28th-June 3rd everything_but_the_house MARKETPLACE FOR THE UNCOMMON Our upcoming curated auction captures the effortless refinement and creative wanderlust of the Atlantic coast through the works of modern New England […]Flying Pig Auctions – The Estate Of Matthew J. King Phase II: Primitive, Country & Diverse Antiques
May 31st, June 1st & 2nd 867 Route 12, Westmoreland, NH 03467 flying-pig-auctions.liveauctioneers.com flying_pig THREE-DAY ONLINE AUCTION EVENT! SUNDAY MAY 31st at 11 AM • MONDAY JUNE 1st at 4 […]
5 events,Hakes – Anti-Slavery to Civil Rights & Beyond Auction
Online Now Closes June 23 Hakes.com hakes Featuring Material From The Rex & Patti Stark Collection Gov. Wise Sleeps With One Eye Open Expecting The Rescue Of John Brown” We’re […]
6 events,South Bay Auctions – Fine Art, Antiques & Sporting Auction
June 3rd www.southbayauctions.com southbay Catalog and online bidding - www.southbayauctions.com Carl William Peters oil on canvas. 20 x 24 in. Raymond Jonson oil on board. 18 x 23 3/4 in. […]Richard Opfer Auctioneering – Life Long Collection Timed Online Only Auction
Closing THURSDAY, JUNE 18th starting at 5PM 13801 Jarrettsville Pike, Phoenix, MD 21131 bid.opferauction.com opfer Includes: Cap Guns and Pistols; Pressed Steel and Tin Vehicles; Promo Corvettes; Die Cast; Automotive […]
7 events,Richard Opfer Auctioneering – Live & Online Auction: 40 Year Collection
Thursday, June 4th at 5pm 1919 Greenspring Drive Timonium, Maryland 21093 bid.opferauction.com opfer Golden Venture Zhezhi Cahoon Albert Einstein Letter Online Catalog Coming Soon! Live & Online Auction - 40 […]Sloans & Kenyon – June Estate Catalogue Auction
Thursday, June 4th at 11 am 5550 Friendship Blvd, Suite T-60 Chevy Chase, MD 20815 www.sloansandkenyon.com sloans_kenyon Including important furniture and fine art from Marbury House, Georgetown, Washington, DC, former […]Grogan & Co. – A Connoisseur’s Eye: Chinese Export Porcelain Live Auction
June 4 groganco.com 20 Charles St. Boston MA grogan The Jason King Binder Collection of Chinese Export Porcelain for The American Market GROGAN & COMPANY FINE ART AND JEWELRY AUCTIONEERS […]
6 events,Tag Along Estate Sales – Purchase Collectors Home
Fri & Sat June 5 & 6 10 - 4 35 Pinehurst Drive, Harrison, N.Y. tag_along Attic full of signed sports memorabilia, figurines, signed photos, baseball cards, plates, posters. Beautiful […]Heritage Auctions – Important European Art Signature Auction
June 5 HA.com/Constable heritage_euro_art We are pleased to announce the discovery of the full-scale oil sketch by John Constable for his celebrated painting in the National Gallery, London. John Constable […]
10 events,Golden Nugget Flea Market – Spring Into Vintage
June 6th 6AM - 4PM 1850 River Road, Lambertville, NJ www.gnflea.com I 609-397-0811 golden_nuggetBrzostek’s – Antiques & Collectibles Auction
SATURDAY, JUNE 6,10 A.M. 6173 Waterloo Road, Jamesville, NY 13078 (Nottingham Rd. to N. on Peck Hili Rd., Left on Waterloo Rd.) www.brzostek.com brzostek Preview: 9-10 A.M. Auctioning for William […]Berkshire Botanical Garden – Grounded in Nature Exhibition
June 6 through Aug. 23 BerkshireBotanical.org 5 West Stockbridge Rd. Stockbridge, Mass. berkshire_botanical Paintings by Adam Van Doren Opening reception: Friday, June 5,5-7 p.m. Berkshire Botanical GardenFontaine’s – Fine & Decorative Arts Auction
