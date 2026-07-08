Country Aesthetic, Primitives Charm At Walker Homestead Show - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

Review & Onsite Photos by Andrea Valluzzo

BROOKFIELD, MASS. — Now in its 17th year, the Walker Homestead’s Antique & Primitive Goods Show has been the go-to place for burl, woodenware, paint-decorated items, baskets and other decorative items. If one is looking for timeworn pieces that hearken back to a simpler era, this is the place, as Walker Homestead hosts biannual open-air shows that bring together about two dozen dealers in this genre.

The late spring edition, which took place June 20, attracted a good-sized crowd in the morning and maintained steady attendance well into the afternoon. Grade “A” Fancy entertained visitors and kept the atmosphere lively with its blend of bluegrass, country and folky music. One could spend all day here. Food was offered, and the perennial gardens on site were available for strolling and even shopping. But make no mistake, the antiques were the draw.

Kris Casucci, along with her husband Paul, operates the shows on the grounds of her home and had a booth set up in her on-site shop, which is typically only open by appointment outside of event hours. Leaving a friend to man the booth, Casucci focused on being a host, running around all day making sure her dealers and visitors were taken care of, all while snapping photos to document the event. Reached after the show, she reported it went very well and attracted a strong gate: “I thought the crowd was great, really good for a spring show, and everybody was happy and excited to be there. I just think it’s a fun time for everybody in general.”

Sales were across the board for dealers, with most reporting being pleased. In her own shop, Casucci said one of her best sales was several chairs from a grouping that had been found in a home in Westchester County, N.Y. “I had bought nine or ten different chairs and they were early. They had early make-do repairs on them and were just wonderful things,” she added.

Marty and Kathyann Weber of Cobblestone Antiques reported brisk sales, mainly for small items. “The show went well for us. We have been doing the show for several years now and like the country feel,” they said afterwards via e-mail. Their sales included a diminutive painted cupboard, carved English breadboards, penny rugs and handmades. An old railroad crossing sign also found a new home. The vintage American flags on display attracted a lot of attention; some sold.

While the show maintains a loyal following and many of its dealers have been showing since the inaugural edition, new blood is always welcomed. Cooper O’Connell of Gilded Goose Antiques was a first-time exhibitor at this show and was gratified with the welcome he received as well as the response from showgoers. “The show went tremendously well for me. I was lucky to be situated next to wonderful people and vendors. It was my first year doing this show and it couldn’t have been better. Kris and Paul did a wonderful job organizing it and checking in on vendors,” he commented. “With this being my first Walker Homestead show, I would say my favorite aspect was the vendors and the group of people. Everyone was so friendly and was excited to talk to one another!”

One item O’Connell had that received lots of looks was a single piece of wood split trellis with original robin’s egg blue paint. “It was one of my personal favorites and people were very attracted to it, but how could you not be with that blue!”

He also brought a large selection of late Nineteenth and early Twentieth Century gameboards that got quite a bit of attention and were a real hit. Several sold during the show.

Near and Far Antiques have been exhibiting at Walker Homestead for the last four years and saw interest in diminutive items like the miniature cloth-bound books in old calico fabric. “Our Pennsylvania bucket bench in old ox blood red paint was the last item to sell,” dealer Mike Rembold said. “Kris and Paul are great hosts and know how to stage a wonderful venue for customers and dealers alike.”

Angel House Designs is based in Brookfield, less than five minutes down the road, so it’s little surprise they have been doing this show since the beginning. “We love getting to see antique dealers from all over the country and connect with our regular clients who attend almost every show.” Proprietor Roz Blake explained, “Our company is a bit different because we handcraft reproduction furniture and offer interior design services and historic preservation support for historic homes. We love to highlight what we are currently making, though, and being a part of a community of people who have truly chosen a life and love of primitive antiques and old houses.”

“We are grateful to Kris and Paul for their hard work and dedication to not only organizing the show, but also connecting people, sharing information and resources, and creating a strong support for this community of primitive antiques collectors,” Blake added.

Walker Homestead’s next Antique & Primitive Goods Show will be September 26. For information, www.walkerhomestead.com or 508-867-4466.