Tiverton Holiday Show Is A Summer Scorcher! - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

Review & Onsite Photos by Andrea Valluzzo

TIVERTON, R.I. — Like The Little Engine That Could, the Tiverton Four Corners Antiques Show & Sale, now in its 33rd year, is seemingly unstoppable.

This compact show, which sets up in the village’s historic district on the grounds of the Meeting House at Four Corners, nearly ended its long tenure this year when its former showrunner for the last two years moved and was unable to keep things running as a result. In reaction, longtime dealers pleaded with Goosefare Antiques & Promotions to take over the show. Despite their preference to enjoy holidays at home, John and Elizabeth DeSimone agreed to take over the show a few months ago. On a sunny July 4, they hosted around 30 dealers who were offering a range of antiques and goods, including country primitives, fine art, silver, Oriental rugs, porcelains, quilts and more.

The oppressive heat and humidity did not stop the show. While the weather may have somewhat affected attendance, as well as attendees’ fortitude to linger, the show went on as planned. “It was around 97 degrees out, and we honestly did not expect to have a big crowd,” explained John DeSimone. “We were very, very impressed, to our complete surprise, and we’re very happy with the show.”

In the end, more than 600 people came through the show on the day-of. “That was considering how miserably hot it was all day long, so we were very pleased,” DeSimone added. “Although there were people who did well, there were people who did not do well, too, and I think the heat probably caused some people not to stay as long as they would normally, but in general it was a very good show. I expect in good weather we’d have had even more people come through.”

The Tiverton show has been a long-time favorite for paintings specialist Donna Kmetz. “We almost lost it this year, and several of us encouraged Goosefare to take it on. I’m sorry that their first year was in such exceptional heat, but I believe they see how much the local attendees love this show,” she said. “Attendance was good but probably a bit off because of the heat, which may also have kept down sales on higher ticket items. This is an appreciative and discerning audience, and I sold some wonderful things, mainly smalls and some very affordable paintings.”

Scott Ciardi reported having an okay showing. “We made our initial investment back, which is always good, but never getting rich. We sold a few different items, a clock, scales of justice and odds and ends. Jewelry seems to be what a lot of people look for.”

With his business, Brass from the Past, Ciardi’s main focus is restoring pieces, not selling, but he enjoys setting up at shows with his partner, which allows him to meet potential new clients and her to find good deals. At this show, he and fellow dealer Marry Gormally discovered they had very similar Liberty Bell heirloom replicas made for the US State Department in 1976 to celebrate the country’s Bicentennial. Ciardi’s ancestors ran the firm that was commissioned to cast the bells, and even though he plans to pass his example down to family, he did have it on display during the show. “It wasn’t for sale. That is a sentimental piece of the Ciardi family history,” he explained after the show.

Most of the dealers at Tiverton have been returning year and after year. Richard Greene was no exception, noting his sales were good. “In spite of killer heat, turnout was there and people were engaged,” he said. “One woman took an interest in a 50-year-old framed color photo of horseback riders and asked, ‘Can I buy this from you?’ Customers like that are a joy. In any event, the show had a very positive vibe.”

Diane Dolphin said the morning was especially busy as visitors flocked to the show before the worst of the day’s heat. She reported, “I was also pleased to see so many younger buyers, who seemed interested in the early handmade and primitive items that I had for sale,” adding that she sold quite a few early handmade textiles, including a small Shaker rug and a stool with a colorful hooked wool top. Textiles drew a lot of interest, as did advertising and whimsical pieces.

Rounding off Dolphin’s sales were some early primitive sewing items, a small pair of Nineteenth Century wooden hay forks and hand-carved woodenware grain scoops as well as an early hand-colored lithograph six-sided puzzle and several Minton tiles.

Gregory Lovell shared he did very well at the show. “I enjoyed meeting many people, some who were new to me and some who I have worked with in the past,” he shared. “One thing that set this show apart from others was how knowledgeable many of the attendees were.” Consequently, Lovell said, there was much interest in quality, early items with a history across the board, which were definitely what sold best.

“We really have to give the DeSimones a big hand for taking on this show with relatively short notice. They accommodated dealers by making credit charging possible for those dealers who were not set up for that, and were very helpful during set-up for anyone who needed assistance,” Lovell added.

Goosefare has several more shows planned for this summer, including Antiques On The Mashpee Commons on August 8 in Cape Cod, Mass.

For information, www.goosefareantiques.com or 800-641-6908.