June 6 & 7, 2026 1485 West Housatonic Street, Pittsfield, MA 01201 www.fontainesauction.com fontaine Tiffany Studios Window “Woman with Irises & Lillies” Tiffany Studios Landscape Window Handel “Poppy" Table Lamp […]Bakker Auctions – Spring Live Online Auction
June 6, 2026 at 1pm bakkerproject.com 359 Commercial St. Provincetown, MA bakker bakker MA Lie. #154 John Whorf, Boat and Decoys PREVIEW AND BID ONLINE 508413-9758 [email protected] bakkerproject.com BAKKER GALLERY […]
14 events,The Second Annual NHADA Members Antiques Show
Sunday, June 7, 2026 10am-4pm Douglas Everett Arena Concord, NH nhada.org nhada Featuring 60 Exhibitors $5 Admission (no early buy) CONCURRENT WITH Northern New England Book Fair New Hampshire Antiques […]Past To Present Auctions – The Estate of Neal L Blodgett Jr
Sunday, June 7, 2026 at 7:15pm www.pasttopresentauctions.com 27 Hope Street, Niantic, CT 06357 past_to_present Higganum House Antiques, Higganum CT Auctions Running From Summer - Fall 2026 Featuring Primitives, Painted Furniture, […]Alameda Point Antiques Faire
1st Sunday Of Every Month AlamedaPointAntiquesFaire.com michaans_alameda_point_faire Calling All Treasure Hunters! Michaan’s Auctions Presents Alameda point ANTIQUES FAIRS SHOW HOURS & ADMISSION: 6 am to 7:30 am $20 7:30 am […]Steenburgh Auctioneers – Antique Bottles & Flasks At Auction
Sunday, June 7, 2026 @ 10AM 19 Water Street, Warren, NH www.steenburgh.com steenburgh The Dana Leonard Collection We are pleased to present at public auction a large collection of antique […]Clarke – Summer Spectacular Estates Auction
JUNE 7, 2026 10am est www.ClarkeNY.com 2372 Boston Post Rd, Larchmont, NY 10538 clarke clarke Internet Bidding: Invaluable & LiveAuctioneers | Absentee or Telephone bids are welcome! In house Previews […]Elephant’s Trunk Flea Market Every Sunday
New Milford, CT Every Sunday • www.etflea.com We're Open April - December elephants_trunkCarlsen Gallery – Notable Estates and Collections at Auction
Sunday, June 7th, 2026 at 10:30am EST www.carlsengallery.com 9931 Rt. 32, Freehold, NY 12431 carlsen Preview: Monday - Friday from 12-4pm & Sunday, June 7th 8am until sale, or by […]James Cox Gallery – Collectors Fine Art Exchange Auction
SUNDAY, JUNE 7 2026 AT 1:00PM 4666 State Route 212, Willow, NY 12495 james_cox BID ONLINE FROM ANY DEVICE ANYWHERE! OPENING PREVIEW PARTY FRIDAY, JUNE 5, 2026, 5:00 - 8:00PM […]
5 events,Hayloft Auctions – AuctionEdward B. Beattie – Hampton Falls Estate AuctionHakes – Anti-Slavery to Civil Rights & Beyond AuctionRichard Opfer Auctioneering – Life Long Collection Timed Online Only AuctionBerkshire Botanical Garden – Grounded in Nature Exhibition
6 events,Morphy Auctions – Fine & Decorative Arts
June 10 & 11 2026 2000 N. Reading Rd, Denver, PA 17517 Morphyauctions.com morphy Over 20 Works of Art, 150 Fine Jewelry Lots, 60 Pocket Watches, 20 Wrist Watches, 100 […]NYE & Co. – Chic & Antique Auction
June 10th & 11th , 10am. 20 Beach Street 07003 Bloomfield, NJ nye School of James and Ellen Sharples, Alexander Hamilton, Pastel on Paper; Chinese Qing Dynasty "China Trade" Painting […]
12 events,Eldred’s – Fine & Decorative Art Auction
June 11 9:30am Cape Cod eldreds.com eldreds Delft Zsolnay eosin drip vase Burl walnut and marquetry chest Attr. Ludovico Carracci F.W. MacMonnies Meji Period cloisonne enamel cabinet vases Isaac Rogers, […]Pook & Pook – Americana Auctions
