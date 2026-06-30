Craftsmanship, Luxury & Design Meet At DuMouchelles - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

Review by Andrea Valluzzo

DETROIT — More than 900 lots crossed the block during DuMouchelles’ June 18-20 auction series that saw strong prices across the board, led by an exuberantly carved American piano, statement jewelry and vibrant artworks.

The top lot of the auction hearkened back to the golden age of American pianos with a Mason & Hamlin Rococo-style hand-carved walnut Model BB seven-foot semi-concert grand piano and matching bench. Pianos by this company, established in 1854, remain collectible today, and this example, dating to 1927, was heavily carved. Estimated at $10/30,000, the piano opened for bids at $7,500 and battling bidders drove the price up to $80,600.

Bob DuMouchelle, general manager, said, “The Mason & Hamlin hand-carved walnut grand is a limited-edition instrument that has been meticulously maintained by three generations of a prominent Grosse Pointe Shores, Mich., family of pianists. Strong interest from bidders on the phones and internet drove competitive bidding — with the winning bidder calling in from California.”

Another standout amid a small grouping of musical instruments was a Swiss Victorian rosewood and marquetry tabletop cylinder music box with automata. The “Sublime Harmonie” box, made 1875-95, sold mid-estimate for $8,060.

The jewelry category was a high flyer on the first day, accounting for seven of the session’s top ten lots, and totaling nearly $80,000 for just those seven. The trend seemed to favor big and bold pieces that had striking presence. Among the statement necklaces was a Trisko Jewelry 14K yellow gold and diamond omega chain necklace centering a 45-carat cushion-cut tanzanite surrounded by channel-set round diamonds in removable bar links. The Modernist piece outperformed its $12/14,000 estimate to sell for $19,840.

Colorful statement pieces were popular with bidders, from veteran collectors to new buyers, searching for something extraordinary. Selling early on was a 23K yellow gold, enamel, emerald and diamond necklace that was handmade and featured 60 emerald beads. It more than doubled its high estimate to attain $13,640. A few minutes later, an 18K white gold, ruby and diamond heart-shaped pavé brooch, centered with 172 faceted rubies, also did well at $9,920 ($3/5,000).

Classic tennis bracelets are timeless and always in fashion, as evidenced by an Edwardian platinum and old European-cut diamond tennis bracelet, circa early 1900s, that went over estimate at $13,640.

The second day offered a wide-ranging selection of fine art, kicking off with Italian and European paintings before moving into Asian decorative arts and collectibles from area estates.

A standout, prized for its fine coloration and masterful carving, was a Chinese coral carving of the immortal Guanyin riding a phoenix bird and holding an urn. Made in 1900 and standing 13½ inches tall, the piece sold over its $10,000 high estimate at $16,120.

Fine artworks accounted for some of the day’s highest prices, led by a John Rutherford Boyd watercolor and pencil on paper titled “Flower Garden, Irises and Poppies,” which depicted a riotous garden and bested its high estimate to bring $22,320. Also performing well was an oil on canvas landscape by Alfred De Breanski, Sr, RBA. The circa 1880 “Near Keswick, Derwentwater” portrayed a setting sun with waterfowl flying amid marshes near Lodore, where the River Derwent enters the lake. Estimated at $4/5,000, the painting sold for $11,160.

A circa 1920-30 “Panther” sculpture by Charles Delhommeau (French, 1883-1970) pounced past its $400/600 estimate to achieve $8,385. The bronze, having a fine green patina, was signed at the base and had a foundry mark for L.B., Cire Perdue, Paris (Leblanc-Barbedienne).

Highlights from the online-only session on June 20 included a lavishly-decorated silverplate flower centerpiece. Made in 1910, the centerpiece was of oval form, raised on scrolled feet and had a pierced frame and openwork, as well as winged cherubim motifs on either side. Conservatively estimated at $100/300, the piece shone at $1,240. Also performing well was an eight-piece set of Bernardaud (French) porcelain salad plates in the Aux Oiseaux pattern. Done in a Japanese style and depicting birds perching on raised gilt trees, the plates realized $992 ($100/300).

Prices quoted include the buyer’s premium as reported by the auction house. Dumouchelles’ next auction will be July 23-24. For information, www.dumoart.com or 313-963-6255.