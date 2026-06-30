Desirable Pieces Yield Robust Results At Clars - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

Review by Andrea Valluzzo

OAKLAND, CALIF. — Just under 1,800 lots crossed the block during Clars Auctions’ June 18-20 auction weekend, which brought strong results across the board. “The results were incredibly robust. We saw tremendous momentum across multiple categories with active global bidding pushing final prices well past our initial expectations,” said Rick Unruh, CEO and president of Clars.

The weekend kicked off with a select and highly curated selection of about 280 lots in the Summer Antique Jewelry Salon session. Gold-centric jewelry came to the forefront, and gemstone-heavy pieces saw the spotlight they have traditionally enjoyed.

“Our Summer Antique Jewelry Salon featured an eclectic collection of Victorian and Edwardian-era jewelry. The wide variety of pieces offered a comprehensive view of some of the key styles and craftsmanship that emerged from these eras,” Unruh added. “In a time when the diamond market is reaching historic lows and the gold market is reaching historic highs, we have found that our auction results generally reflect these fluctuations. Despite this volatility, antique pieces seem to have retained strong collector value and often sell well above initial estimates.”

Several diamond-and-gold pieces did perform well and finished among the top-selling lots, however. These were led by a diamond, gem-set and 18K gold suite of Italian design that sold just under estimate at $24,320. The set included a collar necklace, cuff bracelet and J-hoop earrings, set with numerous round brilliant-cut diamonds and highlighted by oval ruby, sapphire and emerald cabochons.

Disproving the old saying that gold has a price but jade is priceless was a carved jade and 22K gold pendant of a peapod that showed current market strengths. Estimated at $800-$1,200, it went on to achieve $19,200. “This exquisite jade specimen exhibited key desirable characteristics, including vibrant ‘green apple’ color and translucency,” Unruh said. “Our market is certainly fluid, which can often lead to unexpected results and is one of the most exciting parts of auction.”

Gold watches also shined in this session, led by a 1950s Patek Philippe Calatrava wristwatch in 18K gold that sold over its high estimate at $11,135, and a N.W. Company antique guilloche enamel, diamond and 18K gold pocket watch that made $8,960, also exceeding estimates.

The parade of gold across the block continued with a Fraccari 18K gold Effedue necklace that also outperformed its estimate to bring $10,710, and a Shreve & Company 14K gold dresser box with monogram and floral and scrolled engraving that sold within estimate for $9,825.

The June Gallery Auction on June 19 offered a mix of silver, fine art, decorative arts and more. The three-day series’ overall top lot came in the form of an Elizabeth II silver table suite that sold within its $30/50,000 estimate to an online buyer for $34,650. Comprising 27 pieces, the suite included plates and platters from Garrard & Company, Ltd, Sheffield, that dated to 1968, 1973 and 1979, and Roberts & Belk, Sheffield, dated to 1977 and 1978.

Regarding the silver table suite, Unruh commented that while strong precious metal benchmarks have kept silver flatware prices high, a masterpiece of this caliber transcends basic bullion value. “This set was highly desirable because it was crafted by Garrard — one of the finest luxury silversmiths and the historic Crown Jeweller of the United Kingdom,” he said. “Fine silver is universally timeless, and collectors will always compete aggressively for exceptional pedigree and master craftsmanship.”

Sold separately one lot later was an Elizabeth II silver flatware set, also retailed by Garrard & Company, going out at $10,880.

To support this continued momentum, Unruh added that Clars is thrilled to announce that they brought on John Harms as a consultant to its specialist department. “John joins us with decades of distinguished experience from Bonhams, and his deep international expertise will be invaluable as we continue to expand.”

Paintings were well represented in the June 19 Gallery Auction, with more than 70 artworks on offer, led by landscapes from renowned artists, but there were plenty of styles and genres to interest all. Leading the selection was a 1918 oil on canvas by Maynard Dixon titled “Chaparall Hills,” which sold for $17,640. Additionally, an oil on canvas view of Yosemite by Thomas Hill went over its estimate at $11,340.

Newcomb pottery remains highly collectible, especially pieces from the company’s eminent potter in the early 1900s, Joseph Fortune Meyer, who was an expert at making pots and using innovating new glaze techniques. A circa 1910 Newcomb College high glaze buff pottery vase painted with daffodils, with an impressed “JM” for Meyer, sold well over its conservative $1/1,500 estimate at $12,160.

Asian arts also found favor with buyers and this category was led by furniture and decorative pieces. Leading the selection was a Nineteenth Century Chinese four-panel rosewood, burlwood and famille verte porcelain four-panel folding screen that sold just over its high estimate at $6,080. Featuring 16 famille verte panels with floral, mythical beast and figural motifs, the screen bore a Kangxi two-character mark. A late Twentieth Century Chinese huanghuali armchair fetched $5,040.

Chinese artwork also did well, including a 1938 Hiroshi Yoshida woodblock print titled “Way to Kasuga Shrine (Kasuga sando),” signed and marked with the jizuri seal, which more than doubled its high estimate to realize $2,304.

Other highlights from the Gallery Auction were a circa 1970s gelatin silver print by Ansel Adams, “Half Dome and Moon, Yosemite National Park, California,” that performed well at $6,080, and a Nineteenth Century 12 loth standard silver cake basket by Karol Filip Malcz, Warsaw, Poland, which had an applied armorial with two coats of arms; it sold mid-estimate at $3,150.

The June 20 Warehouse Auction had highlights across the board, ranging from a Japanese Meiji period six-panel folding screen with gold ground that sold for $3,250 to a group lot composed of nine hardstone and gold rings that sold over estimate at $2,750 and an abstract oil painting by John Gerrity that performed well at $1,600 ($300/500).

Prices quoted include the buyer’s premium as reported by the auction house. Clars’ next auction will be July 17-18. For information, www.clars.com or 510-428-0100.