June 11 & 12 at 9am 463 East Lancaster Avenue Downingtown, PA 19335 www.pookandpook.com pook Handel sconces Tiffany lamp Aaron Willard Weathervane, probably Fiske New England miniature clock MA weathervane […]Scott Antique Markets – Atlanta
Atlanta Expo Centers Atlanta, GA 3,500 Exhibit Booths 2026 Shows JAN 8-11 FEB 12-15 MAR 12-15 APR 9-12 MAY 7-10 JUN 11-14 Show Hours Thurs. 10am – 5pm Fri. & […]Schultz Auctioneers – 3 Day Antique Estate Auction
JUNE 11, 12, & 13 11177 Main St. Clarence, NY SchultzAuctioneers.net schultz Over 1500 lots to be sold! Starts © 10am EST Online Catalog at SchultzAuctioneers.net NO RESERVE! Gillis Mostaert […]Kodner – Fine Art & Sculpture, Estate Jewelry and Home Decor
Thursday June 11, 2026 at 6pm 45 S. Federal Highway, Dania Beach, Florida 33004 www.Kodner.com kodner Fine Art & Sculpture, Estate Jewelry and Home Decor Thursday June 11, 2026 at […]The Lockwood Mathews Mansion Museum – Revolutionary Roots: Generations Of Change Exhibition
JUNE 11-OCT. 3, 2026 lockwoodmathewsmansion.com lockwood_mathews_mansion CELEBRATING AMERICA'S 250th NEW EXHIBIT ♦ JUNE 11-OCT. 3, 2026 LOCKWOODMATHEWSMANSION.COM Portrait, Courtesy of Norwalk Historical Society
14 events,Douglas – Single Owner Estate Auction
Friday, JUNE 12 at 6pm www.DouglasAuctioneers.com Route 5, South Deerfield, MA 01373 douglas The Contents Of A Prominent Local Collector’s Home Fine Art: Paintings: Bnice Crane, Gustave Cimiotti, Heiuy Hammond […]Tag Along Estate Sales – Fabulous Midcentury Home
Fri & Sat June 12 & 13 10 - 4 55 Deerfield Lane, Mamaroneck, N.Y. 10543 tag_along Stendig dining table & chairs. Baker bamboo bar stools, Cassina leather chairs, Swiss […]Vintage Accents Auctions – June Jubilee Online Auction
June 12th at 10am www.vintageaccents.com vintage_accents As Low As $20 Starting Bids Bid Online or Save 5% With All Phone/Absentee Bids 207-354-8350Connecticut River Book Auction
JUNE 12th, 2026 at 6pm 949 Main Street, South Glastonbury, CT 06073 www.ctriverbookauction.com ct_river_book will hold a LIVE and IN-PERSON BOOK AUCTION on JUNE 12th, 2026 at the South Congregational […]Weschler’s – Gallery Auction
Friday, June 12 at 10am www.weschlers.com 515 Dover Road, Suite 100, Rockville, Maryland 20850 weschlers Raymond Thibesart (French 1874-1968), Bellagio, Oil on canvas, $2,000-4,000 Wedgwood Theodore Roosevelt State Service Dinner […]Leone’s Auction Gallery
ESTATE AUCTIONS EVERY OTHER FRIDAY May 29 & June 12 2 Wedgewood Dr, Jewett City, CT 860-376-3935 • 860-642-6248 www.leoneauctioneers.com FLEA MARKET Eastern CT’s Largest Indoor/Outdoor Flea Market College Mart […]
14 events,Cornell – Auctions, Objects & Trade
LIVE AUCTION: June 13 BELLPORT, NEW YORK 631-289-9505 cornellCagle Auction Company – 2 Day Train Auction
June 13-14 10am est 130 Commerce Blvd Athens, GA 30606 www.cagleauction.com cagle 850-736-1802 High End Lionel Post War & Modern Era O-Gauge, HO, G-Scale An Extensive Collection Of 6464 Series […]Orleans Historical Society – Antiques Show
Saturday, June 13th 9 am — 4 pm (rain or shine) Orleans • Cape Cod www.OrleanshistoricalSociety.org orleans_historical_society 20+ QUALITY DEALERS On the grounds of the Orleans Historical Society Museum, corner […]Flying Pig Antiques – The Tailgate
June 13 9 AM SHARP! 867 Rt 12, Westmoreland, NH 03467 flying_pig_tailgate Call Ian McKelvey 860-781-0081 or Kris Casucci 508-341-6870 2026 dates April 18, May 23, June 13, July 25, […]Flannery’s – Multi-Estate & Antiques Auction
SATURDAY, JUNE 13th, 2026 at 2pm! www.flannerysestateservices.com 26 Recreation Park Rd, Pine Bush, NY flannery Preview: Fri. 6/12,12-5pm & Day of sale 11am until sale time. In Person or Online […]Sarasota – Monumental Two-Day Fine Art, Tiffany, Sterling Silver & Antiques Auction
June 13th & 14th Starting at 11am EDT Bid.SarasotaEstateAuction.com sarasota Over 1,700 Lots to Offer! Featuring a stunning Theodore Rousseau Oil on Canvas Luminist Scene, Dietz Edzard Artworks, an Exhibited […]
14 events,Ralph Fontaine Heritage Auctions Inc – Online Only June Auction
Sunday June 14th at 11am www.fontaineheritage.com 13150 State Route 22, Canaan, NY fontaine_ralph Preview: Friday & Saturday June 12th & 13th, 11:00am-5:00pm • No Preview on Sunday Terms: Cash, Good […]State Line Auctions & Estate Services – Large Antique Estate Auction
Sunday June 14, 2026 at 11 am 80 Main Street, Canaan, CT at the Intersection of Rt 44 & Rt 7S • 860-453-4370 • [email protected] state_line at the Intersection of […]Burchard Galleries – Vintage Estate Antiques, MCM, Fine Art & Jewelry Auction
Sunday June 14, 2026 @ 12 PM 2528 3th Avenue North, St Petersburg, FL www.BurchardGalleries.com burchard LIVE & ONLINE AUCTION with Phone and Absentee Bidding Previews: 6/12 l-6pm, 6/13 1 […]ACES – Spring Gallery Auction
Sunday, June 14 12:00 PM EST Stamford, CT ACES.NET aces aces View the Catalog at ACES.NET Online, Phone, & Absentee Bidding Available [email protected] I (475) 500-7118 Wallace 'Grand Baroque' Sterling […]Elephant’s Trunk Flea Market Every Sunday
New Milford, CT Every Sunday • www.etflea.com We're Open April - December elephants_trunkTreasureseeker Auctions LLC – June Antique’s & Decorative Arts Auction
Sunday June 14th | 11 am Pacific Time www.treasureseekerauction.com Las Vegas, Nevada treasureseeker Preview: Saturday June 13 from 11am to 3pm Phone & Left Bids Welcome | ONLINE ONLY on […]
6 events,Hayloft Auctions – AuctionHakes – Anti-Slavery to Civil Rights & Beyond AuctionRichard Opfer Auctioneering – Life Long Collection Timed Online Only AuctionBerkshire Botanical Garden – Grounded in Nature ExhibitionThe Lockwood Mathews Mansion Museum – Revolutionary Roots: Generations Of Change ExhibitionNorthfield Auctions – Estate Antiques Auction
Monday, June 15 at 6pm 105 Main Street, Northfield, MA 01360 413-498-0221 northfield Live! In-Person! No Computer Bidding AT: NORTHFIELD AUCTIONS, INC. by PAUL GORZOCOSKI Ill auctionzip.com, #8349 • Inspection: […]
11 events,New England Auctions – June Native American From A Private Collection
WEDNESDAY JUNE 17TH, 2026-1OAM EST 14 Business Park Drive, Suite 5 Branford, CT 06405 www.newenglandauctions.com 475.234.5120 new_englandMillea Bros – Select Auction
June 17, 18 & 19 at 10am Boonton, New Jersey milleabros.com millea OUR 3-DAY SELECT SALE IS HERE, BRINGING TOGETHER THE FINEST ASSORTMENT OF ART, ANTIQUES, AND DESIGN FROM THE […]Heckler – Online Auction
June 17th - June 24th 2026 www.hecklerauction.com heckler A Variety of Bennington Stoneware & Mocha Ware Pottery, Early Glass, Historical Flasks, Bottles, Treenware & More... - 80 Lots - 860-974-1634Bodnar’s Auction Sales – Decorate Your Walls auction sales with Estate Art!
JUNE 17, 2026 — ONLINE ONLY AT 11:00AM www.bodnarsauction.com bodnar This sale will feature Several Estate Collections of Fine Art. Make an Investment in one or more of over 200 […]University Archives – Rare Autographs, Manuscripts, Books & Photographs
June 17th at 10am EDT www.universityarchives.com 203-454-0111 BIDDING IS NOW OPEN Lot 280: Bruce Lee ALS Re: Yin & Yang Lot 406: Albert Einstein Signed Photo Lot 49: JFK & […]Sandwich Auction – Discovery Online Auction
June 17 at 9:30am sandwichauction.com Sandwich (2x5) 6-19-26 online-only with live Internet, phone and absentee bidding ASIAN ART, FURNITURE, PAINTINGS, FOLK ART, VINTAGE GUITARS, AND MUCH MORE SANDWICHAUCTION.COM 508-385-3116 I […]Heritage Auctions – Ethnographic Art: American Indian, Pre-Columbian and Tribal Signature Auction
June 17 HA.com/8252 heritage_ethnographic_art View All Lots & Bid at HA.com/8252 Inquiries: Delia Sullivan 214.409.1343 I [email protected] A Magnificent Alaskan Eskimo Belt Denise Wallace (Chugach/Sugpiaq) (detail) Estimate: $75,000 - $100,000 […]
12 events,Clars – Upcoming Auctions
June 18th & 19th 5644 Telegraph Ave. Oakland, CA 94609 www.clars.com clars June Auction Previews June 17th | 1-5 PM PDT June 18th | 9 AM-5 PM PDT June 19th […]Clars – The Summer Antique Jewelry Salon
Thursday, June 18th 1 PM PDT 5644 Telegraph Ave. Oakland, CA 94609 www.clars.com clars June Auction Previews June 17th | 1-5 PM PDT June 18th | 9 AM-5 PM PDT […]Shannon’s – Online Fine Art Auction
June 18th, 2026 at 2pm et www.shannons.com PREVIEW, REGISTER AND BID ON www.shannons.com. (203) 877-1711 [email protected] Original paintings, drawings and sculptures at affordable prices!DuMouchelles – The June 2026 Auctions
Hosted June 18,19 & 20 409 East Jefferson Avenue, Detroit, Ml 48226 dumoart.com dumouchelles Walter Lazzaro (1914-1989) ‘Capanni’ Featuring the Collection of Marianne Endicott, Grosse Pointe Shores, Michigan Register Now! […]Michaan’s Auctions – Summer Fine Sale & June Gallery Auction
June 18th & 19th at 10am www.michaans.com 2701 Monarch Street, Alameda, CA 94501 michaans Upcoming Auctions Summer Fine Sale Thursday, June 18th | 10 am Previews: Sunday, June 14th, 10 […]New England Auctions – June Estates & Collections
THURSDAY JUNE 18TH, 2026-1OAM EST 14 Business Park Drive, Suite 5 Branford, CT 06405 www.newenglandauctions.com 475.234.5120 new_england Modern - Jewelry - Silver - Americana - Garden
8 events,
8 events,Morphy Auctions – Santa Fe Old West & Native American Art Show & Auction
JUNE 20 & 21 Santa Fe Community Convention Center, New Mexico oldwestevents.com morphy SHOW HOURS: Saturday, June 20 | 9:00 - 4:00 MDT Sunday, June 21 | 9:00 - 3:00 […]Walker Homestead Antiques & Primitive Goods Show
Saturday, June 20 10am-3pm 19 Martin Rd. Brookfield, MA 01506 Admission $10 NO Pets Allowed www.walkerhomestead.com 508-867-4466 walker_homesteadStormville Airport – Ultimate Family Yard Sale
Sat., June 20 & Sept. 19,2026 9 am to 3 pm Rain or Shine 428 Rt. 216, Stormville, NY www.stormvilleairportfleamarkets.com stormville_airport_ultimate_yard_sale Come see what over 250 families have to sell! […]
6 events,Elephant’s Trunk Flea Market Every Sunday
New Milford, CT Every Sunday • www.etflea.com We're Open April - December elephants_trunk
4 events,Hakes – Anti-Slavery to Civil Rights & Beyond AuctionBerkshire Botanical Garden – Grounded in Nature ExhibitionThe Lockwood Mathews Mansion Museum – Revolutionary Roots: Generations Of Change ExhibitionHeckler – Online Auction
6 events,Midwest Auctioneers & Reality, Inc. – Quality Antiques – Collectibles – Fine Furnishings Auction
June 23rd & 30th 5315 Meeker Rd. Greenville, OHIO 45331 www.Midwest-Auctioneers.com midwest Session 1 INTERNET BIDDING ENDS: TUESDAY, JUNE 23rd @ 2:00 PM Over 500 Lots! John Deere Gator; Pore. […]Heritage Auctions – Americana & Political Signature Auction
June 23 HA.com/6329 heritage_americana The Donald Ackerman Collection of Lincolniana View All Lots and Bid at HA.com/6329 Abraham Lincoln: 1860 “Wide Awake’ Parade Lantern. Stephen A. Douglas: Unique c. 1860 […]
4 events,Everard Auctions & Appraisals – June Southern Estates and Collections
June 24th, 25th, and 26th at 10am EST 2436 Waters Ave., Savannah, GA 31404 Everard.com everard Frederick Judd Waugh (American, 1861-1940), Midday, Oil on Canvas, 24% in. x 30% in., […]
5 events,Heritage Auctions – Liberty & Legacy: 250 Years of the American Spirit Signature Auction
June 25 HA.COM/USA25O heritage_liberty_legacy VIEW ALL LOTS AND BID AT HA.COM/USA25O John Adams, Benjamin Franklin, and John Jay Signed Ship’s Passport, Issued Under the Authority of the Treaty of Paris […]Doyle – The Collection Of A Florida Bibliophile
Thursday, June 25 10am Auction in New York 175 E 87th St, 10128, NY doyle.com doyle The "Holster Atlas" of the American Revolution Estimate $5,000-8,000 The most important illustrated work […]
4 events,Soulis Auctions – 28th Annual Spring Auction
Saturday June 27 & Sunday June 28 Lone Jack/Kansas City, Missouri SoulisAuctions.com soulis Adolph Dehn Paintings Prints and Works on Paper A Collection of Japanese Woodblocks Documenting the Opening of […]Brimfield Antique Shows – Vintage Market In The Mountains Traveling Show
June 27-28, 2026 Wayside Inn, Bethlehem, NH www.brimfieldlive.com Brimfield Show America’s Most Exciting Antiques & Vintage Events & Auctions! 2026 SCHEDULE OF SHOWS VINTAGE MARKET IN THE MOUTAINS TRAVELING SHOW […]
5 events,Elephant’s Trunk Flea Market Every Sunday
New Milford, CT Every Sunday • www.etflea.com We're Open April - December elephants_trunk
2 events,The Lockwood Mathews Mansion Museum – Revolutionary Roots: Generations Of Change ExhibitionMidwest Auctioneers & Reality, Inc. – Quality Antiques – Collectibles – Fine Furnishings Auction
2 events,Elephant’s Trunk Flea Market Every Sunday
New Milford, CT Every Sunday • www.etflea.com We're Open April - December elephants_trunk